HARMAN Pioneers First-Ever Integration of Apple CarPlay Through Wireless Connectivity

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HARMAN

International Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:HAR), the premier

connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise

markets, today announced the successful commercial implementation of

Apple CarPlay integration through a wireless connection, a first for the

connected car industry. Through HARMAN’s end-to-end infotainment system,

a vehicle’s Bluetooth and WiFi will enable the connectivity required to

support CarPlay, creating a greatly enhanced wireless experience for the

user. The solution is currently being deployed in the market on HARMAN

infotainment systems for a luxury German automaker.

While other implementations of Apple CarPlay have been supported through

a USB connection to-date, HARMAN is the first to enable wireless

implementation with the iPhone connecting via Bluetooth and data

transferring via WiFi. The HARMAN infotainment system provides

flexibility between native and CarPlay Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs),

and allows for simultaneous operation of head unit functionality and

CarPlay navigation. The integration of Apple CarPlay provides users the

various functions of their iPhone, including calls, music playback,

mobile office, and navigation to be controlled through the car’s

display. Additionally, the system also allows the use of

voice-recognition for a safer, hands-free experience.

“HARMAN continues to deliver options to consumers for seamless

integration of multiple mobile ecosystems into our integrated automotive

platform,” said Phil Eyler, executive vice president and president,

Connected Car, HARMAN. “Whether CarPlay, Android Auto, or any other

projection mode solution, HARMAN is the industry leader with pioneering

support for these accessory apps. We look forward to working with

automakers to roll out this technology and together with many HARMAN

solutions to offer consumers safe, secure, and harmonious driving

experiences.”

HARMAN provides the industry’s most complete end-to-end connected car

system to provide drivers intelligent, adaptable and personal solutions

in the car. With more than 2,000 patents in all key domains – including

safety, design, navigation, connectivity, networking, HMI and more,

HARMAN continues to push the boundaries bringing connected car

innovations to market that enable new connected experiences, improve

driver safety and increase vehicle security.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and

solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide,

including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise

automation solutions; and connected services. With leading brands

including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark

Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and

the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than

25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio

and connected car systems. The Company’s software services power

billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated

and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile.

HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the

Americas, Europe, and Asia and reported sales of $7.2 billion during the

12 months ended December 31, 2016. The Company’s shares are traded on

the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NYSE:HAR.

