Hillsborough Academy Hosts Superhero STEAM Curriculum Night

Open to the public, the event will focus on educational opportunity
TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The community is invited to a hands-on celebration of STEAM (science,
technology, engineering, arts and math) learning at Hillsborough Academy
of Math & Science. The event is timed with National School Choice Week
2017 – the nation’s largest-ever celebration of educational opportunity.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25 at the school
located at 9659 West Waters Avenue in Tampa.
Hillsborough Academy of Math and Science is a, K-8 SACS accredited
public charter school offering approximately 850 students a rigorous and
challenging curriculum to provide students a hands-on inquiry based
education.
The goal of the event is to celebrate great education choices in Florida
and raise awareness among parents about school choice. The celebration
is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (January 22-28,
2017), which will feature more than 21,000 events across the country.
“Hillsborough Academy of Math and Science is participating in National
School Choice Week to showcase the educational excellence that we offer
to the surrounding community,” said Emily Barnes, instructional coach.
Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public
awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective
education options for every child. Through more than 21,000
independently planned events across the country, National School Choice
Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices
available to children. These options include traditional public schools,
public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private
schools, and homeschooling. You can learn more by visiting www.schoolchoiceweek.com.
Contacts
Hillsborough Academy of Math and Science
Cristina Fuentes, Principal
813-793-6085
cfuentes@hillsboroughacademy.com