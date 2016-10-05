Josh Abelson Joins Red Aviation as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Aviation (http://redaviation.aero/)

announces the appointment of Josh Abelson as Chief Executive

Officer. Abelson will replace Ben Murray, who has served on the board of

Red Aviation since April 2015 and as interim CEO since March 2016.

“Josh is a proven leader with a broad range of leadership, management

and business development expertise,” said Murray. “He has held

leadership positions at several preeminent aviation aftermarket

companies and will bring best practices and aftermarket part strategies

into Red Aviation as the company looks to expand its current

capabilities and pursue strategic expansion opportunities.”

Abelson has more than 28 years of experience in the aviation industry.

He was most recently Chief Marketing Officer at AeroTurbine, Inc., where

he was responsible for developing the go-to market strategy; leading the

sales organization; managing P&L responsibilities and inventory

performance; and was instrumental in securing the company’s largest LTA

with Lufthansa.

Prior to AeroTurbine, Abelson was Chief Marketing Officer of HEICO

Aerospace. While at HEICO, he was heavily involved in the company’s

business development efforts, including negotiating partnership

agreements with major commercial airlines and pursuing strategic

acquisitions. He has also held management positions at Aviation Sales

Distribution Company, Applied Aerodynamics, Inc. and Aviall Distribution.

Abelson commented, “Red Aviation is uniquely positioned to offer our

customers and partners an incredible value proposition for their

business jet aftermarket supply chain requirements. Our extensive

inventory for the Global, Challenger and Lear platforms, combined with

our world class repair facilities focused on structures and avionics,

provide owners, operators and service centers with a distinct advantage

in total cost of ownership and fast, flexible support options. In

addition, with The CapStreet Group’s support, we will be making

strategic additions to the company that will further distinguish Red

Aviation as the market leader in the business jet aftermarket.”

“Josh’s track record of growing successful aviation companies makes him

an excellent addition to Red Aviation,” added Adrian Guerra, principal

at The CapStreet Group, principal investor in Red Aviation. “Red

Aviation is a unique company and growth platform in the business

aviation aftermarket industry, and we look forward to working with Josh

as he leads the company through its next phase of growth. I’d also like

to thank Ben for stepping in from the board and doing a tremendous job

in guiding the company as we worked together to identify the next CEO.”

ABOUT RED AVIATION

Red Aviation engages in the procurement, sale, repair and maintenance of

aftermarket business jet parts, engines, and avionics systems. For more

information, please visit the company’s website, www.redaviation.aero.

ABOUT CAPSTREET

The CapStreet Group is a Houston-based private equity firm founded in

1990 that invests in owner managed, lower middle market companies

headquartered in Texas and surrounding states, with a particular

emphasis on companies headquartered in the greater Houston area.

CapStreet targets companies operating in the industrial distribution,

industrial manufacturing and business service sectors and partners with

management to accelerate growth and improve profitability. For more

information, please visit, www.capstreet.com.

