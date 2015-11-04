Macy’s, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Results on November 11

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) is scheduled to report its third quarter 2015

sales and earnings before the opening of financial markets on Wednesday,

Nov. 11, 2015.

The company will webcast a call with financial analysts and investors

that day at 9 a.m. ET. Macys, Inc.’s webcast is accessible to the media

and general public via the company’s website at www.macysinc.com.

Analysts and investors may call in on 1-888-637-7746, passcode 3336328.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed on the website or by

calling 1-888-203-1112 (same passcode) about two hours after the

conclusion of the call.

Macy’s, Inc., with corporate offices in Cincinnati and New York, is one

of the nation’s premier retailers, with fiscal 2014 sales of $28.105

billion. The company operates about 885 stores in 45 states, the

District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico under the names of Macy’s,

Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s Outlet, Macy’s Backstage and Bluemercury,

as well as the macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com

websites. Bloomingdale’s in Dubai is operated by Al Tayer Group LLC

under a license agreement.

All statements in this press release that are not statements of

historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are

based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Macy’s management and

are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could

differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the

forward-looking statements contained in this release because of a

variety of factors, including conditions to, or changes in the timing

of, proposed transactions, prevailing interest rates and non-recurring

charges, competitive pressures from specialty stores, general

merchandise stores, off-price and discount stores, manufacturers’

outlets, the Internet, mail-order catalogs and television shopping and

general consumer spending levels, including the impact of the

availability and level of consumer debt, the effect of weather and other

factors identified in documents filed by the company with the Securities

and Exchange Commission.

(NOTE: Additional information on Macy’s, Inc., including past news

releases, is available at www.macysinc.com/pressroom.)

Contacts

Macy’s, Inc.

Media – Jim Sluzewski, 513-579-7764

Investor

– Matt Stautberg, 513-579-7780