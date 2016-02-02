Gryphon House Releases Boosting Brain Power

Book offers cognitive development basics for early childhood educators

LEWISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The first five years of life carry some of the most important cognitive

development, which is why early childhood teachers must be prepared to

stimulate healthy brain growth. A framework for meeting those needs is

outlined in the new book from Jill Stamm, PhD, called Boosting

Brain Power: 52 Ways to Use What Science Tells Us.

Stamm’s 52 strategies – one for every week in the year – offer

evidence-based instructions for how to bring the concepts to life in the

classroom. The book

offers a plan for weekly brain-boosting activities for children birth to

age 5, all with citations for scientific evidence that supports each

strategy.

“Most teachers know that these early years are critical in brain

development, but are intimidated by all of the scientific research,”

Stamm says. “Boosting Brain Power simplifies the research and

explains it with easy-to-implement activities teachers can use

immediately in the classroom.”

Boosting

Brain Power will be released in May 2016 from Gryphon

House, Inc., the leading publisher of educational resources for

teachers.

Boosting

Brain Power: 52 Ways to Use What Science Tells Us; ISBN

978-0-87659-359-2; 126 pp.; PB; $12.95.

About the Author

Jill

Stamm, PhD, is the cofounder of New Directions Institute for Infant

Brain Development. Dr. Stamm has been an associate clinical professor at

Arizona State University in Tempe for more than 25 years. She is the

developer of Brain Boxes, a unique set of products designed to help

adults interact with young children to encourage healthy brain

development. She is an international speaker on brain research and

serves on the advisory board for the Learning & the Brain Conference

series.

About Gryphon House, Inc.

Gryphon

House, Inc., is an award-winning publisher of resource books for

parents and teachers of children from birth through age eight.

Developmentally appropriate and easy to use, Gryphon House books provide

parents and teachers with the tools they need to bring the joy of

learning to young children. To learn more, or to check out the entire

collection, visit www.gryphonhouse.com.

