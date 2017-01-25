Guided Therapeutics Enters into LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan Manufacturing and License Agreement for China

Deal includes equity investment in Guided Therapeutics and commitment

to fund all manufacturing start up, regulatory and distribution costs in

China

NORCROSS, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cervicalcancer–Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP), the maker of a rapid and

painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology,

announced today that it has reached agreement with Shandong Yaohua

Medical Instrument Corporation in China for exclusive distribution,

sales and manufacturing rights of the LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan for

China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

In addition to a previous payment of $50,000 made by Shandong Yaohua,

the terms of the license agreement include a licensing fee by Shandong

Yaohua of $1,000,000, the purchase of a minimum of ten LuViva® Advance

Cervical Scan devices in 2017 and royalties for disposables based on

minimum orders once Chinese Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) approval

is obtained. To further align the strategic interests of the parties,

Guided Therapeutics has agreed to issue $1,000,000 in shares of its

common stock to Shandong Yaohua.

Shandong Yaohua will conduct the necessary clinical trials and apply to

the CFDA for approval to market LuViva in China. Once approved, Shandong

Yaohua will provide for the distribution and sale of LuViva within China

with its established distribution and sales network.

China is potentially the world’s largest market for cervical cancer

screening with over 390 million women in the recommended ages for

screening. The incidence of cervical cancer in China is currently the

highest in the world and increasing. Increased screening for cervical

cancer is key to mitigating the losses associated with this disease.

Under the terms of the agreement, Shandong Yaohua will establish

manufacturing lines for LuViva within its existing medical device

manufacturing facilities, which will enable Shandong Yaohua to supply

Guided Therapeutics with LuViva products. With increased volume of

production, advanced manufacturing processes and competitive labor

rates, the Company expects that Shandong Yaohua will be able to lower

the costs for the LuViva device and disposables for the global market.

Worldwide, the market for cervical cancer screening and diagnostics, as

currently practiced using cytology (Pap test) for primary screening, is

estimated at $6 billion and is projected to grow to almost $9 billion by

2020. There are about 2.6 billion women aged 15 years and older who are

at risk of developing cervical cancer worldwide.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Shandong Yaohua to bring LuViva to

China and improve early detection in a market where cervical cancer,

often found too late, is the second leading killer among women’s

cancers,” said Gene Cartwright, CEO and President of Guided

Therapeutics. “The agreement also opens up the possibility to bring

efficiencies to our manufacturing processes as well as opening up

additional markets in East Asia.”

“LuViva is the ideal product to address this critical women’s health

concern, which is a national priority for eradication in China,” said Li

Yaohua, Chairman of Shandong Yaohua. “The combination of early detection

and immediate results makes the LuViva appealing to the healthcare

professional as well as the patient and her family.”

The Company currently anticipates interim device and disposable sales

for clinical study and demonstration purposes. In Hong Kong, the Company

believes the time to commercial sales is quicker, with device

registration, rather than approval required.

About Shandong Yaohua Medical Instrument Corporation

Shandong Yaohua Medical Instrument Corporation, traded on the Chinese

National Equities Exchange and Quotations as 833141, is the maker and

distributor of medical devices and disposables for urine analysis, urine

test strips, vacuum blood collection tubes and other medical products.

They manufacture, distribute and sell to the domestic market in China,

the Middle East and Eastern Asia. Shandong Yaohua Medical Instrument

Corporation is located in the high-tech development zone of Shandong

Province, where it owns an 86,600 square meter production facility with

20,000 square meters of floor space dedicated to the high tech

manufacture of medical devices. Total revenue in 2015 for all Shandong

Yaohua holdings was approximately 87 million RMB ($12.7 million USD).

About LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan

LuViva is a technologically advanced diagnostic device that scans the

cervix with light and uses spectroscopy to measure how light interacts

with the cervical tissue. Spectroscopy identifies chemical and

structural indicators of precancer that may be below the surface of the

cervix or misdiagnosed as benign. This technique is called biophotonics.

Unlike Pap, HPV tests or biopsies, LuViva does not require laboratory

analysis or a tissue sample, and is designed to provide results

immediately, which may result in eliminating costly, painful and

unnecessary additional testing. LuViva is intended for use with women

who have undergone initial screening and are called back for follow up

with a colposcopy examination, which in many cases, involves taking a

biopsy of the cervix. It has also been used in clinical studies in

Turkey and Nigeria as a means to screen women for cervical cancer where

the availability of infrastructure necessary for Pap and HPV testing is

restricted. The device is used in conjunction with the LuViva®

Cervical Guide single-use patient interface and calibration disposable.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid and

painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology

that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the cellular

level. The Company’s first product is the LuViva® Advanced Cervical

Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly

and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial with women at

risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to detect cervical

cancer up to two years earlier than conventional modalities, according

to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.

The Guided Therapeutics LuViva® Advanced

Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law

to investigational use in the U.S. LuViva, the wave logo and “Early

detection, better outcomes” are registered trademarks owned by Guided

Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer: A number of the matters and

subject areas discussed in this news release that are not historical or

current facts deal with potential future circumstances and developments.

The discussion of such matters and subject areas is qualified by the

inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations

generally and also may materially differ from Guided Therapeutics’

actual future experience involving any of or more of such matters and

subject areas. Such risks and uncertainties include those related to the

early stage of commercialization of products, the uncertainty of market

acceptance of products, the uncertainty of development or effectiveness

of distribution channels, the intense competition in the medical device

industry, the sufficiency of capital raised in prior financings and the

ability to realize their expected benefits, the uncertainty of future

capital to develop products or continue as a going concern, the

uncertainty of regulatory approval of products, and the dependence on

licensed intellectual property, as well as those that are more fully

described from time to time under the heading “Risk Factors” in Guided

Therapeutics’ reports filed with the SEC, including Guided Therapeutics’

Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015

and subsequent filings.

Contacts

Guided Therapeutics

Bill Wells, 770-242-8723