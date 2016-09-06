Music Choice Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month September 5th Through October 16th On Demand

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Music Choice, the #1 free On Demand music provider on television,

will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Monday,

September 5 through October 16, 2016. The multi-platform

video and music network will air its normal Latino content in addition

to its normal program offerings on Music Choice On Demand, Music

Channels and Music Choice App.

Head of Latin Programming, Luis Rivera stated, “13 out of 14 months,

Music Choice’s Hispanic audience saw year over year increase in views on

VOD. Our programming is designed to target the younger, bi-cultural

Hispanic audience.”

Video Link: https://youtu.be/FAaDx1ZOSLQ

Music Choice On Demand will feature popular music videos from the

hottest Latino artists including J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Becky G, Luis

Coronel, Karol G and more! To top things off, Singer, Songwriter and

Actress Victoria “La Mala” will host Hispanic Heritage

Month On Demand. New episodes of “Behind The Lines” will

also be available including J Balvin “Safari,” Luis

Coronel “Tenerte,” Jencarlos Canela “Baby” and

more! (Directional: Music Choice On Demand > Trending Now).

Music Choice Music Channels will feature block programming on its Musica

Urbana, Tropicales and Mexicana music

channels throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. Music Choice will also

feature an increased rotation of Rancheras and traditional Regional

Mexican music on the Mexicana music channel to celebrate Mexican

Independence Day on September 16, 2016.

For more information on Music Choice, log on to http://www.musicchoice.com.

