Humanetics Designs an Elderly Crash Test Dummy to Better Protect Vulnerable Drivers

PLYMOUTH, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Developments over the past decades have resulted in very advanced

dummies like THOR and WorldSID for frontal and side impact applications.

Like their predecessors however, these dummies are still based on

anthropometry of what was considered a “healthy, average” adult mid-size

male and small female population in the 1970’s. Over the past few

decades however, the driving population has changed significantly in age

and weight; As lifestyles and medical advancement evolve with time,

industrialized world baby boomers are now 65 and older and often

overweight, and are still driving and leading active lifestyles.





Statistically, there were more than 40 million licensed drivers aged 65

and older in the United States in 2015 (U.S. Department of

Transportation). This represents 18.4% – or nearly one in every five

drivers – on the American roads. In 2014, more than 5,700 older adults

were killed and more than 236,000 were treated in emergency rooms for

motor vehicle crash injuries. This amounts to 16 older adults killed and

648 injured in crashes on average every day.

It should not come as a surprise that anatomically, an elderly person is

built very differently compared to someone younger, and therefore will

likely sustain very different injuries during a crash. In response,

Humanetics has embarked on a project to realize an ATD design to reflect

the anthropometry of an elderly 70 year old small female driver by using

research conducted by ICAM (International Center for Automotive

Medicine) and UMTRI (University of Michigan Transportation Research

Institute). Utilizing the anthropomorphic data provided by UMTRI, some

hardware cues from the small female WorldSID coupled with a newly

designed organ system concept, the Elderly ATD will allow more precise

measurements of internal injuries sustained in automotive accidents for

this specific occupant group. “As the demographics of the driving

population continues to evolve, our crash test dummies and the test

equipment that we design & manufacture must continue to evolve at the

same rate,” says Mr. Christopher J. O’Connor, President & CEO of

Humanetics. “Let’s not forget the more vulnerable drivers on the road

and provide a product that the car manufacturers, government agencies

and research groups around the world can use to design and test a safer

car for people of all sizes and ages,” he added.

In order to understand the dynamic properties of internal human organs

such as the liver and spleen, Humanetics is working closely with ICAM to

define anatomical features and verify performance attributes with

real-world injury feedback. “The condition, size and shape of an

individual is hugely important in how severe their injuries are in any

given crash,” Michigan Medicine trauma surgeon Stewart Wang, M.D.,

Ph.D. states. To further understand loading parameters and organ

responses, comparison work is also being conducted at Humanetics using

biological equivalents. In addition, Humanetics is applying the first of

its kind 3D printing technology on the Elderly ATD to research and

develop new methods of production that have more precise response

characteristics over traditional manufacturing methods.

Safety minded consumers will strongly consider crash test star rating in

the selection of a vehicle, but they might not always understand that

the ATD used in government or consumer testing does not necessarily

conform to their own body and/or age group and how that might

potentially affect the outcome of a crash. “We are very pleased with

the advancement of safety features in cars today as we have come a long

way, but it can’t stop until we eliminate fatalities on our highways

worldwide,” says Mr. O’Connor.

Parallel to the initiatives running in North America, Humanetics is also

closely involved in research programs such as the SENIORS (Safety

ENhancing Innovations for Older Road userS) project funded by the EU –

to address similar type of concerns in other regions of the world. It is

Humanetics’ goal to collaborate with other safety organizations

worldwide to develop products that best reflect the current population,

which car manufacturers and restraint suppliers can use as research and

design tools to build the safest cars possible for every occupant,

regardless of body type and age.

