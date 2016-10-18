Hospice of the West Cites Economic and Social Consequences of Over-Medicalization at End-of-Life

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EOL—Hospice
of the West (HOW), a leading
community-based hospice and palliative care organization in Maricopa
County, Arizona, points to the high cost of end-of-life care (EOL) on
the healthcare system, highlights its devastating impact on patients and
families, and offers solutions for easing the economic fall-out while
improving quality and patient/caregiver satisfaction. As payers, policy
makers and individuals cope with the impact of costly treatments for
those with advanced chronic conditions or life limiting illnesses, HOW
offers solutions to Medicare Advantage Plans and Accountable Care
Organizations (ACOs) to alleviate this problematic situation.
“A staggering 30 percent of annual healthcare spending goes to
unnecessary services,” says Dr. Ashish Sachdeva, associate physician,
Hospice of the West. “Aggressive care during the last year of life,
while well intentioned, may not lead to an improved quality of life.”
Dr. Sachdeva states that the overall economic burden is overwhelming,
“Approximately 35 percent of Medicare fee-for-service spend occurs in
the last year of life, and the second to last year of life represents 13
percent of the total fee-for-service Medicare spend.”
He adds that the burdens on patients and caregivers are equally
daunting, “Medical costs are the leading cause of personal bankruptcy, a
trend that will intensify as baby boomers transition into their Medicare
years.”
Furthermore, patient/caregiver satisfaction is eroding as EOL care is
rarely congruent with patients’ wishes.
“The medical system is inadvertently geared to provide aggressive
interventions to patients with life-limiting illnesses, despite high
cost or outcome,” explains Dr. Sachdeva. “This inclination, combined
with patient/caregiver lack of understanding of prognosis, and
reluctance to discuss if a test, procedure or treatment will improve
quality of life or longevity, results in individuals with advanced
illness receiving inappropriate or unwanted care.”
Dr. Antonio Uvas, associate physician, Hospice of the West, concludes
that their model, which identifies and addresses issues earlier in the
improves care across the continuum, holds the key to resolving these
issues.
“The process begins with earlier identification of advanced illness,
which triggers the provision of home-based supportive palliative illness
management (PIMTM) and the appropriate use of healthcare
services during the last 12-14 months,” says Dr. Uvas. “This also
results in a better patient/caregiver orientation and an earlier, more
appropriate use of the Medicare Hospice Benefit.”
About Hospice of the West
Hospice of the West is a community based Hospice and Palliative Care
organization based in Maricopa County, Arizona and is committed to
serving the unique needs of individuals facing a serious illness and
providing ongoing support to patient families and loved ones. http://hospicewestaz.com/
