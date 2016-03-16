Last Minute Travel Launches WhaToDo Mobile App Offering Worldwide Activities at Agent-Level Prices

New Entertainment Ticketing App Gives Users Access to Agent Pricing
on Activities, Attractions, Tours, Transfers and More
ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Last Minute Travel, a pioneer in the last minute travel deals space,
today announced that it has released WhaToDo,
a free mobile app for iOS and Android that gives users the ability to
access and book tens of thousands of activities, attractions, tours,
shows, sporting events, transfers and more at agent-level prices in over
1,000 destinations around the world. The WhaToDo app also provides
access to exclusive Last Minute Travel perks – such as VIP access and
priority seating.
“As more and more people look to their phone for last-minute
entertainment opportunities, we saw the need for a specific app designed
to serve people traveling to new cities, as well as the local who is
looking for something fun to do in their own town,” said Omer Chehmer,
Head of Mobile Communications for Last Minute Travel. “WhaToDo allows
people to book in advance or impulsively arrange a day-of activity – all
while guaranteeing savings and a quick, easy to use experience.”
The WhaToDo app intelligently identifies nearby activities immediately
upon opening, providing a list or a map view of available local options.
To make it easier for on-the-go travelers, the new app offers a variety
of currency options and the ability to filter searches alphabetically,
by price, or by proximity. The app also provides access to the
guaranteed 24/7 customer support from Last Minute Travel.
“Last Minute Travel has been serving spontaneous, time-starved travelers
for over two decades and now we’ve engineered a seamless, user-friendly
app where someone can literally book an entire fun-filled day – right
from their phone,” Chehmer said.
To download the new WhaToDo app, please visit: http://www.whatodo.com/?app-id=230700894&c=LandingPage&pid=Web
About Last Minute Travel
Last Minute Travel, a subsidiary of Travel
Holdings, Inc., is a leading global travel distribution company that
contracts directly with travel providers, such as hotels, cruise lines,
attractions, ground transportation, and more. Last Minute Travel works
on a high-volume, wholesale model to broker this inventory, using
proprietary technology, to over 4,600 clients in 153 countries.
