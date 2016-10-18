Hospice of the West Cites Economic and Social Consequences of Over-Medicalization at End-of-Life

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EOL—Hospice

of the West (HOW), a leading

community-based hospice and palliative care organization in Maricopa

County, Arizona, points to the high cost of end-of-life care (EOL) on

the healthcare system, highlights its devastating impact on patients and

families, and offers solutions for easing the economic fall-out while

improving quality and patient/caregiver satisfaction. As payers, policy

makers and individuals cope with the impact of costly treatments for

those with advanced chronic conditions or life limiting illnesses, HOW

offers solutions to Medicare Advantage Plans and Accountable Care

Organizations (ACOs) to alleviate this problematic situation.

“A staggering 30 percent of annual healthcare spending goes to

unnecessary services,” says Dr. Ashish Sachdeva, associate physician,

Hospice of the West. “Aggressive care during the last year of life,

while well intentioned, may not lead to an improved quality of life.”

Dr. Sachdeva states that the overall economic burden is overwhelming,

“Approximately 35 percent of Medicare fee-for-service spend occurs in

the last year of life, and the second to last year of life represents 13

percent of the total fee-for-service Medicare spend.”

He adds that the burdens on patients and caregivers are equally

daunting, “Medical costs are the leading cause of personal bankruptcy, a

trend that will intensify as baby boomers transition into their Medicare

years.”

Furthermore, patient/caregiver satisfaction is eroding as EOL care is

rarely congruent with patients’ wishes.

“The medical system is inadvertently geared to provide aggressive

interventions to patients with life-limiting illnesses, despite high

cost or outcome,” explains Dr. Sachdeva. “This inclination, combined

with patient/caregiver lack of understanding of prognosis, and

reluctance to discuss if a test, procedure or treatment will improve

quality of life or longevity, results in individuals with advanced

illness receiving inappropriate or unwanted care.”

Dr. Antonio Uvas, associate physician, Hospice of the West, concludes

that their model, which identifies and addresses issues earlier in the

improves care across the continuum, holds the key to resolving these

issues.

“The process begins with earlier identification of advanced illness,

which triggers the provision of home-based supportive palliative illness

management (PIMTM) and the appropriate use of healthcare

services during the last 12-14 months,” says Dr. Uvas. “This also

results in a better patient/caregiver orientation and an earlier, more

appropriate use of the Medicare Hospice Benefit.”

