Kohl’s Launches Kohl’s Pay Nationwide

New mobile payment service brings even more convenience to Kohl’s

Charge holders

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kohl’s (NYSE:

KSS) announced today the nationwide launch of Kohl’s Pay, a convenient

mobile payment option which integrates the Kohl’s Charge private label

credit card into the popular Kohl’s mobile app. Kohl’s Pay allows the

more than 25 million active card holders across the country to pay for

their in-store purchases with their Kohl’s Charge card directly from

their mobile device. Kohl’s Pay also brings customers the added

convenience of seamlessly applying their Kohl’s offers, Kohl’s Cash and

Yes2You Rewards with a single transaction right from the mobile device

at checkout.

“Kohl’s Pay truly redefines convenience for our loyal Kohl’s Charge

customers by simplifying the checkout and payment experience – making it

easier than ever to shop in store this holiday season,” said Ratnakar

Lavu, Kohl’s chief technology officer. “We’re combining value and

convenience by bringing together the incredible savings opportunities

that our customers love like Kohl’s Cash and our Yes2You Rewards loyalty

program with the ability to pay with a Kohl’s Charge, all from your

mobile device.”

Integrated Commerce Experience

With Kohl’s Pay, savings opportunities are organically built into the

experience, allowing customers to automatically redeem offers, Kohl’s

Cash and Yes2You Rewards that are saved in their mobile wallet and pay

for their purchases with their Kohl’s Charge in one transaction.

Additionally, every Kohl’s Pay transaction is stored on customers’

mobile devices allowing them the opportunity to easily make a return or

an exchange right from the Kohl’s App.

How It Works

To use Kohl’s Pay in store, Kohl’s customers can simply save their

Kohl’s Charge information to Kohl’s Pay within the Kohl’s App on their

iOS or Android device. To pay for their purchase at checkout, customers

can launch the Kohl’s App and select Kohl’s Pay from the menu options to

bring up the Kohl’s Pay QR code reader. Once a QR code appears on the

customer display at point of sale, customers can scan the code using

their mobile device, apply their savings offers and Kohl’s Cash then tap

approve to complete their transaction using Kohl’s Pay.

Kohl’s Pay, as part of the Kohl’s mobile app, is the latest offering in

Kohl’s ongoing commitment to create an easy omnichannel shopping

experience. The Kohl’s mobile app, with more than 14 million downloads

to date, is available to all shoppers and features the option to scan

and store Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash and savings offers and easily

manage and redeem Yes2You Rewards points in the mobile wallet for easy

access at checkout. In addition to browsing and shopping by category,

customers will experience Store Tools, a store mode for Kohl’s mobile

app providing a more customized in-store shopping experience.

To apply for Kohl’s Charge, visit Apply.kohls.com/.

For more information on Kohl’s Yes2You Rewards, visit Kohls.com/rewards.

To download the Kohl’s app for iPhone or Apple watch, visit Kohls.com/app.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading specialty department store with more

than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and

empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, the company offers amazing

national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and inspiring shopping

experiences in-store, online at Kohls.com and

via mobile devices. Committed to its communities, Kohl’s has

raised nearly $300 million for children’s initiatives nationwide through

its Kohl’s Cares® cause merchandise program, which operates under Kohl’s

Cares, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kohl’s Department Stores, Inc.

For additional information about Kohl’s philanthropic and environmental

initiatives, visit http://www.Kohls.com/Cares.

For a list of store locations and information, or for the added

convenience of shopping online, visit www.Kohls.com.

