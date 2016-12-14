Market Street Memory Care Residence Nominated for the 2016 Senior Housing News Architecture and Design Awards

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#watercrestlakenona—Market

Street Memory Care Residence of Viera celebrates their nomination in

the 2016 Senior Housing News Architecture and Design Awards. The Awards

recognize cutting-edge design, excellence and innovation in senior

living by celebrating the unique projects and companies that are

improving the lives of seniors.





Market Street Memory Care Residence of Viera is an innovative and

artfully designed memory care community envisioned by Market Street

co-owner, Marc

Vorkapich, and the first of three Market Street communities

currently under development by Watercrest Senior Living Group.

The 44,000 square foot, 60-unit Market Street community, designed, owned

and operated by Watercrest

Senior Living Group, offers world-class care, extraordinary culinary

experiences, and unparalleled associate training.

“Market Street Memory Care Communities are specifically designed to

transform the expectations of care for seniors living with Alzheimer’s

and dementia,” says Marc

Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. “It

is an honor to showcase our premier Market Street community as a leader

in senior living design and innovation.”

Architected by Bessolo Design Group and built by Walker & Company,

Market Street Memory Care Residence of Viera features an inviting and

purposeful LifeBUILT design, including spacious accommodations, abundant

natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular

walkways, visual cueing and multiple social gathering places.

Market

Plaza, a highlight and central gathering space for residents, boasts

a timeless charm with fresh flowers, trees and an enticing streetscape,

all surrounded by the calming sounds of nature. Residents delight in the

comfort of familiar activities such as visiting the Post Office and

Newsstand, browsing the Art Gallery, sampling fresh pastries at the

Bakery, or visiting the Salon and Spa for special pampering.

A team of expert panelists in senior living architecture and design will

judge the nominees based on design and aesthetics, community

integration, and amenities and lifestyle. Winners will be announced in

Senior Housing News this month.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and

operations management of assisted living and memory care communities.

Focused on the growth of servant leaders, Watercrest Senior Living Group

identifies people as the company’s greatest asset. For information about

Watercrest Senior Living Group visit www.watercrestslg.com

or for Market Street Memory Care Residence of Viera contact Bridget

McNally at 321-253-6321 or visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

