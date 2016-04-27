It’s Time to “Face” the Facts: New Data Suggests Rosacea Is More Than Just Skin Deep

Galderma Laboratories, L.P. and the National Rosacea Society Launch

Campaign/Contest to Educate Public on Rosacea and Help Sufferers Feel

More Confident in their Skin

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Recent research suggests that rosacea, a common, chronic skin condition

affecting 16 million Americans, may be linked to negative effects on the

body as a whole, not just the face. It’s believed that possibly due to

its inflammatory nature, people with rosacea are at an increased risk of

a number of other serious health related issues, including

cardiovascular disease and other forms of vascular disease, much like

psoriasis patients. Researchers have also linked rosacea to an increased

risk of gastrointestinal disease and skin cancer. If left untreated,

rosacea can worsen.





Therefore, in an effort to support the millions of people nationwide

suffering from rosacea, this April (Global Rosacea Awareness Month),

Galderma Laboratories, L.P. (Galderma), and the National Rosacea Society

(NRS) are teaming up to promote greater public understanding of this

widespread skin condition and to help sufferers better recognize the

symptoms of rosacea and seek professional help.

Today, Galderma and the NRS launched the third annual Break Up with

Your Makeup campaign, an

educational campaign and contest empowering those with rosacea to stop

concealing symptoms and start treating the condition, so that

they can feel more confident in their skin.

“Everyone wants to feel confident, but covering up blemishes is a quick

fix — not a long-term solution. Some over-the-counter remedies and harsh

makeups can actually make the sensitive skin of rosacea worse,” says Dr.

Doris Day, nationally recognized dermatologist, Galderma consultant and

campaign spokesperson. “It’s important for anyone struggling with tough

skin days to speak to a dermatologist about finding a treatment that’s

right for them.”

From now through May 20, people age 18 and older are invited to submit a

no-makeup selfie along with a brief personal skin story through the Break

Up with Your Makeup digital hub for a chance to win an

all-expenses paid spa getaway for two in sunny Los Angeles. The hub also

includes a number of helpful resources including skin care tips and a

doctor’s discussion guide to assist those who may have rosacea in

finding the right solution for their skin.

“We’ve long believed that the complications of rosacea are more than

just skin deep, but this new research underscores the importance of

recognizing the early warning signs of this chronic and often

misdiagnosed skin disease,” says Mary Erhard, director of medical

communications for the NRS. “We are excited to continue our

participation in Galderma’s Break Up with Your Makeup initiative,

which provides educational resources and encourages potential sufferers

to seek diagnosis and appropriate treatment as soon as possible.”

Galderma offers a comprehensive portfolio of rosacea solutions that

address a variety of frustrating symptoms for patients with the

condition, including topical Mirvaso® (brimonidine) Topical Gel, 0.33%*

for persistent facial erythema (facial redness) associated with rosacea;

systemic Oracea® (doxycycline, USP) 40 mg** Capsules

(“OR-RAY-SHA”), a convenient, once-daily oral treatment for the

inflammatory lesions, or bumps and blemishes, of rosacea; and Soolantra®

(ivermectin) Cream, 1% a once-daily, antibiotic-free product indicated

for the treatment of inflammatory lesions, or bumps and blemishes, of

rosacea.

About Break Up with Your Makeup Initiative

Break Up with Your Makeup is a national campaign that aims to

educate consumers about the signs and symptoms of rosacea and how to

proactively manage the condition, and empower them to feel as confident

as possible about their skin. As part of the initiative, people

with rosacea, or those who suspect they might have the condition, are

encouraged to submit

a no-makeup selfie and share how they would use the extra time if they

could help alleviate their tough skin days and go makeup free. The

winner of the contest will receive an all-expenses paid spa getaway for

two in Los Angeles in 2016. In addition, anyone over age 18 will be able

to vote for their favorite contest entries; voters will be automatically

entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three $500 gift

card prizes.

To enter the contest and help others who are struggling with similar

skin challenges, individuals can log on to the Break Up with Your

Makeup contest entry page starting on April 27, 2016 through May 20,

2016 to share their no-makeup selfie and personal skin story. In June,

anyone over the age of 18 can view the photo gallery of contest

finalists and vote for their favorites. For more information about the

campaign, please visit the Break

Up with Your Makeup digital hub.

About Rosacea

Rosacea is a common inflammatory and vascular disorder, primarily

affecting the face. Redness, visible blood vessels, bumps and pimples

typically appear in the middle of the face (forehead, nose, cheeks)

after age 30 in men and women with rosacea.

Because of the physical manifestation of rosacea on the face, the

condition can cause embarrassment, anxiety and frustration, and can have

a negative impact on the patients’ social lives. Stinging, burning and

sensitivity of the skin are common, and in some cases, the eyes can

become red, dry and itchy. Common triggers for the condition include

sun, extreme temperatures, spicy foods, alcohol, emotional stress,

certain cosmetics and generally harmless, microscopic Demodex mites

found on the skin.

If left untreated, rosacea may worsen. If people suspect that they might

have rosacea, they should visit their dermatologist or healthcare

provider for diagnosis and to discuss what treatment is right for them.

About The National Rosacea Society

The National Rosacea Society is the world’s largest organization

dedicated to improving the lives of the estimated 16 million Americans

who suffer from this widespread but poorly understood disorder. Its

mission is to raise awareness of rosacea, provide public health

information on the disorder and support medical research that may lead

to improvements in its management, prevention and potential cure. For

more information, please visit: Rosacea.org.

About Galderma

Dating back to 1961, Galderma is now present in 100 countries with an

extensive product portfolio to treat a range of dermatological

conditions. The company partners with health care professionals around

the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their

lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of

scientifically-defined and medically-proven solutions for the skin, hair

and nails.

Strategic brands in the U.S. include Epiduo® Gel, Epiduo® Forte

Gel, Oracea® Capsules, Clobex® Spray, Differin® Gel, Mirvaso® Gel,

MetroGel® Gel, Soolantra® Cream, Vectical® Cream, Tri-Luma® Cream,

Cetaphil®, Benzac® Acne Solutions, Restylane®, Restylane® Silk,

Restylane® Lyft, Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA) and Sculptra® Aesthetic.

For more information, please visit www.galdermausa.com

and www.galderma.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR MIRVASO® GEL, ORACEA® CAPSULES AND

SOOLANTRA® CREAM

Important Safety Information – Mirvaso® Gel

Indication: MIRVASO® (brimonidine) Topical gel, 0.33%* is an

alpha adrenergic agonist indicated for the topical treatment of

persistent (nontransient) facial erythema of rosacea in adults 18 years

of age or older. Adverse Events: In clinical trials, the most

common adverse reactions (≥1%) included erythema, flushing, skin burning

sensation and contact dermatitis. Warnings/Precautions: MIRVASO

Gel should be used with caution in patients with depression, cerebral or

coronary insufficiency, Raynaud’s phenomenon, orthostatic hypotension,

thromboangiitis obliterans, scleroderma, or Sjögren’s syndrome. Alpha-2

adrenergic agents can lower blood pressure. MIRVASO Gel should be used

with caution in patients with severe or unstable or uncontrolled

cardiovascular disease. Serious adverse reactions following accidental

ingestion of MIRVASO Gel by children have been reported. Keep MIRVASO

Gel out of reach of children. Not for oral, ophthalmic, or

intravaginal use.

*Each gram of gel contains 5 mg of brimonidine tartrate, equivalent to

3.3 mg of brimonidine free base

Important Safety Information – ORACEA® Capsules

Indication: ORACEA® (doxycycline, USP) 40 mg** Capsules are

indicated for the treatment of only inflammatory lesions (papules and

pustules) of rosacea in adult patients. ORACEA Capsules do not lessen

the facial redness caused by rosacea. Adverse Events: In

controlled clinical studies, the most commonly reported adverse events

(>2%) in patients treated with ORACEA Capsules were nasopharyngitis,

sinusitis, diarrhea, hypertension and aspartate aminotransferase

increase. Warnings/Precautions: ORACEA Capsules should not be

used to treat or prevent infections. ORACEA Capsules should not be taken

by patients who have a known hypersensitivity to doxycycline or other

tetracyclines. ORACEA Capsules should not be taken during pregnancy, by

nursing mothers, or during tooth development (up to the age of 8 years).

Although photosensitivity was not observed in clinical trials, ORACEA

Capsules patients should minimize or avoid exposure to natural or

artificial sunlight. The efficacy of ORACEA Capsules treatment beyond 16

weeks and safety beyond 9 months have not been established.

**30 mg immediate release & 10 mg delayed release beads

Important Safety Information – Soolantra® Cream

Indication: SOOLANTRA® (ivermectin) Cream, 1% is indicated for

the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea. Adverse Events:

In clinical trials with SOOLANTRA Cream, the most common adverse

reactions (incidence ≤ 1 %) included skin burning sensation and skin

irritation. Warnings / Precautions: Not for oral, ophthalmic or

intravaginal use.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs

to the FDA. Visit

WWW.FDA.GOV/MEDWATCH

or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

