Global Online Lingerie Market 2016-2020 – Increased Smartphone Penetration – Key Vendors are PVH, Maison Lejaby & Wolf Lingerie – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “Global

Online Lingerie Market 2016-2020” report to their offering.

The global online lingerie market is expected to grow at a CAGR of

17.25% during the period 2016-2020.

Many established brands such as Victoria’s Secret and Calvin Klein have

marked their presence online. This online availability is more appealing

than brick-and-mortar stores because it makes the stores accessible to

consumers while also providing the opportunity to shop in privacy. An

online channel not only generates sales via the Internet but also acts

as a platform for vendors to display their latest designs.

According to the report, the e-commerce industry has benefitted

significantly from this development, and clothing and apparel are

important categories that have propelled the growth of the industry

across regions. The increasing penetration of mobile devices with

Internet access has presented vendors with an active platform to engage

with consumers on the go.

Further, the report states that despite the availability of numerous

apps and other services online, choosing a product with the correct

measurements and fit has been a constant cause of concern for consumers.

Online purchases of lingerie can be difficult as consumers cannot try on

the item before purchasing.

Key vendors:

L Brands

Maison Lejaby

Lise Charmel

PVH

Wolf Lingerie

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

