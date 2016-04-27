It’s Time to “Face” the Facts: New Data Suggests Rosacea Is More Than Just Skin Deep

Galderma Laboratories, L.P. and the National Rosacea Society Launch
Campaign/Contest to Educate Public on Rosacea and Help Sufferers Feel
More Confident in their Skin
FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Recent research suggests that rosacea, a common, chronic skin condition
affecting 16 million Americans, may be linked to negative effects on the
body as a whole, not just the face. It’s believed that possibly due to
its inflammatory nature, people with rosacea are at an increased risk of
a number of other serious health related issues, including
cardiovascular disease and other forms of vascular disease, much like
psoriasis patients. Researchers have also linked rosacea to an increased
risk of gastrointestinal disease and skin cancer. If left untreated,
rosacea can worsen.
Therefore, in an effort to support the millions of people nationwide
suffering from rosacea, this April (Global Rosacea Awareness Month),
Galderma Laboratories, L.P. (Galderma), and the National Rosacea Society
(NRS) are teaming up to promote greater public understanding of this
widespread skin condition and to help sufferers better recognize the
symptoms of rosacea and seek professional help.
Today, Galderma and the NRS launched the third annual Break Up with
Your Makeup campaign, an
educational campaign and contest empowering those with rosacea to stop
concealing symptoms and start treating the condition, so that
they can feel more confident in their skin.
“Everyone wants to feel confident, but covering up blemishes is a quick
fix — not a long-term solution. Some over-the-counter remedies and harsh
makeups can actually make the sensitive skin of rosacea worse,” says Dr.
Doris Day, nationally recognized dermatologist, Galderma consultant and
campaign spokesperson. “It’s important for anyone struggling with tough
skin days to speak to a dermatologist about finding a treatment that’s
right for them.”
From now through May 20, people age 18 and older are invited to submit a
no-makeup selfie along with a brief personal skin story through the Break
Up with Your Makeup digital hub for a chance to win an
all-expenses paid spa getaway for two in sunny Los Angeles. The hub also
includes a number of helpful resources including skin care tips and a
doctor’s discussion guide to assist those who may have rosacea in
finding the right solution for their skin.
“We’ve long believed that the complications of rosacea are more than
just skin deep, but this new research underscores the importance of
recognizing the early warning signs of this chronic and often
misdiagnosed skin disease,” says Mary Erhard, director of medical
communications for the NRS. “We are excited to continue our
participation in Galderma’s Break Up with Your Makeup initiative,
which provides educational resources and encourages potential sufferers
to seek diagnosis and appropriate treatment as soon as possible.”
Galderma offers a comprehensive portfolio of rosacea solutions that
address a variety of frustrating symptoms for patients with the
condition, including topical Mirvaso® (brimonidine) Topical Gel, 0.33%*
for persistent facial erythema (facial redness) associated with rosacea;
systemic Oracea® (doxycycline, USP) 40 mg** Capsules
(“OR-RAY-SHA”), a convenient, once-daily oral treatment for the
inflammatory lesions, or bumps and blemishes, of rosacea; and Soolantra®
(ivermectin) Cream, 1% a once-daily, antibiotic-free product indicated
for the treatment of inflammatory lesions, or bumps and blemishes, of
rosacea.
About Break Up with Your Makeup Initiative
Break Up with Your Makeup is a national campaign that aims to
educate consumers about the signs and symptoms of rosacea and how to
proactively manage the condition, and empower them to feel as confident
as possible about their skin. As part of the initiative, people
with rosacea, or those who suspect they might have the condition, are
encouraged to submit
a no-makeup selfie and share how they would use the extra time if they
could help alleviate their tough skin days and go makeup free. The
winner of the contest will receive an all-expenses paid spa getaway for
two in Los Angeles in 2016. In addition, anyone over age 18 will be able
to vote for their favorite contest entries; voters will be automatically
entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three $500 gift
card prizes.
To enter the contest and help others who are struggling with similar
skin challenges, individuals can log on to the Break Up with Your
Makeup contest entry page starting on April 27, 2016 through May 20,
2016 to share their no-makeup selfie and personal skin story. In June,
anyone over the age of 18 can view the photo gallery of contest
finalists and vote for their favorites. For more information about the
campaign, please visit the Break
Up with Your Makeup digital hub.
About Rosacea
Rosacea is a common inflammatory and vascular disorder, primarily
affecting the face. Redness, visible blood vessels, bumps and pimples
typically appear in the middle of the face (forehead, nose, cheeks)
after age 30 in men and women with rosacea.
Because of the physical manifestation of rosacea on the face, the
condition can cause embarrassment, anxiety and frustration, and can have
a negative impact on the patients’ social lives. Stinging, burning and
sensitivity of the skin are common, and in some cases, the eyes can
become red, dry and itchy. Common triggers for the condition include
sun, extreme temperatures, spicy foods, alcohol, emotional stress,
certain cosmetics and generally harmless, microscopic Demodex mites
found on the skin.
If left untreated, rosacea may worsen. If people suspect that they might
have rosacea, they should visit their dermatologist or healthcare
provider for diagnosis and to discuss what treatment is right for them.
About The National Rosacea Society
The National Rosacea Society is the world’s largest organization
dedicated to improving the lives of the estimated 16 million Americans
who suffer from this widespread but poorly understood disorder. Its
mission is to raise awareness of rosacea, provide public health
information on the disorder and support medical research that may lead
to improvements in its management, prevention and potential cure. For
more information, please visit: Rosacea.org.
About Galderma
Dating back to 1961, Galderma is now present in 100 countries with an
extensive product portfolio to treat a range of dermatological
conditions. The company partners with health care professionals around
the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their
lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of
scientifically-defined and medically-proven solutions for the skin, hair
and nails.
Strategic brands in the U.S. include Epiduo® Gel, Epiduo® Forte
Gel, Oracea® Capsules, Clobex® Spray, Differin® Gel, Mirvaso® Gel,
MetroGel® Gel, Soolantra® Cream, Vectical® Cream, Tri-Luma® Cream,
Cetaphil®, Benzac® Acne Solutions, Restylane®, Restylane® Silk,
Restylane® Lyft, Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA) and Sculptra® Aesthetic.
For more information, please visit www.galdermausa.com
and www.galderma.com.
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR MIRVASO® GEL, ORACEA® CAPSULES AND
SOOLANTRA® CREAM
Important Safety Information – Mirvaso® Gel
Indication: MIRVASO® (brimonidine) Topical gel, 0.33%* is an
alpha adrenergic agonist indicated for the topical treatment of
persistent (nontransient) facial erythema of rosacea in adults 18 years
of age or older. Adverse Events: In clinical trials, the most
common adverse reactions (≥1%) included erythema, flushing, skin burning
sensation and contact dermatitis. Warnings/Precautions: MIRVASO
Gel should be used with caution in patients with depression, cerebral or
coronary insufficiency, Raynaud’s phenomenon, orthostatic hypotension,
thromboangiitis obliterans, scleroderma, or Sjögren’s syndrome. Alpha-2
adrenergic agents can lower blood pressure. MIRVASO Gel should be used
with caution in patients with severe or unstable or uncontrolled
cardiovascular disease. Serious adverse reactions following accidental
ingestion of MIRVASO Gel by children have been reported. Keep MIRVASO
Gel out of reach of children. Not for oral, ophthalmic, or
intravaginal use.
*Each gram of gel contains 5 mg of brimonidine tartrate, equivalent to
3.3 mg of brimonidine free base
Important Safety Information – ORACEA® Capsules
Indication: ORACEA® (doxycycline, USP) 40 mg** Capsules are
indicated for the treatment of only inflammatory lesions (papules and
pustules) of rosacea in adult patients. ORACEA Capsules do not lessen
the facial redness caused by rosacea. Adverse Events: In
controlled clinical studies, the most commonly reported adverse events
(>2%) in patients treated with ORACEA Capsules were nasopharyngitis,
sinusitis, diarrhea, hypertension and aspartate aminotransferase
increase. Warnings/Precautions: ORACEA Capsules should not be
used to treat or prevent infections. ORACEA Capsules should not be taken
by patients who have a known hypersensitivity to doxycycline or other
tetracyclines. ORACEA Capsules should not be taken during pregnancy, by
nursing mothers, or during tooth development (up to the age of 8 years).
Although photosensitivity was not observed in clinical trials, ORACEA
Capsules patients should minimize or avoid exposure to natural or
artificial sunlight. The efficacy of ORACEA Capsules treatment beyond 16
weeks and safety beyond 9 months have not been established.
**30 mg immediate release & 10 mg delayed release beads
Important Safety Information – Soolantra® Cream
Indication: SOOLANTRA® (ivermectin) Cream, 1% is indicated for
the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea. Adverse Events:
In clinical trials with SOOLANTRA Cream, the most common adverse
reactions (incidence ≤ 1 %) included skin burning sensation and skin
irritation. Warnings / Precautions: Not for oral, ophthalmic or
intravaginal use.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs
to the FDA. Visit
WWW.FDA.GOV/MEDWATCH
or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
