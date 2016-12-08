Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market – Analysis by Product Type, Hormone & Method – Forecast to 2025 – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Global

Hormonal Contraceptives Market Analysis & Trends – Product Type,

Hormone, Method – Forecast to 2025” report to their offering.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the

rapid expansion of family planning programs and increasing number of

women in developing countries with unmet needs for modern contraceptives.

Based on Product Type the market is categorized into Injection,

Implantation, Intrauterine Device (IUD), Oral Pill and Skin Patch.

Depending on the Method the market is segmented by Vaginal Ring,

Trasdermal Patch, Implanted Contraceptives, Combined Oral

Contraceptives, Injected Contraceptives, Intrauterine and Oral

Contraceptives.

Based on End User the market is categorized into Homecare, Clinics,

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) and Gynecology Centers.

Depending on the Hormone the market is segmented by Progestogens,

Antiandrogens, Androgens, Estrogens, Gonadotropins and Other Hormones.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market

trends to identify the investment opportunities.

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers.

numbers.

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries.

Key developments and strategies observed in the market.

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other

trends.

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players.

players.

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025.

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Companies Mentioned:

Afaxys, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics Inc

Amgen

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

Cipla Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Piramal Healthcare Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Hormonal Contraceptives Market, By Product Type

5 Hormonal Contraceptives Market, By Method

6 Hormonal Contraceptives Market, By End User

7 Hormonal Contraceptives Market, By Hormone

8 Hormonal Contraceptives Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

