Marinertek IT Solutions is Now VantageOne Software – Launches New Brand

New Name Reflects Company’s goals and commitments

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#appservices–Marinertek IT Solutions announced today that it has changed its name to

VantageOne Software – a dba of Marinar Technologies. This change is

effective immediately. The company also unveiled its new branding and

logo.

The name change unifies the company under a set of common values and

commitments to organizations – providing quality and affordable custom

software and application services to a variety of industries and the

public-sector throughout Northeast Ohio.

Key Services & Solutions

Custom Software Development

Application Legacy Modernization

Database Development

Business Intelligence/Reporting

Contract IT

“Over the last 20 years, technology has evolved and so has our company.

We have established a strong reputation for our technical expertise and

industry knowledge. Our new corporate branding provides us with a common

corporate identity and go-to-market presence that better reflects who we

are as a company and creates a platform for continued growth and market

expansion,” said Erica Martin, CEO & President of VantageOne Software.

“We continue to invest in local talent keeping diversity and inclusion a

priority for our community.”

About VantageOne Software

VantageOne Software is a leading onshore software development provider

offering web, mobile and enterprise-level custom software and

application services. For more than 20 years, our teams have used their

technical expertise and in-depth domain knowledge to streamline

organization’s operations for optimal success – a real competitive

advantage. Certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) through

NEORSD and WBENC. NAICS: 423430, 511210, 518210, 541511, 541512,

541513, 541519.

For more information, visit www.vantageonesoftware.com

Contacts

VantageOne Software

Kristen Schloss, 440-296-3011

Director of

Marketing

kristen@vantageonesoftware.com