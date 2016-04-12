Inova Translational Medicine Institute Partners with Translational Software on MediMap™, an Optional Newborn Pharmacogenomic Test at Inova Women’s Hospital

PGx platform delivers clinical decision support and actionable

guidance for safe, effective care

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Translational

Software®, Inc. (TSI), a leader in the intelligent use of genetic

data for clinical decision support and precision medicine, today

announced a 12-month pilot with Inova Translational Medicine Institute

(ITMI), a research institute developing innovative methods for

personalized healthcare. Use of TSI’s pharmacogenomics (PGx) knowledge

base and PGx platform will enable Inova to integrate genomic information

at the point of birth to personalize patient treatment and improve

health outcomes.

Launched in February 2016, Inova now offers an optional one-time

pharmacogenomic test called MediMap™ for babies born at the

new Inova

Women’s Hospital, located on the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus. The

optional MediMap test evaluates seven actionable genes associated with

more than 21 drugs to determine how a baby will uniquely respond to

certain prescription medications, including effectiveness and adverse

reactions.

TSI’s proprietary knowledge

platform is being used to classify and interpret raw genetic data

from the MediMap test to generate a tailored, clinically meaningful

report for each newborn with concise molecular intelligence and critical

alerts regarding drug efficacy, toxicity, and known interactions to

guide clinical decision making and enable physicians to prescribe the

safest, most effective medications.

“Having an advance understanding of a newborn’s genetic makeup and

response to commonly prescribed medications gives our physicians and

community a tool to help personalize treatments for life,” stated Benjamin

Solomon, MD, Chief, Division of Medical Genomics at ITMI. “We are

excited to partner with Translational Software to help Inova stay at the

cutting edge of molecular diagnostics and practice genomic medicine in

real time. This partnership is a key milestone in Inova’s ongoing

mission to be a global leader in personalized medicine by integrating

genomic research into patient-centered care.”

Results and reports from the MediMap test are stored in Inova’s

electronic health record system, as well as in Inova’s patient portal,

called MyChart.

Don

Rule, CEO of Translational Software, stated, “We are incredibly

proud to be working with a visionary organization like ITMI to inform

and assist their physicians and patients in the interpretation and use

of PGx information. Pharmacogenomic testing at birth offers an immediate

opportunity to put precision medicine into practice that grows in value

throughout the patient’s lifetime to guide effective treatment.”

About Inova Translational Medicine Institute

The Inova Translational Medicine Institute (ITMI) is a not-for-profit

research institute delving into the genomics component of personalized

medicine. ITMI utilizes genomic and clinical information from patients

to develop innovative methods for personalized patient care. Pilot

studies at the Institute have generated a large genomic and clinical

data set that can be used as pilot data in a variety of fields, from

computational biology to psychology as well as more obvious biomedical

research applications. ITMI’s goal is to utilize information from its

pilot studies to better understand and predict the onset of disease,

leading to the implementation of preventive medicine based on the unique

genomics of the individual patient.

About Translational Software, Inc.

Translational Software provides end-to-end solutions to support

laboratories and healthcare providers adopting personalized medicine.

Its powerful PGx portal transforms genomic and molecular data into

actionable knowledge, integrating the best available clinical decision

support with laboratory and clinical information systems to guide

therapeutic options for medication management to enhance patient care.

For more information visit www.translationalsoftware.com

