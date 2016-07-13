JAKKS Pacific Unwraps Gift ‘ems™ Dolls Just in Time for International Friendship Day

“A Gift of Friendship, A World of Friends” Gift ‘ems™ Dolls Will Be

Available at Retailers Nationwide along with Free Downloadable App on

August 1, 2016

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading U.S. toymaker JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) celebrates

International Friendship Day early by unwrapping the Gift ‘ems™ line of

dolls today at Sweet Suite in conjunction with Blogger Bash in New York

City. Gift ‘ems™ is the only collectible mini-doll line which features

the universally known gift box to delight and surprise girls with a

“friend” from different cities around the world.





“Everyone loves a surprise gift! Each cute collectible mini-doll comes

in a unique gift box that opens up to reveal a new friend from around

the world. With more than 80 different Gift ‘ems™ dolls to collect, the

more kids collect the more they will learn about the world around them.

Gift ‘ems™ dolls give kids the gift of friendship from a world of

friends,” said Michael Bernstein, SVP Marketing, JAKKS Pacific.

On retail shelves nationwide August 1st throughout the U.S.

and Canada, girls will be introduced to 84 Gift ‘ems™ mini-dolls from

different cities across the globe. Each Gift ‘ems™ gift box opens to

reveal a surprise mini-doll with the doll’s name, city and country of

origin. Then the gift box can be transformed to display the doll and

showcase iconic scenes from the doll’s hometown and an image of the

country flag. Each Gift ‘ems™ doll package is marked for collectability

on a rarity scale of Common, Rare, Special Edition and Limited Edition.

Each mini-doll features four main components that girls can snap

together to mix and match for thousands of fashion fusions to create

their own unique Gift ‘ems™ dolls for endless fun.

In addition to the mini-dolls, two playsets will be available at launch

as well as an interactive puzzle game app where girls can collect,

connect and clear Gift ‘ems™ characters based on their favorite Gift

‘ems™ “friend.” The Gift ‘ems™ app is free to download and available on

Android and iOS and will feature in-app purchases to unlock additional

Gift ‘ems™ characters.

“Mini collectibles are the hottest toys on the shelves right now, and

Gift ‘ems™ dolls are sure to be a favorite with kids this year,” says

Laurie Schacht, Toy Insider Mom. “Not only are they totally adorable and

fun to collect and trade, but they also teach kids a little bit about

diversity, culture, and the importance of unity,” Schacht stated.

Primarily targeted to girls ages five to ten, Gift ‘ems™ mini-dolls will

retail from $3.99 MSRP for a single surprise gift box, and $9.99 MSRP

for a three-pack which will include a blind-pack surprise Gift ‘ems™

doll. In addition, the Gift ‘ems™ Tour Bus and Hotel & Spa playsets will

each retail for $14.99 MSRP and each will include an exclusive boy Gift

‘ems™ doll.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer

and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world,

with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s

popular proprietary brands include BIG-FIGS™, XPV®, Real Construction®,

Max Tow™ and Friends, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Funnoodle®, Maui®,

Kids Only!®, as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products

featuring premier licensed properties. DreamPlay Toys, LLC is a joint

venture between JAKKS and NantWorks LLC to develop, market and sell toys

and related consumer products incorporating NantWorks’ proprietary iD™

recognition technology. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to

philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of

children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and

follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys),

Twitter (@jakkstoys)

and Facebook (JAKKS

Pacific).

©2016 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

Press & Products:

Rachel H. Griffin,

424-268-9553

Sr. Director, Public Relations

RGriffin@jakks.net