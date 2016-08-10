Key Mortgage Services Breaks Down Barriers to Homeownership

New program offers up to $8,000 for down payment assistance and
virtually erases closing costs
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Key Mortgage Services, Inc., a full-service mortgage company, is proud
to announce a new way to help those who think home ownership may be out
of reach because they simply don’t have enough funds for a downpayment
and closing costs. The Key Mortgage Community Reinvestment Home Loan
Program provides direct assistance of up to $8,000 for a down payment
and virtually all of the closing costs for the purchase or refinance of
a home in qualifying Chicagoland areas.
“We want to strengthen communities and see them flourish,” said Steve
DiMarco, President of Key Mortgage. “We’re invested in making it easier
for people to achieve the dream of owning a home. We want to help real
people in the greater Chicago area put down roots and become stabilizing
influences in their neighborhoods.”
The Key Mortgage Community Reinvestment Home Loan Program applies to all
types of homes in qualifying neighborhoods. There are no income or
purchase price limits, and participants of the program do not have to be
first time homebuyers.
This program is just one of many Key Mortgage provides to build stronger
communities and help make homeownership and refinancing a reality for
our clients.
About Key Mortgage Services
Key Mortgage Services is a full-service mortgage company that
consistently ranks among the top mortgage companies in the state. Key
Mortgage employs the most responsive, successful loan officers and
advanced technology available to ensure that customers save money and
close loans on time. Key Mortgage rapidly responds to new opportunities
made available in today’s dynamic mortgage markets, and, as a result,
the company’s customers mortgage needs are consistently met through
delivery of unique mortgage programs. For more information, visit www.keymortgageservices.com.
