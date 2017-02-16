Mace Security International Joins the OTCQX Best Market

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mace

Security International, Inc. (OTCQX: MACE), a leader in

designing, manufacturing, and distributing consumer and tactical

products for personal defense and security, under its world-renowned

Mace® Brand, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Mace

Security International upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market as of

today. OTC

Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) is an operator of financial

markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities.

Mace Security International begins trading today on OTCQX under the

symbol “MACE.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and

Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

“Moving from the Pink market to the OTCQX market is another great

achievement for the company as we continue to grow and increase

shareholder value,” stated Richard Barone, Chairman of Mace Security

International.

“Trading on OTCQX will allow Mace Security International to efficiently

expand access to its news and financial disclosure and to demonstrate to

investors that the company meets high financial standards and follows

corporate governance best practices,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive

Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We look

forward to supporting Mace Security International and its shareholders

in the public markets.”

Mace Security International is a globally recognized leader in personal

safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent

more than 40 years designing, manufacturing, and distributing consumer

and tactical products for personal defense and security under its

world-renowned Mace® Brand – the original trusted brand of pepper spray

products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical

products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide

through its Mace® and Take Down® brands.

Mace Security International distributes and supports Mace® Brand

products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale

distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers and installation

service providers. For more information please visit www.mace.com

Contacts

Mace Security International Inc.

John J. McCann, 440-424-5322

President

and Chief Executive Officer

john@mace.com