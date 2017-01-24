Hillsborough Academy Hosts Superhero STEAM Curriculum Night

Open to the public, the event will focus on educational opportunity

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The community is invited to a hands-on celebration of STEAM (science,

technology, engineering, arts and math) learning at Hillsborough Academy

of Math & Science. The event is timed with National School Choice Week

2017 – the nation’s largest-ever celebration of educational opportunity.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25 at the school

located at 9659 West Waters Avenue in Tampa.

Hillsborough Academy of Math and Science is a, K-8 SACS accredited

public charter school offering approximately 850 students a rigorous and

challenging curriculum to provide students a hands-on inquiry based

education.

The goal of the event is to celebrate great education choices in Florida

and raise awareness among parents about school choice. The celebration

is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (January 22-28,

2017), which will feature more than 21,000 events across the country.

“Hillsborough Academy of Math and Science is participating in National

School Choice Week to showcase the educational excellence that we offer

to the surrounding community,” said Emily Barnes, instructional coach.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public

awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective

education options for every child. Through more than 21,000

independently planned events across the country, National School Choice

Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices

available to children. These options include traditional public schools,

public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private

schools, and homeschooling. You can learn more by visiting www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

Contacts

Hillsborough Academy of Math and Science

Cristina Fuentes, Principal

813-793-6085

cfuentes@hillsboroughacademy.com