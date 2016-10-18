Klyde Warren Park to Turn Purple for PurpleStride DFW

Family-Friendly Run/Walk Unites Dallas-Fort Worth Residents to Raise

Awareness for Pancreatic Cancer on Nov. 6

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PurpleStride–More patients die from pancreatic cancer than breast cancer, making

pancreatic cancer the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the

United States. And, only 8

percent of patients live five years. To change the course of this

disease, the Dallas-Fort Worth Affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action

Network is inviting the community to attend PurpleStride DFW presented

by Bell Nunnally & Martin LLP.





The volunteer-led community celebration taking place on Sun., Nov. 6, at

Klyde Warren Park will raise much needed awareness and funds to support

the mission of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to advance research,

support patients and create hope.

To register and to learn more visit http://www.purplestride.org/dfw

“My family and I Wage Hope in memory of our brother, Jimmy, who passed

away in his early 40s. He deserved a greater chance at survival, along

with so many others lost too soon,” said Loretta Connolly, PurpleStride

Co-Chair of the DFW Affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

“PurpleStride is an empowering event raising awareness and research

funding to find a cure for pancreatic cancer. This gives me a tremendous

source of strength in making a difference and taking action against this

undiscriminating cancer.”

The family-friendly 5K run and one-mile awareness walk will include:

Registration at 6:30 a.m.; event begins at 7:30 a.m.

Kid-friendly activities and “Purple Play Zone”

Opening ceremony and live entertainment

Hosted by Ginger Allen, CBS 11’s Senior Investigative Reporter

National Presenting Sponsor: Celgene

National Silver Sponsor: AbbVie

Presenting Sponsor: Bell Nunnally & Martin LLP

Gold Sponsor: UT Southwestern Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer

Center

Center Silver Sponsors: Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP, Ed Haggar Family

Foundation and The Rosewood Corporation

The American Cancer Society reports an estimated 53,070

Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and approximately

41,780 will die from the disease this year. The Pancreatic Cancer Action

Network is working to double survival by 2020 by continuing to directly

fund research, advocate for increased funding and resources from the

national government, raise awareness through community outreach, and

provide excellent patient services and support for novel initiatives

like Clinical

Trial Finder, Know

Your TumorSM personalized medicine service and

the Patient

Registry.

Learn more about how you can support your local Dallas-Fort Worth

Affiliate and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network by visiting www.pancan.org.

Click to view this year’s PurpleStride

PSA and organizational

PSA.

Follow the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network on Twitter, Instagram or

on Facebook.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is the national organization

creating hope in a comprehensive way through research, patient support,

community outreach and advocacy for a cure. The organization is leading

the way to increase survival for people diagnosed with this devastating

disease through a bold initiative — The Vision of Progress: Double

Pancreatic Cancer Survival by 2020. To continue to accelerate progress,

a goal to raise $200 million by 2020 is also in place. Together, we can

Wage Hope and rewrite the future of pancreatic cancer.

