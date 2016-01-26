Metastatic Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Insights Report 2016 – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets (http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zlc7pp/metastatic)
has announced the addition of the “Metastatic
Ovarian Cancer-Pipeline Insights, 2016” report to their
offering.
Metastatic Ovarian Cancer-Pipeline Insights, 2016 provides in depth
insights on the pipeline drugs and their development activities around
the Metastatic Ovarian Cancer. The report covers the product profiles in
various stages of development including Discovery, Pre-clinical, IND,
Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Preregistration.
Report covers the product clinical trials information and other
development activities including technology, licensing, collaborations,
acquisitions, fundings, patent and USFDA & EMA designations details.
The report also provides detailed information on the discontinued and
dormant drugs that have gone inactive over the years for Metastatic
Ovarian Cancer.
The report also assesses the Metastatic Ovarian Cancer therapeutics by
Monotherapy, Combination products, molecule type and Route of
Administration.
Scope
-
The report provides competitive pipeline landscape of Metastatic
Ovarian Cancer
-
The report provides pipeline products under drug profile section which
includes product description, MOA, licensors & collaborators,
development partner and chemical information
-
Coverage of the Metastatic Ovarian Cancer pipeline on the basis of
target, MOA, route of administration, technology involved and molecule
type
-
The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics
development for Metastatic Ovarian Cancer and also provide company
profiling
-
The report also gives the information of dormant and discontinued
pipeline projects
-
Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development
ranging from preregistration till discovery and undisclosed stages
-
Provides pipeline assessment by monotherapy and combination therapy
products, stage of development and molecule type
Key Topics Covered:
-
Metastatic Ovarian Cancer Overview
- Metastatic Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics
- Metastatic Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics under Development by Companies
- Metastatic Ovarian Cancer Filed and Phase III Products
-
Comparative Analysis
- Metastatic Ovarian Cancer Phase II Products
- Metastatic Ovarian Cancer Phase I and IND Filed Products
- Metastatic Ovarian Cancer Discovery and Pre-Clinical Stage Products
-
Metastatic Ovarian Cancer – Therapeutics Assessment
- Assessment by Monotherapy Products
- Assessment by Combination Products
- Assessment by Route of Administration
-
Assessment by Molecule Type
- Metastatic Ovarian Cancer – Discontinued Products
- Metastatic Ovarian Cancer – Dormant Products
-
Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development for Metastatic Ovarian
Cancer
For more information visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zlc7pp/metastatic
