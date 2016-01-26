Metastatic Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Insights Report 2016 – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zlc7pp/metastatic)

has announced the addition of the “Metastatic

Ovarian Cancer-Pipeline Insights, 2016” report to their

offering.

Metastatic Ovarian Cancer-Pipeline Insights, 2016 provides in depth

insights on the pipeline drugs and their development activities around

the Metastatic Ovarian Cancer. The report covers the product profiles in

various stages of development including Discovery, Pre-clinical, IND,

Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Preregistration.

Report covers the product clinical trials information and other

development activities including technology, licensing, collaborations,

acquisitions, fundings, patent and USFDA & EMA designations details.

The report also provides detailed information on the discontinued and

dormant drugs that have gone inactive over the years for Metastatic

Ovarian Cancer.

The report also assesses the Metastatic Ovarian Cancer therapeutics by

Monotherapy, Combination products, molecule type and Route of

Administration.

Scope

The report provides competitive pipeline landscape of Metastatic

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian Cancer The report provides pipeline products under drug profile section which

includes product description, MOA, licensors & collaborators,

development partner and chemical information

target, MOA, route of administration, technology involved and molecule

type

target, MOA, route of administration, technology involved and molecule type The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics

development for Metastatic Ovarian Cancer and also provide company

profiling

pipeline projects

pipeline projects Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development

ranging from preregistration till discovery and undisclosed stages

products, stage of development and molecule type

Key Topics Covered:

Metastatic Ovarian Cancer Overview Metastatic Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Metastatic Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics under Development by Companies Metastatic Ovarian Cancer Filed and Phase III Products Comparative Analysis Metastatic Ovarian Cancer Phase II Products Metastatic Ovarian Cancer Phase I and IND Filed Products Metastatic Ovarian Cancer Discovery and Pre-Clinical Stage Products Metastatic Ovarian Cancer – Therapeutics Assessment Assessment by Monotherapy Products Assessment by Combination Products Assessment by Route of Administration Assessment by Molecule Type Metastatic Ovarian Cancer – Discontinued Products Metastatic Ovarian Cancer – Dormant Products Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development for Metastatic Ovarian

Cancer

