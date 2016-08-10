Key Mortgage Services Breaks Down Barriers to Homeownership

New program offers up to $8,000 for down payment assistance and

virtually erases closing costs

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Key Mortgage Services, Inc., a full-service mortgage company, is proud

to announce a new way to help those who think home ownership may be out

of reach because they simply don’t have enough funds for a downpayment

and closing costs. The Key Mortgage Community Reinvestment Home Loan

Program provides direct assistance of up to $8,000 for a down payment

and virtually all of the closing costs for the purchase or refinance of

a home in qualifying Chicagoland areas.

“We want to strengthen communities and see them flourish,” said Steve

DiMarco, President of Key Mortgage. “We’re invested in making it easier

for people to achieve the dream of owning a home. We want to help real

people in the greater Chicago area put down roots and become stabilizing

influences in their neighborhoods.”

The Key Mortgage Community Reinvestment Home Loan Program applies to all

types of homes in qualifying neighborhoods. There are no income or

purchase price limits, and participants of the program do not have to be

first time homebuyers.

This program is just one of many Key Mortgage provides to build stronger

communities and help make homeownership and refinancing a reality for

our clients.

About Key Mortgage Services

Key Mortgage Services is a full-service mortgage company that

consistently ranks among the top mortgage companies in the state. Key

Mortgage employs the most responsive, successful loan officers and

advanced technology available to ensure that customers save money and

close loans on time. Key Mortgage rapidly responds to new opportunities

made available in today’s dynamic mortgage markets, and, as a result,

the company’s customers mortgage needs are consistently met through

delivery of unique mortgage programs. For more information, visit www.keymortgageservices.com.

