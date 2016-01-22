Maximum Games Begins Lichdom: Battlemage Free Game Giveaway

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Maximum Games launches a social media giveaway for Lichdom:

Battlemage, a first-person spellcaster where players defeat

challenging bosses and hordes of monsters using raw, unrestrained

magical powers. In the eight weeks between now and the game’s March 22nd

launch on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One,

gamers will have numerous chances to win a pre-order copy of the game,

as well as an exclusive Lichdom: Battlemage t-shirt.

Each Friday starting today, Maximum Games will release a video at 9am

EST on YouTube,

Facebook,

and Twitter

detailing one of the distinct magical Sigils used within the game: Fire,

Ice, Lightning, Kinesis, Corruption, Necromancy, Delirium, and Phase.

Each Sigil is a base from which you can craft thousands of spells. Today’s

Sigil is Fire, which is often used for pure destruction.

“Crafting is the core of the game,” said Jon Manahan, Director of

Production at Maximum Games. “These videos will provide gamers a sneak

peek into the immense control and creativity placed in the hands of

players.”

Along with each Sigil video, a question will be asked that viewers can

answer via YouTube or Facebook comments, or a Tweet to @MaximumGames.

Contestants have until the following Friday to submit a response, after

which Maximum Games will randomly select five (5) winners. All winners

will receive an exclusive Lichdom: Battlemage t-shirt, but one

(1) randomly selected winner will also receive a free pre-order copy of

the game through Amazon for either PS4™ system or Xbox One. The giveaway

is open to US contestants only.

Additionally, Maximum Games today released a new

Lichdom: Battlemage video showcasing the game’s story,

setting and voice talent, headlined by Troy Baker. Baker is one of the

best and most recognizable video game voice-over artists in the

industry, with credits ranging from BioShock: Infinite to The

Last of Us.

Lichdom: Battlemage is a unique spellcaster with zero mana bars

and absolutely no cooldowns, allowing for fast-paced gameplay

reminiscent of a first-person shooter (FPS). However, unlike FPS games, Lichdom:

Battlemage relies solely on spells crafted by the player to fight

off evil forces.

Lichdom: Battlemage is slated for release March 22, 2016. The

social media contest begins today, January 22, 2016. For more

information, visit www.lichdom-battlemage.com.

