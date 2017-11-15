Marinertek IT Solutions is Now VantageOne Software – Launches New Brand

New Name Reflects Company’s goals and commitments
CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#appservices–Marinertek IT Solutions announced today that it has changed its name to
VantageOne Software – a dba of Marinar Technologies. This change is
effective immediately. The company also unveiled its new branding and
logo.
The name change unifies the company under a set of common values and
commitments to organizations – providing quality and affordable custom
software and application services to a variety of industries and the
public-sector throughout Northeast Ohio.
Key Services & Solutions
- Custom Software Development
- Application Legacy Modernization
- Database Development
-
Business Intelligence/Reporting
- Contract IT
“Over the last 20 years, technology has evolved and so has our company.
We have established a strong reputation for our technical expertise and
industry knowledge. Our new corporate branding provides us with a common
corporate identity and go-to-market presence that better reflects who we
are as a company and creates a platform for continued growth and market
expansion,” said Erica Martin, CEO & President of VantageOne Software.
“We continue to invest in local talent keeping diversity and inclusion a
priority for our community.”
About VantageOne Software
VantageOne Software is a leading onshore software development provider
offering web, mobile and enterprise-level custom software and
application services. For more than 20 years, our teams have used their
technical expertise and in-depth domain knowledge to streamline
organization’s operations for optimal success – a real competitive
advantage. Certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) through
NEORSD and WBENC. NAICS: 423430, 511210, 518210, 541511, 541512,
541513, 541519.
For more information, visit www.vantageonesoftware.com
Contacts
VantageOne Software
Kristen Schloss, 440-296-3011
Director of
Marketing
kristen@vantageonesoftware.com