Innovus Pharma Announces Agreement with ACON Laboratories, Inc.

and respiratory diseases, today announced that it has entered into an

agreement with ACON Laboratories, Inc. (“ACON Labs”). ACON

Labs is a San Diego-based diagnostic product manufacturer who

will supply Innovus Pharma with its U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s

(“FDA”) cleared Urinary Tract Infection (“UTI”) test strips. Innovus

Pharma will offer the UTI test strips, which provide results in

2-minutes, to its customers who buy its UriVarx™ product. UriVarx™ is

clinically tested in patients with overactive bladder (“OAB”) and

urinary incontinence (“UI”). Innovus Pharma is expected to launch the

UTI strips under its UriVarx™ brand in Q1 2018.

According to WebMD, UTIs are the most common bacterial infections in the

United States. According to a study by the National Institutes of Health

in 2007 (NIH publication 075512) by Griebling et al., the prevalence of

UTI is found to be higher in women. Nearly 20% of UTIs are found in men.

Patients with OAB and UI have a higher occurrence of Urinary Tract

Infections and early detection is key in better responses to treatments.

Under the aforementioned agreement, ACON Labs will be responsible

for filing the updated brand with the FDA. The process is expected to be

relatively quick, with FDA clearance of the UriVarx™ brand currently

anticipated to take approximately 30 days from the filing date.

“We are very excited about adding the FDA-cleared UTI diagnostic strips

for bladder control and health to our UriVarx™ clinical supplement

offerings,” stated Dr. Bassam Damaj, President and Chief Executive

Officer of Innovus Pharma. “We strongly believe our UriVarx™ customers

will be able to use our FDA cleared UTI test strips to monitor ongoing

bladder infections from the convenience of their homes. We are excited

that Innovus Pharma is a pioneering company in this field. We are

differentiating ourselves by offering clinically-tested supplements and

consumer care products sold in concert with FDA-cleared tests and/or FDA

OTC drugs,” he continued.

As a market leader, ACON Labs offers additional home test kits

and test strips. Innovus Pharma anticipates expanding into other areas

that align with their current product line. In particular, both

companies have discussed additional collaboration on glucometers and

diabetes strips as well as other possibilities.

“We view the agreement with ACON Labs on the FDA cleared UTI

strips as the first phase in our burgeoning relationship. We look

forward to working with ACON Labs to provide us with quality

FDA-cleared diagnostics products and test strips focused on diabetes,

and others, to help our clients optimize their healthcare outcomes

within the confines of their homes,” Dr. Damaj said.

About UriVarx™ Clinical Supplement

UriVarx™ is clinically published to reduce urinary urgency, accidents

and both day and night frequency in OAB and UI patients.

UriVarx™ has undergone two double blind and comparative trials in both

male and female OAB and UI patients. The clinical results include:

1. Reduction of ~56% in Urge Incontinence;

2. Reduction of ~66% in

Stress Incontinence;

3. Reduction of ~61% in Urinary Urgency;

4.

Reduction of ~33% in Urinary Frequency meaning the total average urinary

frequency was in the normal/ideal range after two months of use; and

5.

Reduction of ~46% in Nocturia.

According to the U.S. National Association for Continence (“NAFC”), OAB

is a medical term that describes various symptoms caused by involuntary

bladder spasms, including urinary frequency, especially at night, and

urgency with or without involuntary leakage. These symptoms may occur

without obvious cause or be secondary to certain diseases of the nervous

system. The NAFC estimates that nearly 25 million Americans suffer from

some form of OAB or incontinence. The condition, with frequency and

urgency only, affects men and women of all ages, although most are under

age 65.

About the UriVarx™ FDA Cleared UTI Test

The UriVarx™ UTI test strips are FDA-cleared tests for the detection of

leukocytes and nitrites to aid in the screening of Urinary Tract

Infection for self-testing. The test has undergone clinical trials and

the results can be seen in two minutes.

According to a study by Grand View Research (April 2016), the market

size for urinalysis tests in 2015 worldwide was $1.37 billion and in

North America was $510 million of which UTI testing represented a large

percentage of that market.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging OTC consumer

goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the

commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective

non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men’s

and women’s health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma

delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions

through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we

market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians,

urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers

through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is

dedicated to be a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and branded

Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) products, men’s and women’s

health supplements, related diagnostics and medical devices. The Company

is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs

have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to

OTC, as well as related products.

About ACON Laboratories, Inc.

ACON Laboratories Inc. is a privately-owned Diagnostics and

Medical Device company, which was founded in 1995, with its headquarters

located in San Diego, California. ACON Laboratories, Inc.

produces a broad range of medical diagnostic and healthcare products

that are sold in over 130 countries worldwide. The company continues to

expand its product lines through extensive research and development,

with the goal of helping improve the health and well-being of patients

around the world. ACON’s manufacturing facility is a US FDA

registered manufacturer of rapid diagnostic and healthcare products.

