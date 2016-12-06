Lara Pringle Named as One of the “Top Women in Energy” by Texas Lawyer

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jones Walker LLP announced today that Lara

D. Pringle, a partner in the firm’s Houston office, has been

named as one of the “Top Women in Energy” by Texas Lawyer, an

honor recognizing outstanding women for their work in the area of energy

law.





Ms. Pringle and the other honorees are highlighted in the December 2016

issue of Texas Lawyer magazine and were celebrated for their

achievements in the energy industry during an event on December 5, 2016,

at the Magnolia Hotel in Houston, Texas.

“We are ecstatic for Lara to be included in this list of outstanding

women. She is an exceptional partner in our Energy Practice Group in

Texas and most deserving of this accolade,” said Joshua

A. Norris, head of the firm’s Houston office.

Ms. Pringle is a partner in Jones Walker LLP’s Houston office. She

represents energy industry clients in a variety of litigation involving

commercial disputes. She is a 2006 graduate of Baylor Law School and a

2003 graduate of Texas A&M University. She is active member of the

United Way of Greater Houston and serves on the Young Leaders Council.

Ms. Pringle also serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council for the Mays

Business School at Texas A&M University. She is an active volunteer and

lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. She was

recently named a “Rising Star” in the 2016 edition of Texas Super

Lawyers in the area of Business Litigation.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (www.joneswalker.com)

is among the 120 largest law firms in the United States serving local,

regional, national, and international business interests with offices in

Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana,

Mississippi, New York, Ohio, and Texas. The firm is committed to

providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major

multinational, public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies,

money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing

business in the United States and abroad.

Contacts

Jones Walker LLP

Mary Margaret Gorman, 504-582-8207

mmgorman@joneswalker.com