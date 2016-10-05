Josh Abelson Joins Red Aviation as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Aviation (http://redaviation.aero/)
announces the appointment of Josh Abelson as Chief Executive
Officer. Abelson will replace Ben Murray, who has served on the board of
Red Aviation since April 2015 and as interim CEO since March 2016.
“Josh is a proven leader with a broad range of leadership, management
and business development expertise,” said Murray. “He has held
leadership positions at several preeminent aviation aftermarket
companies and will bring best practices and aftermarket part strategies
into Red Aviation as the company looks to expand its current
capabilities and pursue strategic expansion opportunities.”
Abelson has more than 28 years of experience in the aviation industry.
He was most recently Chief Marketing Officer at AeroTurbine, Inc., where
he was responsible for developing the go-to market strategy; leading the
sales organization; managing P&L responsibilities and inventory
performance; and was instrumental in securing the company’s largest LTA
with Lufthansa.
Prior to AeroTurbine, Abelson was Chief Marketing Officer of HEICO
Aerospace. While at HEICO, he was heavily involved in the company’s
business development efforts, including negotiating partnership
agreements with major commercial airlines and pursuing strategic
acquisitions. He has also held management positions at Aviation Sales
Distribution Company, Applied Aerodynamics, Inc. and Aviall Distribution.
Abelson commented, “Red Aviation is uniquely positioned to offer our
customers and partners an incredible value proposition for their
business jet aftermarket supply chain requirements. Our extensive
inventory for the Global, Challenger and Lear platforms, combined with
our world class repair facilities focused on structures and avionics,
provide owners, operators and service centers with a distinct advantage
in total cost of ownership and fast, flexible support options. In
addition, with The CapStreet Group’s support, we will be making
strategic additions to the company that will further distinguish Red
Aviation as the market leader in the business jet aftermarket.”
“Josh’s track record of growing successful aviation companies makes him
an excellent addition to Red Aviation,” added Adrian Guerra, principal
at The CapStreet Group, principal investor in Red Aviation. “Red
Aviation is a unique company and growth platform in the business
aviation aftermarket industry, and we look forward to working with Josh
as he leads the company through its next phase of growth. I’d also like
to thank Ben for stepping in from the board and doing a tremendous job
in guiding the company as we worked together to identify the next CEO.”
ABOUT RED AVIATION
Red Aviation engages in the procurement, sale, repair and maintenance of
aftermarket business jet parts, engines, and avionics systems. For more
information, please visit the company’s website, www.redaviation.aero.
ABOUT CAPSTREET
The CapStreet Group is a Houston-based private equity firm founded in
1990 that invests in owner managed, lower middle market companies
headquartered in Texas and surrounding states, with a particular
emphasis on companies headquartered in the greater Houston area.
CapStreet targets companies operating in the industrial distribution,
industrial manufacturing and business service sectors and partners with
management to accelerate growth and improve profitability. For more
information, please visit, www.capstreet.com.
