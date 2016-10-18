Klyde Warren Park to Turn Purple for PurpleStride DFW

Family-Friendly Run/Walk Unites Dallas-Fort Worth Residents to Raise
Awareness for Pancreatic Cancer on Nov. 6
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PurpleStride–More patients die from pancreatic cancer than breast cancer, making
pancreatic cancer the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the
United States. And, only 8
percent of patients live five years. To change the course of this
disease, the Dallas-Fort Worth Affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action
Network is inviting the community to attend PurpleStride DFW presented
by Bell Nunnally & Martin LLP.
The volunteer-led community celebration taking place on Sun., Nov. 6, at
Klyde Warren Park will raise much needed awareness and funds to support
the mission of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to advance research,
support patients and create hope.
To register and to learn more visit http://www.purplestride.org/dfw
“My family and I Wage Hope in memory of our brother, Jimmy, who passed
away in his early 40s. He deserved a greater chance at survival, along
with so many others lost too soon,” said Loretta Connolly, PurpleStride
Co-Chair of the DFW Affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
“PurpleStride is an empowering event raising awareness and research
funding to find a cure for pancreatic cancer. This gives me a tremendous
source of strength in making a difference and taking action against this
undiscriminating cancer.”
The family-friendly 5K run and one-mile awareness walk will include:
- Registration at 6:30 a.m.; event begins at 7:30 a.m.
-
Kid-friendly activities and “Purple Play Zone”
- Opening ceremony and live entertainment
- Hosted by Ginger Allen, CBS 11’s Senior Investigative Reporter
- National Presenting Sponsor: Celgene
-
National Silver Sponsor: AbbVie
- Presenting Sponsor: Bell Nunnally & Martin LLP
-
Gold Sponsor: UT Southwestern Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer
Center
-
Silver Sponsors: Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP, Ed Haggar Family
Foundation and The Rosewood Corporation
-
Silver Media Sponsor: The Buzzell Company
The American Cancer Society reports an estimated 53,070
Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and approximately
41,780 will die from the disease this year. The Pancreatic Cancer Action
Network is working to double survival by 2020 by continuing to directly
fund research, advocate for increased funding and resources from the
national government, raise awareness through community outreach, and
provide excellent patient services and support for novel initiatives
like Clinical
Trial Finder, Know
Your TumorSM personalized medicine service and
the Patient
Registry.
Learn more about how you can support your local Dallas-Fort Worth
Affiliate and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network by visiting www.pancan.org.
Click to view this year’s PurpleStride
PSA and organizational
PSA.
Follow the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network on Twitter, Instagram or
on Facebook.
About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is the national organization
creating hope in a comprehensive way through research, patient support,
community outreach and advocacy for a cure. The organization is leading
the way to increase survival for people diagnosed with this devastating
disease through a bold initiative — The Vision of Progress: Double
Pancreatic Cancer Survival by 2020. To continue to accelerate progress,
a goal to raise $200 million by 2020 is also in place. Together, we can
Wage Hope and rewrite the future of pancreatic cancer.
