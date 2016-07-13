JAKKS Pacific Unwraps Gift ‘ems™ Dolls Just in Time for International Friendship Day

“A Gift of Friendship, A World of Friends” Gift ‘ems™ Dolls Will Be
Available at Retailers Nationwide along with Free Downloadable App on
August 1, 2016
SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading U.S. toymaker JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) celebrates
International Friendship Day early by unwrapping the Gift ‘ems™ line of
dolls today at Sweet Suite in conjunction with Blogger Bash in New York
City. Gift ‘ems™ is the only collectible mini-doll line which features
the universally known gift box to delight and surprise girls with a
“friend” from different cities around the world.
“Everyone loves a surprise gift! Each cute collectible mini-doll comes
in a unique gift box that opens up to reveal a new friend from around
the world. With more than 80 different Gift ‘ems™ dolls to collect, the
more kids collect the more they will learn about the world around them.
Gift ‘ems™ dolls give kids the gift of friendship from a world of
friends,” said Michael Bernstein, SVP Marketing, JAKKS Pacific.
On retail shelves nationwide August 1st throughout the U.S.
and Canada, girls will be introduced to 84 Gift ‘ems™ mini-dolls from
different cities across the globe. Each Gift ‘ems™ gift box opens to
reveal a surprise mini-doll with the doll’s name, city and country of
origin. Then the gift box can be transformed to display the doll and
showcase iconic scenes from the doll’s hometown and an image of the
country flag. Each Gift ‘ems™ doll package is marked for collectability
on a rarity scale of Common, Rare, Special Edition and Limited Edition.
Each mini-doll features four main components that girls can snap
together to mix and match for thousands of fashion fusions to create
their own unique Gift ‘ems™ dolls for endless fun.
In addition to the mini-dolls, two playsets will be available at launch
as well as an interactive puzzle game app where girls can collect,
connect and clear Gift ‘ems™ characters based on their favorite Gift
‘ems™ “friend.” The Gift ‘ems™ app is free to download and available on
Android and iOS and will feature in-app purchases to unlock additional
Gift ‘ems™ characters.
“Mini collectibles are the hottest toys on the shelves right now, and
Gift ‘ems™ dolls are sure to be a favorite with kids this year,” says
Laurie Schacht, Toy Insider Mom. “Not only are they totally adorable and
fun to collect and trade, but they also teach kids a little bit about
diversity, culture, and the importance of unity,” Schacht stated.
Primarily targeted to girls ages five to ten, Gift ‘ems™ mini-dolls will
retail from $3.99 MSRP for a single surprise gift box, and $9.99 MSRP
for a three-pack which will include a blind-pack surprise Gift ‘ems™
doll. In addition, the Gift ‘ems™ Tour Bus and Hotel & Spa playsets will
each retail for $14.99 MSRP and each will include an exclusive boy Gift
‘ems™ doll.
About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer
and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world,
with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s
popular proprietary brands include BIG-FIGS™, XPV®, Real Construction®,
Max Tow™ and Friends, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Funnoodle®, Maui®,
Kids Only!®, as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products
featuring premier licensed properties. DreamPlay Toys, LLC is a joint
venture between JAKKS and NantWorks LLC to develop, market and sell toys
and related consumer products incorporating NantWorks’ proprietary iD™
recognition technology. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to
philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of
children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and
follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys),
Twitter (@jakkstoys)
and Facebook (JAKKS
Pacific).
©2016 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.
