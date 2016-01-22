Maximum Games Begins Lichdom: Battlemage Free Game Giveaway

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Maximum Games launches a social media giveaway for Lichdom:
Battlemage, a first-person spellcaster where players defeat
challenging bosses and hordes of monsters using raw, unrestrained
magical powers. In the eight weeks between now and the game’s March 22nd
launch on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One,
gamers will have numerous chances to win a pre-order copy of the game,
as well as an exclusive Lichdom: Battlemage t-shirt.
Each Friday starting today, Maximum Games will release a video at 9am
EST on YouTube,
Facebook,
and Twitter
detailing one of the distinct magical Sigils used within the game: Fire,
Ice, Lightning, Kinesis, Corruption, Necromancy, Delirium, and Phase.
Each Sigil is a base from which you can craft thousands of spells. Today’s
Sigil is Fire, which is often used for pure destruction.
“Crafting is the core of the game,” said Jon Manahan, Director of
Production at Maximum Games. “These videos will provide gamers a sneak
peek into the immense control and creativity placed in the hands of
players.”
Along with each Sigil video, a question will be asked that viewers can
answer via YouTube or Facebook comments, or a Tweet to @MaximumGames.
Contestants have until the following Friday to submit a response, after
which Maximum Games will randomly select five (5) winners. All winners
will receive an exclusive Lichdom: Battlemage t-shirt, but one
(1) randomly selected winner will also receive a free pre-order copy of
the game through Amazon for either PS4™ system or Xbox One. The giveaway
is open to US contestants only.
Additionally, Maximum Games today released a new
Lichdom: Battlemage video showcasing the game’s story,
setting and voice talent, headlined by Troy Baker. Baker is one of the
best and most recognizable video game voice-over artists in the
industry, with credits ranging from BioShock: Infinite to The
Last of Us.
Lichdom: Battlemage is a unique spellcaster with zero mana bars
and absolutely no cooldowns, allowing for fast-paced gameplay
reminiscent of a first-person shooter (FPS). However, unlike FPS games, Lichdom:
Battlemage relies solely on spells crafted by the player to fight
off evil forces.
Lichdom: Battlemage is slated for release March 22, 2016. The
social media contest begins today, January 22, 2016. For more
information, visit www.lichdom-battlemage.com.
