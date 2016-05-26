May 27th Happiness Realization Party Leader Will Give a Speech in Hiroshima on Nuclear Abolition

“Protect Japan from the Threat of Nuclear Weapons” Speech by Party

Leader Ryoko Shyaku in Hiroshima City And Demonstration March

HIROSHIMA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On May 27th, when President Obama of the United States makes his visit

to Japan, the Happiness Realization Party (hereby HRP) will give a

speech in Hiroshima City on nuclear abolition. The speech will be given

by Ryoko Shyaku, Party Leader of the HRP. The venue for the speech is in

front of Hiroshima Central Post Office (3-8-7, Oote-machi, Naka-ku,

Hiroshima City).

Also on this day when the world directs its attention to Hiroshima, a

demonstration march will be held by the HRP Hiroshima Prefecture HQ in

the center of Hiroshima. In order to prevent another Hiroshima or a

Nagasaki from happening again as a result of China’s military expansion

or North Korea’s nuclear weapons development, we believe that it is

necessary for Japan to possess nuclear arms for the purpose of

deterrence while deepening mutual understanding with the United States

based on an objective view of history. We hope that you will join us

this weekday morning.

[Date] Friday May 27th

[Gathering point] Site of Hiroshima Shoshinkan – in front of Hiroshima

Central Post Office (3-8-7, Oote-machi, Naka-ku, Hiroshima City)

10:30 Kick-off

10:50 Demonstration March Starts

12:00

Demonstration March Scheduled to end

[Demonstration March Scheduled Route]

Hiroshima Shoshinkan site (in front of Hiroshima Central Post Office)

Depart March north Hiroshima Castle Street Turn left in front of NHK Central Building Proceed straight at Shirakami-san crossing March East Heiwa-oodori Turn left at Mikawa-cho Crossing March north Chuo-doori Turn left at Haccho-bori Crossing March west Aioi-doori Pass by front of Hiroshima Peace Memorial End at middle of Aioi bridge

