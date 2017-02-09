FUSION and The Root Join Forces with the Peabody Media Center to Celebrate Black History Month

Series Kicks Off Partnership That Brings Together Award-Winning

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FUSION, The Root and the Peabody Media Center have launched a content

partnership that will bring Peabody’s rich media archive together with

FUSION’s diverse voices to explore issues of contemporary social

importance. The first project will celebrate Black History Month in a

digital video series that revisits African-American history from several

perspectives including: an examination of how race has been a defining

feature of the struggle for equality and justice for all of Baltimore’s

citizens; black power and creative expression in the civil rights era;

and historical documentaries that focus on the rich tapestry of what

it’s like to be black in America.

The series will be featured throughout February across the digital,

social and OTT platforms of FUSION and The Root, the leading news and

culture site for African-Americans, and will include contemporary

Peabody-winning programming by some of the most creative

African-American storytellers working in television today:

“Baltimore: Then & Now” | Baltimore has been a case study

of race relations in America since the mid-1950s. The Peabody Media

Center revisits its archive for content that demonstrates how the

city’s conversation about race has evolved over the years, finding

that poverty, class and lack of investment in infrastructure have long

been key factors in the city’s struggles. See the first installment

now on The

Root and FUSION.net.

programming provided African-Americans vehicles to express themselves

through art and performance. From spoken word performances on

productions such as “Tell It Like It Is!” and “Colored People’s Time”

to appearances by James Brown and Nina Simone on national TV, the

medium captured the voices of a movement.

entries such as Ossie Davis’ “Slavery” to transformative programs such

as “Roots,” a look at the role of African-Americans from behind the

lens, featuring conversations with Stanley Nelson and Henry Louis

Gates Jr., the co-founder and Chairman of The Root.

talking point in the U.S. and Peabody continually recognizes stories

and storytellers that address the issue in innovative, unexpected

ways—now it examines a few examples of voices that are changing and

continuing the conversation. Segment includes a special conversation

with Key & Peele.

Peabody Spotlight is a digital series produced by the Peabody

Media Center at the University of Georgia. Each piece draws from the

vast Peabody Awards archives, the third largest repository of

audio-visual materials in the United States. Peabody Spotlight will

focus on significant societal issues as represented through the

storytelling of Peabody winners and finalists, as well as 75 years of

broadcasting’s best programming.

