HARMAN Pioneers First-Ever Integration of Apple CarPlay Through Wireless Connectivity

The groundbreaking system illustrates synergy between smartphone and
embedded infotainment capabilities and is available through select OEMs
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HARMAN
International Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:HAR), the premier
connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise
markets, today announced the successful commercial implementation of
Apple CarPlay integration through a wireless connection, a first for the
connected car industry. Through HARMAN’s end-to-end infotainment system,
a vehicle’s Bluetooth and WiFi will enable the connectivity required to
support CarPlay, creating a greatly enhanced wireless experience for the
user. The solution is currently being deployed in the market on HARMAN
infotainment systems for a luxury German automaker.
While other implementations of Apple CarPlay have been supported through
a USB connection to-date, HARMAN is the first to enable wireless
implementation with the iPhone connecting via Bluetooth and data
transferring via WiFi. The HARMAN infotainment system provides
flexibility between native and CarPlay Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs),
and allows for simultaneous operation of head unit functionality and
CarPlay navigation. The integration of Apple CarPlay provides users the
various functions of their iPhone, including calls, music playback,
mobile office, and navigation to be controlled through the car’s
display. Additionally, the system also allows the use of
voice-recognition for a safer, hands-free experience.
“HARMAN continues to deliver options to consumers for seamless
integration of multiple mobile ecosystems into our integrated automotive
platform,” said Phil Eyler, executive vice president and president,
Connected Car, HARMAN. “Whether CarPlay, Android Auto, or any other
projection mode solution, HARMAN is the industry leader with pioneering
support for these accessory apps. We look forward to working with
automakers to roll out this technology and together with many HARMAN
solutions to offer consumers safe, secure, and harmonious driving
experiences.”
HARMAN provides the industry’s most complete end-to-end connected car
system to provide drivers intelligent, adaptable and personal solutions
in the car. With more than 2,000 patents in all key domains – including
safety, design, navigation, connectivity, networking, HMI and more,
HARMAN continues to push the boundaries bringing connected car
innovations to market that enable new connected experiences, improve
driver safety and increase vehicle security.
