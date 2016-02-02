Gryphon House Releases Boosting Brain Power

Book offers cognitive development basics for early childhood educators
LEWISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The first five years of life carry some of the most important cognitive
development, which is why early childhood teachers must be prepared to
stimulate healthy brain growth. A framework for meeting those needs is
outlined in the new book from Jill Stamm, PhD, called Boosting
Brain Power: 52 Ways to Use What Science Tells Us.
Stamm’s 52 strategies – one for every week in the year – offer
evidence-based instructions for how to bring the concepts to life in the
classroom. The book
offers a plan for weekly brain-boosting activities for children birth to
age 5, all with citations for scientific evidence that supports each
strategy.
“Most teachers know that these early years are critical in brain
development, but are intimidated by all of the scientific research,”
Stamm says. “Boosting Brain Power simplifies the research and
explains it with easy-to-implement activities teachers can use
immediately in the classroom.”
Boosting
Brain Power will be released in May 2016 from Gryphon
House, Inc., the leading publisher of educational resources for
teachers.
Pre-orders are available now. To request a free excerpt or e-galley
copy, please contact anna@ghbooks.com.
Boosting
Brain Power: 52 Ways to Use What Science Tells Us; ISBN
978-0-87659-359-2; 126 pp.; PB; $12.95.
About the Author
Jill
Stamm, PhD, is the cofounder of New Directions Institute for Infant
Brain Development. Dr. Stamm has been an associate clinical professor at
Arizona State University in Tempe for more than 25 years. She is the
developer of Brain Boxes, a unique set of products designed to help
adults interact with young children to encourage healthy brain
development. She is an international speaker on brain research and
serves on the advisory board for the Learning & the Brain Conference
series.
About Gryphon House, Inc.
Gryphon
House, Inc., is an award-winning publisher of resource books for
parents and teachers of children from birth through age eight.
Developmentally appropriate and easy to use, Gryphon House books provide
parents and teachers with the tools they need to bring the joy of
learning to young children. To learn more, or to check out the entire
collection, visit www.gryphonhouse.com.
Contacts
Gryphon House, Inc.
Anna Wilmoth, 336-712-3480
anna@ghbooks.com