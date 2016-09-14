Millions of Consumers Have Already Begun Holiday Shopping; Millennials and Parents Drive Increase in Holiday Spending This Year

New Consumer Survey From Rubicon Project Indicates Continued Shift

Towards Online and Mobile Shopping with 22% of Consumers Not Planning to

Do Any Shopping In-Store

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summer is not officially over, but millions of shoppers have already

turned their attention to the holidays, and they plan to spend even more

this year than last with projections showing a double digit increase

across the board. According to new data from Rubicon Project’s (NYSE:

RUBI) second annual Holiday Consumer Pulse Poll, nearly one third of

consumers and nearly half of parents began holiday shopping before Labor

Day.

“This year’s survey shows that consumers are shopping earlier than ever,

taking control of when, where and how they plan to spend billions of

dollars on holiday gifts,” said Harry Patz, Chief Revenue Officer,

Rubicon Project. “With Americans shopping earlier and spending

considerably more this year than last, retailers have a unique

opportunity to target shoppers across a variety of media and platforms.

The research shows that parents and millennials in particular will be

two key drivers behind this year’s increase in holiday spend.”

Americans plan to spend on average $1,175 this holiday season,

showcasing a 12 percent jump over last year. Technology ($378) continues

to be one of the largest spend areas and the biggest purchase category

(36 percent) for those buying a big-ticket item. But, while overall

spend and spend per child ($495) has gone up, consumers are slightly

more likely to say they prefer buying lots of smaller items rather than

one big-ticket item. Experiences, such as travel, sports events and

shows, are the top intended spend areas with survey respondents

indicating they will spend $440 on experiential gifts this season.

When it comes to where and when they’ll spend, the survey found that 73

percent of respondents plan to shop online this holiday season, and more

than 1 in 3 plan to shop on mobile. A surprising 22 percent of shoppers

(and 28% of millennials) do not plan to shop in-store at all this year.

These online and mobile-only shoppers tend to be millennial males, and

are most likely to be shopping for gift cards (64 percent),

apparel/accessories (57 percent), toys (46 percent) and tech (37

percent).

As shoppers continue to do more of their shopping online, Cyber Monday

appears to be on track to outpace Black Friday in popularity among

consumers. Forty-seven percent of survey respondents say they plan to

shop on Cyber Monday, compared to just 42 percent for Black Friday.

Cyber Monday is especially popular among millennials and parents with 74

percent of both groups saying they love the annual online shopping

event. Additionally, twenty-two percent of Americans have already

started researching Cyber Monday deals as of August, up 10 percentage

points from this time last year.

Millennials Are Entering Consumer Maturity

As millennials

begin entering financial independence, their spending habits are also

maturing. Millennial holiday shoppers plan to spend an average of $1,427

this year, up 33 percent from $1,072 in 2015, making them a driving

force for the overall year-over-year increase in spending. Over half of

millennials (54 percent) plan to spend more this year than last year,

focusing their spending on apparel/accessories (74 percent), videogames

(66 percent) and gift cards (65 percent).

US millennials are already ahead of the curve when it comes to holiday

shopping as 39 percent have already started making purchases.

Millennials also increasingly prefer Amazon (67 percent) to Walmart (60

percent) for holiday shopping needs, with 76 percent saying they will

shop online and 58 percent saying they will conduct holiday shopping on

their mobile device. Twenty-one percent of millennials will make at

least half of their holiday purchases on a mobile device.

Parents Embrace Mobile Merriment During the Holiday Season

Parents

once again topped planned spending on this year’s survey, reporting they

expect to spend an average of $1,711 this year (vs. $1,383 in 2015) and

are also more likely to make purchasing decisions online (76 percent)

and on their mobile devices (56 percent) than general consumers. US

parents plan to spend $495 per child this holiday season, up 25 percent

from $397 in 2015.

Nearly half of parents (47 percent) have already begun their holiday

shopping, as Amazon and Walmart (66 percent) tied for the top holiday

shopping location. 17 percent of parents said they will make at least

half of their holiday purchases on a mobile device.

Treat Yourself This Holiday Season

While many see this time

of year as an opportunity to give gifts to their loved ones, 43 percent

of the survey respondents admitted they’ll be treating themselves to

$322 worth of gifts this holiday season. Sixty-four percent of

millennials said they plan to buy a gift for themselves, as did 55

percent of parents. Additionally, parents ($431) are outspending

non-parents ($238) on personal gifts, while men ($407) plan to nearly

double the spending of their female counterparts ($242) on personal

gifts.

Additional Findings Include:

Men are bigger spenders: They plan to spend $1,360 on average, compared to $1,028 for women Male parents plan to spend more per child ($568 vs. $429).

Sixty-six percent of parents say they plan on buying a big ticket item

this year, as do 68 percent of Millennials.

this year, as do 68 percent of Millennials. Women are more likely to look for deals (73 percent) or compare prices

(84%) than consumers in general

(84%) than consumers in general Men (48 percent) and parents (51 percent) are more likely to make a

purchase in store using their phone.

For further information on this study or insight into additional data

please visit www.rubiconproject.com/consumerinsights.

To contact our sales team please visit www.rubiconproject.com/contact-us.

Survey Methodology

Rubicon Project engaged global polling

firm Penn Schoen Berland to conduct 1,003 interviews among holiday

shoppers in the US. The survey has a margin of error of 3.09%. The

interviews were conducted from August 23rd to August 25th, 2016.

About Rubicon Project

Founded in 2007, Rubicon Project’s

mission is to keep the Internet free and open and fuel its growth by

making it easy and safe to buy and sell advertising. Rubicon Project

pioneered advertising automation technology to enable the world’s

leading brands, content creators and application developers to trade and

protect trillions of advertising requests each month and to improve the

advertising experiences of consumers. Rubicon Project is a publicly

traded company (NYSE: RUBI) headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Contacts

Rubicon Project

Eric Bonach, 310-207-0272

press@rubiconproject.com