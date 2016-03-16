Last Minute Travel Launches WhaToDo Mobile App Offering Worldwide Activities at Agent-Level Prices

New Entertainment Ticketing App Gives Users Access to Agent Pricing

on Activities, Attractions, Tours, Transfers and More

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Last Minute Travel, a pioneer in the last minute travel deals space,

today announced that it has released WhaToDo,

a free mobile app for iOS and Android that gives users the ability to

access and book tens of thousands of activities, attractions, tours,

shows, sporting events, transfers and more at agent-level prices in over

1,000 destinations around the world. The WhaToDo app also provides

access to exclusive Last Minute Travel perks – such as VIP access and

priority seating.

“As more and more people look to their phone for last-minute

entertainment opportunities, we saw the need for a specific app designed

to serve people traveling to new cities, as well as the local who is

looking for something fun to do in their own town,” said Omer Chehmer,

Head of Mobile Communications for Last Minute Travel. “WhaToDo allows

people to book in advance or impulsively arrange a day-of activity – all

while guaranteeing savings and a quick, easy to use experience.”

The WhaToDo app intelligently identifies nearby activities immediately

upon opening, providing a list or a map view of available local options.

To make it easier for on-the-go travelers, the new app offers a variety

of currency options and the ability to filter searches alphabetically,

by price, or by proximity. The app also provides access to the

guaranteed 24/7 customer support from Last Minute Travel.

“Last Minute Travel has been serving spontaneous, time-starved travelers

for over two decades and now we’ve engineered a seamless, user-friendly

app where someone can literally book an entire fun-filled day – right

from their phone,” Chehmer said.

To download the new WhaToDo app, please visit: http://www.whatodo.com/?app-id=230700894&c=LandingPage&pid=Web

About Last Minute Travel

Last Minute Travel, a subsidiary of Travel

Holdings, Inc., is a leading global travel distribution company that

contracts directly with travel providers, such as hotels, cruise lines,

attractions, ground transportation, and more. Last Minute Travel works

on a high-volume, wholesale model to broker this inventory, using

proprietary technology, to over 4,600 clients in 153 countries.

Contacts

Tailwind PR

Pete Bahrenburg, 802-497-1932

pete@tailwindpr.com