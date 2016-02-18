Market Uncertainty Clouds Retail CFOs’ 2016 Outlook: BDO Survey

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to a new BDO

USA, LLP survey, retail CFOs predict a 3.4 percent increase in total

sales for 2016. This is the second consecutive year that the total store

sales projection has dipped since the spike to 5.1 percent in 2014. A

notable decline in the number of CFOs expecting consumer confidence to

increase was also revealed, which dropped nearly 50 percent year over

year.





“Global market volatility, which twice as many CFOs this year said would

impact consumer confidence, is certainly contributing to the softening

projections,” says Doug

Hart, partner in the Consumer

Business practice at BDO.

“In the face of these concerns, the majority of retailers do remain

optimistic, which could be a sign that they’re holding out hope that the

combination of low energy prices, low inflation and an improving jobs

market will encourage consumers to open their wallets.”

Contacts

Bliss Integrated Communication

Emily Dell, 212-584-5483

Emily@BlissIntegrated.com

@BDOConsumer