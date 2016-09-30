Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited Provides Update on Strategic Initiatives

Closes VIP Gaming Room at Le Royal Arc Casino, Expects to Generate

Annual Savings of US$750,000

Announces Lapse of Purchase Agreement for Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited (“IKGH”) (NASDAQ:IKGH), which

operates through its subsidiaries and related promotion entities that

act as VIP room gaming promoters, today announced that as part of its

comprehensive strategic review of its VIP gaming room operations in

Macau, it has closed its VIP gaming room at Le Royal Arc Casino,

effective September 29, and terminated its collaborator agreement with

Mr. Lee Wai Man relating to the facility. IKGH believes the closure of

the facility will generate additional annual overall savings of

approximately US$750,000.

In addition, IKGH announced today that the purchase agreement for the

proposed acquisition of Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino has lapsed.

IKGH has been focusing its efforts in this month on the collection of

its outstanding markers receivable and expects to continue those efforts

in the near-term to pay down its line of credit owed to the license

operators. Consequently, and because of the lengthening and difficulty

of collecting markers receivable, the Company will not be actively

extending credit to its clients during this period and therefore it

expects business volume to be minimal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to

the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform

Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking

statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such

forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and

expectations of IKGH’s management, are subject to risks and

uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the

forward-looking statements. The gaming industry is characterized by an

element of chance. Theoretical win rates for IKGH’s promotion entities’

VIP gaming room operations depend on a variety of factors, some beyond

their control. In addition to the element of chance, theoretical win

rates are also affected by other factors, including gaming patrons’

skill and experience, the mix of games played, the financial resources

of gaming patrons, the spread of table limits, the volume of bets placed

by IKGH’s promotion entities’ gaming patrons and the amount of time

gaming patrons spend on gambling — thus VIP gaming rooms’ actual win

rates may differ greatly over short time periods, such as from quarter

to quarter, and could cause their quarterly results to be volatile.

These factors, alone or in combination, have the potential to negatively

impact the VIP gaming rooms’ win rates. Investors and potential

investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and

should also refer to the risk factors set forth in IKGH’s Annual Report

on Form 20-F filed in March 2016, and other reports filed or to be filed

from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited

IKGH is a holding company which operates through its subsidiaries and

related promotion entities that act as VIP room gaming promoters, and is

entitled to receive all of the profits of the VIP gaming promoters from

VIP gaming rooms. IKGH’s VIP room gaming promoters currently participate

in the promotion of a VIP gaming room at the City of Dreams Macau in

Cotai. IKGH, through its subsidiaries, also acts as junket operator for

Australian casinos (Crown Perth Casino in Perth, Australia and the Crown

Melbourne Casino in Melbourne, Australia) as it seeks to expand to

additional overseas markets.

Contacts

Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited

James Preissler, 646-450-8808

preissj@ikghcl.com