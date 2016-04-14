Global Online Lingerie Market 2016-2020 – Increased Smartphone Penetration – Key Vendors are PVH, Maison Lejaby & Wolf Lingerie – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Global
Online Lingerie Market 2016-2020” report to their offering.
The global online lingerie market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
17.25% during the period 2016-2020.
Many established brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Calvin Klein have
marked their presence online. This online availability is more appealing
than brick-and-mortar stores because it makes the stores accessible to
consumers while also providing the opportunity to shop in privacy. An
online channel not only generates sales via the Internet but also acts
as a platform for vendors to display their latest designs.
According to the report, the e-commerce industry has benefitted
significantly from this development, and clothing and apparel are
important categories that have propelled the growth of the industry
across regions. The increasing penetration of mobile devices with
Internet access has presented vendors with an active platform to engage
with consumers on the go.
Further, the report states that despite the availability of numerous
apps and other services online, choosing a product with the correct
measurements and fit has been a constant cause of concern for consumers.
Online purchases of lingerie can be difficult as consumers cannot try on
the item before purchasing.
Key vendors:
-
L Brands
- Maison Lejaby
- Lise Charmel
- PVH
-
Wolf Lingerie
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Market research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
PART 08: Key leading countries
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hstdsz/global_online
