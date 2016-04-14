Global Diaper Market Growth of 5.34% CAGR by 2020 – Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2016-2020 – Key Vendors: Kao, Unicharm, Cotton Babies – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Global
Diaper Market 2016-2020” report to their offering.

The global diaper market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during
the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global diaper market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the
report considers the revenue generated through the sales of different
types of baby and adult diapers.

The report, Global Diaper Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on
an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The
report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the
coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market.

Questions Answered:

  • What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

  • Kao
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • Procter & Gamble (P&G)
  • Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
  • Unicharm
  • Associated Hygienic Products
  • Attends Healthcare Group
  • Cotton Babies
  • Covidien
  • Drylock Technologies
  • Evergreen World
  • First Quality
  • Fisher-Price
  • GroVia
  • Hypermarcas
  • KCK Industries
  • Medline Industries
  • Ontex International
  • Philips
  • Hain Celestial Group

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

PART 08: Market segmentation by geography

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Market drivers

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

PART 15: Vendor landscape

PART 16: Key vendor analysis

PART 17: About the Author

For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ffdvtp/global_diaper

