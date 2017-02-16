Mace Security International Joins the OTCQX Best Market

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mace
Security International, Inc. (OTCQX: MACE), a leader in
designing, manufacturing, and distributing consumer and tactical
products for personal defense and security, under its world-renowned
Mace® Brand, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Mace
Security International upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market as of
today. OTC
Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) is an operator of financial
markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities.
Mace Security International begins trading today on OTCQX under the
symbol “MACE.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and
Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
“Moving from the Pink market to the OTCQX market is another great
achievement for the company as we continue to grow and increase
shareholder value,” stated Richard Barone, Chairman of Mace Security
International.
“Trading on OTCQX will allow Mace Security International to efficiently
expand access to its news and financial disclosure and to demonstrate to
investors that the company meets high financial standards and follows
corporate governance best practices,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive
Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We look
forward to supporting Mace Security International and its shareholders
in the public markets.”
Mace Security International is a globally recognized leader in personal
safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent
more than 40 years designing, manufacturing, and distributing consumer
and tactical products for personal defense and security under its
world-renowned Mace® Brand – the original trusted brand of pepper spray
products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical
products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide
through its Mace® and Take Down® brands.
Mace Security International distributes and supports Mace® Brand
products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale
distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers and installation
service providers. For more information please visit www.mace.com
Contacts
Mace Security International Inc.
John J. McCann, 440-424-5322
President
and Chief Executive Officer
john@mace.com