GlycoMimetics Doses First Patient in Phase 2 Portion of Clinical Trial of GMI-1271 in Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) today announced dosing of the first

patient with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the Phase 2

portion of its ongoing Phase 1/2 study evaluating its novel E-selectin

antagonist, GMI-1271, combined with chemotherapy. Earlier this month, the

company announced it had received Fast Track designation from the

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for GMI-1271 for treatment of

adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML and elderly patients aged

60 years or older with AML. In addition, GlycoMimetics recently

announced that the first patient with relapsed or refractory AML has

been dosed in the other arm of the Phase 2 portion of this study.

For the study’s Phase 2 portion, the optimal dose of GMI-1271 has been

determined, and in this arm of the study clinical investigators will

study the effects on newly diagnosed patients receiving the drug

candidate to obtain additional safety and efficacy data. Study

enrollment in this arm is limited to patients at least 60 years of age

who have been newly diagnosed with AML and are eligible to receive

treatment with the chemotherapy agents cytarabine and idarubicin

(‘7+3’). All patients must be eligible to receive this intensive

chemotherapy regimen, and will be given GMI-1271 in addition to this

combination chemotherapy. During the Phase 1 portion of the study,

patients received a single cycle of treatment including GMI-1271. During

this Phase 2 portion, certain patients will be eligible to receive

additional cycles of treatment.

“The data from the first cohorts point to both the safety and potential

efficacy of GMI-1271 as a treatment for AML,” said Helen

Thackray, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of GlycoMimetics. “We are now

enrolling a new group of study participants to evaluate the effects of

GMI-1271 on newly diagnosed patients who also are receiving

chemotherapy. If the second half of the trial confirms our earlier

preclinical and clinical findings, we believe that GMI-1271 could well

address the unmet needs of AML patients, beyond what is currently

possible with available therapies.”

This clinical trial is a multinational open-label study evaluating

endpoints for safety, pharmacokinetics (PK) and efficacy of GMI-1271 in

combination with induction chemotherapy in patients with high-risk AML.

This trial is being conducted at a number of academic medical

institutions in the United States, Ireland, and Australia. While the

primary objective is to assess safety, additional endpoints include

overall response rate, biomarkers of activity, durability of response

and overall survival. This Phase 2 portion of the study in newly

diagnosed patients is expected to include approximately 25 participants.

GlycoMimetics announced

on June 10, presentation of data in patients with

relapsed/refractory acute AML from the Phase 1 portion of this ongoing

study. Data were reported at the European Hematology Association 21st

Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark in a poster entitled “Results of a

Phase 1 study of GMI-1271, a potent E-selectin antagonist in combination

with induction chemotherapy in relapsed/refractory AML: a novel,

well-tolerated regimen with a high remission rate.”

About GMI-1271

GMI-1271 is designed to block E-selectin (an adhesion molecule on cells

in the bone marrow) from binding with AML cells as a targeted approach

to disrupting well-established mechanisms of leukemic cell resistance

within the bone marrow microenvironment. Preclinical research points to

the drug’s potential role in moving cancerous cells out of the

protective environment of the bone marrow where they hide and escape the

effects of chemotherapy. In preclinical studies using animal models of

AML, the results of which were presented at meetings of the American

Society of Hematology (ASH), GMI-1271 was also associated with a

reduction of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia and chemotherapy-induced

mucositis.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on

sickle cell disease and cancer. GlycoMimetics’ most advanced drug

candidate, rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, is being developed for

the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is

being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial being conducted by its

strategic collaborator, Pfizer. GlycoMimetics’ wholly-owned drug

candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is being evaluated in an

ongoing Phase 1/ 2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML.

GlycoMimetics expects to file an IND with the FDA for a third drug

candidate, GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist, in the

third quarter of 2016. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the

BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

