H&M’s First Store in Puerto Rico Opens to Excited Customers with Special Guest Joan Smalls

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HMPuertoRico—After months of anticipation, the first H&M store in Puerto Rico,

located in The Mall of San Juan, has finally opened its doors. More than

1400 H&M fans lined up for over seven hours to be the first inside the

new store when it opened at noon on June 9th.

Customers were also treated to a special appearance by model Joan

Smalls!





Daniel Kulle, President of H&M North America, model Joan Smalls and

Store Manager Amanda Fuentes, were there to cut the opening ribbon along

with the staff of the brand new location. For the grand opening of this

new market for the retailer, the first 1,000 customers in line received

giveaways valued from $10 to $1,000 and 20 lucky customers won a meet

and greet with Joan Smalls before the ribbon cutting. As part of H&M’s

Garment Collecting initiative, excited customers who brought in garments

to donate were entered to win up to $1,000 in gift cards.

“We are thrilled with the amazing response we have had from our

customers here. This enthusiasm makes us feel part of the local

community”, said Kulle. “We look forward to offering even more quality

fashion at the best price to the people of Puerto Rico through our

continued expansion here.”

“Seeing H&M arrive in San Juan is truly an exciting and important moment

for the people of Puerto Rico,” said Joan Smalls. “I couldn’t be more

excited to be back home to help celebrate this amazing opening!”

H&M will continue to grow on the island with a second store at Plaza del

Sol located in Bayamon in the fall of 2016. For more information, visit www.hm.com

and follow the conversation using the official hash tag #HMPUERTORICO.

Regular store hours for H&M at The Mall of San Juan are Monday through

Saturday 10:00am – 9:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 7:00pm.

For images from the event:

http://assignments.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr436852890

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is

quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M’s business idea is to offer fashion and

quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the

group includes the brands & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, COS, Monki and

Weekday as well as H&M Home. The H&M Group has more than 4,000 stores in

62 markets including franchise markets. In 2015, sales including VAT

were SEK 210 billion and the number of employees is more than

148,000. For further information, visit hm.com.

