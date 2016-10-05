Kohl’s Launches Kohl’s Pay Nationwide

New mobile payment service brings even more convenience to Kohl’s
Charge holders
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kohl’s (NYSE:
KSS) announced today the nationwide launch of Kohl’s Pay, a convenient
mobile payment option which integrates the Kohl’s Charge private label
credit card into the popular Kohl’s mobile app. Kohl’s Pay allows the
more than 25 million active card holders across the country to pay for
their in-store purchases with their Kohl’s Charge card directly from
their mobile device. Kohl’s Pay also brings customers the added
convenience of seamlessly applying their Kohl’s offers, Kohl’s Cash and
Yes2You Rewards with a single transaction right from the mobile device
at checkout.
“Kohl’s Pay truly redefines convenience for our loyal Kohl’s Charge
customers by simplifying the checkout and payment experience – making it
easier than ever to shop in store this holiday season,” said Ratnakar
Lavu, Kohl’s chief technology officer. “We’re combining value and
convenience by bringing together the incredible savings opportunities
that our customers love like Kohl’s Cash and our Yes2You Rewards loyalty
program with the ability to pay with a Kohl’s Charge, all from your
mobile device.”
Integrated Commerce Experience
With Kohl’s Pay, savings opportunities are organically built into the
experience, allowing customers to automatically redeem offers, Kohl’s
Cash and Yes2You Rewards that are saved in their mobile wallet and pay
for their purchases with their Kohl’s Charge in one transaction.
Additionally, every Kohl’s Pay transaction is stored on customers’
mobile devices allowing them the opportunity to easily make a return or
an exchange right from the Kohl’s App.
How It Works
To use Kohl’s Pay in store, Kohl’s customers can simply save their
Kohl’s Charge information to Kohl’s Pay within the Kohl’s App on their
iOS or Android device. To pay for their purchase at checkout, customers
can launch the Kohl’s App and select Kohl’s Pay from the menu options to
bring up the Kohl’s Pay QR code reader. Once a QR code appears on the
customer display at point of sale, customers can scan the code using
their mobile device, apply their savings offers and Kohl’s Cash then tap
approve to complete their transaction using Kohl’s Pay.
Kohl’s Pay, as part of the Kohl’s mobile app, is the latest offering in
Kohl’s ongoing commitment to create an easy omnichannel shopping
experience. The Kohl’s mobile app, with more than 14 million downloads
to date, is available to all shoppers and features the option to scan
and store Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash and savings offers and easily
manage and redeem Yes2You Rewards points in the mobile wallet for easy
access at checkout. In addition to browsing and shopping by category,
customers will experience Store Tools, a store mode for Kohl’s mobile
app providing a more customized in-store shopping experience.
To apply for Kohl’s Charge, visit Apply.kohls.com/.
For more information on Kohl’s Yes2You Rewards, visit Kohls.com/rewards.
To download the Kohl’s app for iPhone or Apple watch, visit Kohls.com/app.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading specialty department store with more
than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and
empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, the company offers amazing
national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and inspiring shopping
experiences in-store, online at Kohls.com and
via mobile devices. Committed to its communities, Kohl’s has
raised nearly $300 million for children’s initiatives nationwide through
its Kohl’s Cares® cause merchandise program, which operates under Kohl’s
Cares, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kohl’s Department Stores, Inc.
For additional information about Kohl’s philanthropic and environmental
initiatives, visit http://www.Kohls.com/Cares.
For a list of store locations and information, or for the added
convenience of shopping online, visit www.Kohls.com.
Connect with Kohl’s:
Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Kohls)
Twitter (http://twitter.com/Kohls)
Google+ (http://plus.google.com/+Kohls)
Pinterest (http://pinterest.com/Kohls)
Instagram (http://instagram.com/Kohls)
YouTube (http://www.youtube.com/kohls)
Contacts
Kohl’s
Jen Johnson, 262-703-5241
Jen.Johnson@kohls.com
or
Julia
Fennelly, 262-703-1710
Julia.Fennelly@kohls.com