Global Sourcing Council Announces the 2015 3S Awards Winners

GSC 3S Awards – Sustainable & Socially Responsible Sourcing: Sourcing

that Empowers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Global Sourcing Council (GSC) announced the winners of its 3S

(Sustainable and Socially Responsible Sourcing) Awards at a ceremony at

the United Nations headquarters last week. The upcoming United Nations

Summit for the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

will take place at the same location on September 25th.

“The winners of GSC 3S Awards exemplify gold standards in responsible

business practices, and constitute a working template for assisting

others globally in creating a scalable sustainable business model,” said

Angeline Judex, executive director, GSC 3S Awards.

“The stories told by GSC 3S Awards applicants contribute voices from all

corners of the world into historical discussions on the role of the

business sector in sustainable development goals,” noted Dr. Wanda

Lopuch, chair of the Global Sourcing Council.

The GSC 3S Awards program honors the best sustainable and socially

responsible practices in global sourcing, as implemented by companies,

NGOs and individuals in support of global sustainable development,

corporate social responsibility, ethical and ecological sourcing

practices and the empowerment of local communities that are part of the

global supply chain. It is the only awards program geared specifically

toward the global sourcing sector. The GSC 3S Awards program was

conceived by the Global Sourcing Council, a non-profit organization that

honors and celebrates 3S practices exercised by the global sourcing

community.

The 2015 GSC 3S Awards winners are:

Community Engagement Award: Sustainable Organic Integrated Livelihoods

(SOIL)

Employee Engagement Award: Greyston Bakery

Empowered Women Award: Sustainable Health Enterprises (SHE)

Most Innovative Sourcing Award: Aduna, Ltd.

Impact Sourcing Award: AMBA

People’s Choice Award: Didi’s (A unit of Sisters in Solidarity)

More information about each award recipient can be found at the GSC 3S

Awards website.

The Global Sourcing Council is a non-profit organization with an

educational mission to promote an exchange of ideas and information

among businesses, trade organizations, government agencies, non-profit

organizations, and academia; to discuss and define sustainable and

responsible practices in global sourcing and supply chain management;

and to encourage progressive economic growth leading to increased trade,

investment and social good, all with an aim to increase knowledge,

deepen trade relations and broaden commercial and cultural ties among

nations. www.gscouncil.org

