Kaplan Test Prep and MONEY Survey: Many Parents and High School Counselors Question the Value-for-Cost of College

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the average

annual sticker price of college hitting $19,548 for in-state public

college and $43,921 for private college, joint research from Kaplan Test

Prep and MONEY magazine conducted among both parents and high school

counselors finds that many aren’t convinced about the value-for-cost of

college today. According to the Kaplan/MONEY survey of over 500 parents

of prospective college students, just 21% agree that “the cost of a

four-year college degree today is clearly justified for the value it

delivers.”* Fifty-eight percent disagree, while 21% aren’t sure if the

value is worth the cost. In a separate survey conducted among 235 high

school counselors, 37% feel strongly that “the cost of a four-year

college degree today is justified for the value it delivers.”**

A reason behind the reservations about value-for-cost may be the

immediacy of the financial pressures college costs bring — in the same

survey of parents, 60% say that thinking about how to save for college

is “more daunting” than thinking about retirement. In fact, data shows

long-term value in significantly higher lifetime earnings and lower

unemployment of college graduates. According to a 2014

study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, those with a

bachelor’s degree earn about $1 million more than high school graduates

during their careers, while data

from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the 2014 unemployment

rate of college graduates to be almost half that of high school

graduates (3.5% versus 6%).

“We know from talking to parents and high school counselors that the

takeaway isn’t that they don’t believe in the value of a college degree

— they’re really concerned about the high sticker price. This is

understandable since for many, it’s a hefty investment that brings

immediate debt but not necessarily immediate return,” says Michael

Boothroyd, executive director of college admissions programs, Kaplan

Test Prep. “But it’s important to recognize that college is a long-term

investment that realizes itself over time — not only in higher income

potential and lower unemployment rates, but also through other benefits

such as making connections, fostering intellectual and social

development, and broadening perspectives.”

Ironically, for a majority of counselors, understanding the value of a

college degree is an infrequent topic of discussion raised by parents:

just 12% of high school counselors say that it is a topic of discussion

that “always” comes up with parents, though another 30% say it “often”

comes up. By contrast, 22% say the topic “rarely” comes up; and 4% say

it “never” comes up. A third (32%) said it only comes up “sometimes.”

“The cost of college can seem intimidating, but the last thing parents

and students should do is despair and give up,” says Greg Daugherty,

education editor at MONEY. “There are many top-notch colleges that

provide generous financial aid packages, help students graduate with

little or no debt, and launch them into successful and productive

careers.”

*The Kaplan/MONEY magazine e-survey was conducted in October 2015 and

includes responses from 539 parents of prospective college students,

between the ages of 15 and 18.

**The Kaplan/MONEY magazine e-survey was conducted in October 2015 and

includes responses from 235 high school counselors.

