H&M’s First Store in Puerto Rico Opens to Excited Customers with Special Guest Joan Smalls

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HMPuertoRico—After months of anticipation, the first H&M store in Puerto Rico,
located in The Mall of San Juan, has finally opened its doors. More than
1400 H&M fans lined up for over seven hours to be the first inside the
new store when it opened at noon on June 9th.
Customers were also treated to a special appearance by model Joan
Smalls!
Daniel Kulle, President of H&M North America, model Joan Smalls and
Store Manager Amanda Fuentes, were there to cut the opening ribbon along
with the staff of the brand new location. For the grand opening of this
new market for the retailer, the first 1,000 customers in line received
giveaways valued from $10 to $1,000 and 20 lucky customers won a meet
and greet with Joan Smalls before the ribbon cutting. As part of H&M’s
Garment Collecting initiative, excited customers who brought in garments
to donate were entered to win up to $1,000 in gift cards.
“We are thrilled with the amazing response we have had from our
customers here. This enthusiasm makes us feel part of the local
community”, said Kulle. “We look forward to offering even more quality
fashion at the best price to the people of Puerto Rico through our
continued expansion here.”
“Seeing H&M arrive in San Juan is truly an exciting and important moment
for the people of Puerto Rico,” said Joan Smalls. “I couldn’t be more
excited to be back home to help celebrate this amazing opening!”
H&M will continue to grow on the island with a second store at Plaza del
Sol located in Bayamon in the fall of 2016. For more information, visit www.hm.com
and follow the conversation using the official hash tag #HMPUERTORICO.
Regular store hours for H&M at The Mall of San Juan are Monday through
Saturday 10:00am – 9:00pm, Sunday 11:00am – 7:00pm.
For images from the event:
http://assignments.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr436852890
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is
quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M’s business idea is to offer fashion and
quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the
group includes the brands & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, COS, Monki and
Weekday as well as H&M Home. The H&M Group has more than 4,000 stores in
62 markets including franchise markets. In 2015, sales including VAT
were SEK 210 billion and the number of employees is more than
148,000. For further information, visit hm.com.
Contacts
H&M
Marybeth Schmitt, 646.336.3200
Mediarelations.us@hm.com
or
Patrick
Shaner, 646.336.3200
Mediarelations.us@hm.com