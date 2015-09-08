Google Will Be Joining MasterCard Digital Enablement Express Program to Speed Go-to-Market for Android Pay

New MasterCard Program Streamlines Engagement Process with

Thousands of Banks for Greater Consumer Reach

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MasterCard

announced that Google

will be among the first digital partners to participate in its Digital

Enablement Express program , which the company launched

earlier today with support from several leading banks. Through its

participation in Express, Google will have a streamlined onboarding

process to engage with all participating MasterCard issuers around the

globe, accelerating consumer access to android.com%2Fpay%2F&esheet=51176377&newsitemid=20150908006352&lan=en-US&anchor=Android+Pay&index=5&md5=7d0a1de579390d546263767f969219c0″ rel=”nofollow”>Android

Pay.

“We are looking forward to bringing a best-in-class payments experience

to consumers with Android Pay. Working with MasterCard’s Express

platform will give us a highly scalable way to enable issuing banks to

participate in Android Pay, while at the same time, launch a service

that has broad consumer access,” said Ariel Bardin, Google’s VP of

Payments.

Express expedites the process of digitizing and tokenizing MasterCard

accounts through the MasterCard

Digital Enablement Service (MDES). Financial institutions of all

sizes gain immediate access to the latest digital payments services,

while partners such as Google have a simple onboarding process to engage

with all participating banks. Together, they are able to deliver new

services like Android Pay more quickly to consumers around the world.

“MasterCard is committed to facilitating the simple, efficient delivery

of secure, tokenized digital payments at scale. We believe that partners

like Google play a critical role in commerce, and Express is the latest

example of programs we are designing to help them succeed in delivering

innovative and safe products to our cardholders,” said Ed McLaughlin,

Chief Emerging Payments Officer, MasterCard.

The MasterCard Digital Enablement Express program is available today.

For more information on how to participate, please visit https://www.mastercard.us/en-us/issuers/products-and-solutions/grow-manage-your-business/digital-commerce-solutions.html.

About MasterCard

MasterCard (NYSE:MA), www.mastercard.com,

is a technology company in the global payments industry. We operate the

world’s fastest payments processing network, connecting consumers,

financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more

than 210 countries and territories. MasterCard’s products and solutions

make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running

a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more

efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MasterCardNews, join the

discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the

latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

Contacts

Media:

MasterCard

Brian Gendron, 914-325-1799

Product

Communications

brian_gendron@mastercard.com

or

MasterCard

Seth

Eisen, 914-249-3153

Corporate Communications

seth_eisen@mastercard.com