Music Choice Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month September 5th Through October 16th On Demand

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Music Choice, the #1 free On Demand music provider on television,
will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Monday,
September 5 through October 16, 2016. The multi-platform
video and music network will air its normal Latino content in addition
to its normal program offerings on Music Choice On Demand, Music
Channels and Music Choice App.
Head of Latin Programming, Luis Rivera stated, “13 out of 14 months,
Music Choice’s Hispanic audience saw year over year increase in views on
VOD. Our programming is designed to target the younger, bi-cultural
Hispanic audience.”
Video Link: https://youtu.be/FAaDx1ZOSLQ
Music Choice On Demand will feature popular music videos from the
hottest Latino artists including J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Becky G, Luis
Coronel, Karol G and more! To top things off, Singer, Songwriter and
Actress Victoria “La Mala” will host Hispanic Heritage
Month On Demand. New episodes of “Behind The Lines” will
also be available including J Balvin “Safari,” Luis
Coronel “Tenerte,” Jencarlos Canela “Baby” and
more! (Directional: Music Choice On Demand > Trending Now).
Music Choice Music Channels will feature block programming on its Musica
Urbana, Tropicales and Mexicana music
channels throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. Music Choice will also
feature an increased rotation of Rancheras and traditional Regional
Mexican music on the Mexicana music channel to celebrate Mexican
Independence Day on September 16, 2016.
For more information on Music Choice, log on to http://www.musicchoice.com.
Contacts
Music Choice
Josefa Paganuzzi, 646-459-3357
jpaganuzzi@musicchoice.com
or
Erica
Washington, 646-459-3374
ewashington@musicchoice.com