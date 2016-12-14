Market Street Memory Care Residence Nominated for the 2016 Senior Housing News Architecture and Design Awards

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#watercrestlakenona—Market
Street Memory Care Residence of Viera celebrates their nomination in
the 2016 Senior Housing News Architecture and Design Awards. The Awards
recognize cutting-edge design, excellence and innovation in senior
living by celebrating the unique projects and companies that are
improving the lives of seniors.
Market Street Memory Care Residence of Viera is an innovative and
artfully designed memory care community envisioned by Market Street
co-owner, Marc
Vorkapich, and the first of three Market Street communities
currently under development by Watercrest Senior Living Group.
The 44,000 square foot, 60-unit Market Street community, designed, owned
and operated by Watercrest
Senior Living Group, offers world-class care, extraordinary culinary
experiences, and unparalleled associate training.
“Market Street Memory Care Communities are specifically designed to
transform the expectations of care for seniors living with Alzheimer’s
and dementia,” says Marc
Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. “It
is an honor to showcase our premier Market Street community as a leader
in senior living design and innovation.”
Architected by Bessolo Design Group and built by Walker & Company,
Market Street Memory Care Residence of Viera features an inviting and
purposeful LifeBUILT design, including spacious accommodations, abundant
natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular
walkways, visual cueing and multiple social gathering places.
Market
Plaza, a highlight and central gathering space for residents, boasts
a timeless charm with fresh flowers, trees and an enticing streetscape,
all surrounded by the calming sounds of nature. Residents delight in the
comfort of familiar activities such as visiting the Post Office and
Newsstand, browsing the Art Gallery, sampling fresh pastries at the
Bakery, or visiting the Salon and Spa for special pampering.
A team of expert panelists in senior living architecture and design will
judge the nominees based on design and aesthetics, community
integration, and amenities and lifestyle. Winners will be announced in
Senior Housing News this month.
Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and
operations management of assisted living and memory care communities.
Focused on the growth of servant leaders, Watercrest Senior Living Group
identifies people as the company’s greatest asset. For information about
Watercrest Senior Living Group visit www.watercrestslg.com
or for Market Street Memory Care Residence of Viera contact Bridget
McNally at 321-253-6321 or visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.
