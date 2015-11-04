Macy’s, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Results on November 11

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) is scheduled to report its third quarter 2015
sales and earnings before the opening of financial markets on Wednesday,
Nov. 11, 2015.
The company will webcast a call with financial analysts and investors
that day at 9 a.m. ET. Macys, Inc.’s webcast is accessible to the media
and general public via the company’s website at www.macysinc.com.
Analysts and investors may call in on 1-888-637-7746, passcode 3336328.
A replay of the conference call can be accessed on the website or by
calling 1-888-203-1112 (same passcode) about two hours after the
conclusion of the call.
Macy’s, Inc., with corporate offices in Cincinnati and New York, is one
of the nation’s premier retailers, with fiscal 2014 sales of $28.105
billion. The company operates about 885 stores in 45 states, the
District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico under the names of Macy’s,
Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s Outlet, Macy’s Backstage and Bluemercury,
as well as the macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com
websites. Bloomingdale’s in Dubai is operated by Al Tayer Group LLC
under a license agreement.
All statements in this press release that are not statements of
historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are
based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Macy’s management and
are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could
differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the
forward-looking statements contained in this release because of a
variety of factors, including conditions to, or changes in the timing
of, proposed transactions, prevailing interest rates and non-recurring
charges, competitive pressures from specialty stores, general
merchandise stores, off-price and discount stores, manufacturers’
outlets, the Internet, mail-order catalogs and television shopping and
general consumer spending levels, including the impact of the
availability and level of consumer debt, the effect of weather and other
factors identified in documents filed by the company with the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
