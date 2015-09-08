Google Will Be Joining MasterCard Digital Enablement Express Program to Speed Go-to-Market for Android Pay

New MasterCard Program Streamlines Engagement Process with
Thousands of Banks for Greater Consumer Reach
PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MasterCard
announced that Google
will be among the first digital partners to participate in its Digital
Enablement Express program , which the company launched
earlier today with support from several leading banks. Through its
participation in Express, Google will have a streamlined onboarding
process to engage with all participating MasterCard issuers around the
globe, accelerating consumer access to android.com%2Fpay%2F&esheet=51176377&newsitemid=20150908006352&lan=en-US&anchor=Android+Pay&index=5&md5=7d0a1de579390d546263767f969219c0″ rel=”nofollow”>Android
Pay.
“We are looking forward to bringing a best-in-class payments experience
to consumers with Android Pay. Working with MasterCard’s Express
platform will give us a highly scalable way to enable issuing banks to
participate in Android Pay, while at the same time, launch a service
that has broad consumer access,” said Ariel Bardin, Google’s VP of
Payments.
Express expedites the process of digitizing and tokenizing MasterCard
accounts through the MasterCard
Digital Enablement Service (MDES). Financial institutions of all
sizes gain immediate access to the latest digital payments services,
while partners such as Google have a simple onboarding process to engage
with all participating banks. Together, they are able to deliver new
services like Android Pay more quickly to consumers around the world.
“MasterCard is committed to facilitating the simple, efficient delivery
of secure, tokenized digital payments at scale. We believe that partners
like Google play a critical role in commerce, and Express is the latest
example of programs we are designing to help them succeed in delivering
innovative and safe products to our cardholders,” said Ed McLaughlin,
Chief Emerging Payments Officer, MasterCard.
The MasterCard Digital Enablement Express program is available today.
For more information on how to participate, please visit https://www.mastercard.us/en-us/issuers/products-and-solutions/grow-manage-your-business/digital-commerce-solutions.html.
