Natasha Bedingfield Releases New Record, “Let Go” As Part of NESTEA’s “Taste of Freedom” Soundtrack Campaign

NESTEA will Launch “Let Go” Globally March 24th

ZURICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#letgo–NESTEA is partnering with Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum,

singer/songwriter Natasha Bedingfield for the 2017 ‘Taste of Freedom’

campaign. This creative collaboration will feature an original record

and accompanying music video, “Let Go,” recorded by Bedingfield and

produced by Grammy-nominated Justin Stanley (Eric Clapton, Gary Clark

Jr., Elton John). “Let Go”, aims to encourage people to exhale, take a

break from their daily hustle to enjoy a moment of serenity; the track

will be used throughout NESTEA’s integrated marketing campaign appearing

as the soundtrack for TV advertisements, digital marketing efforts,

instore and exclusive social content.





Natasha Bedingfield added, “In the busy world we’re living in, it’s

far too easy to get stressed out, clinging to our mobile phones, working

too hard and not unplugging as much as we could. I love the idea of

NESTEA’s ‘taste of freedom’ campaign – asking us all to ‘Let Go’,

put the sun on our faces and give ourselves a moment to take a deep

breath. This freedom is very much the spirit of what I believe music

should be about: letting go.”

The record will be released worldwide by MINOS EMI a Universal Music

Company, label President, Margarita Matsa stated, “It’s a great honor

for us to release worldwide a new song from such a wonderful artist like

Natasha and to participate in this unique and innovative campaign.”

NESTEA International Marketing Director Marcos De la Torre added, “Substantial

research has shown that millennials are far too stressed, and it’s

usually from the small annoyances of modern life like traffic jams,

delayed metro, a grumpy boss, endless meetings, IT issues, etc. We

believe that by stepping out for a moment and looking past these

everyday irritations, you can gain some valuable perspective and realize

that at the end of the day, these small worries can be overcome with a

more relaxed attitude. Tea is known for its calming and relaxing

properties. NESTEA believes that building the habit of drinking more tea

and taking things easier will help people cope with the everyday stress

and even put and smile on their faces. Working on this campaign with

Natasha is allowing us to spread our brand message in a more engaging

and enjoyable to listen way than traditional advertising.”

This creative collaboration comes courtesy of Deviant Ventures, which

specializes in integration of music and brands. Chief of Possibilities,

Umut Özaydinli notes “Natasha’s partnership with NESTEA is another

example of the ever-changing music landscape and an innovative example

of native advertising – where artists can partner with brands they

believe in to create music that serves as a rallying cry to bring the

brand’s message to life.” Ozaydinli believes, “NESTEA is at the

forefront of using music videos in place of the traditional television

spot as part of digital and social marketing efforts.” Ozaydinli

also explained “most of us have office jobs, the marketing efforts

around the release of the track and the music video will invite people

to take a break from their daily routine, enjoy a great tune and let go

a little. Deviant Ventures is excited to continuously bridge the

gap between brands like NESTEA and musicians like Natasha Bedingfield.”

“Let Go” will be released to media platforms worldwide on March 24th.

Watch Natasha Bedingfield’s “Let Go” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMIzd2e_k4E&feature=youtu.be

For more information, please visit

FB: https://www.facebook.com/nesteaeurope

IG:

www.instagram.com/nestea_europe

YT:

www.youtube.com/nestea

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/NESTEA

About NATASHA BEDINGFIELD

Ever since her Grammy-nominated multi-platinum debut in 2004,

British-born Natasha Bedingfield has become one of the world’s most

inspiring and respected female singer-songwriters. With three celebrated

albums under her belt and a diverse set of collaborations with artists

that vary from Nicki Minaj to Big Sean to Rascal Flatts and Lang Lang,

her artistic breadth is rich. Hits like “Unwritten,” “These Words” and

“Pocketful of Sunshine”, ‘Single’, ’Soulmate’ and ‘Love Like This’

topped international charts. In addition to her albums – “Unwritten,”

“Pocketful of Sunshine,” and “Strip Me” – Natasha has had more than 20

songs used in films, which says a lot about how her ability to capture

emotion through music. In 2015 she also collaborated with legends Sir

Paul McCartney, Jon Bon Jovi, and Sheryl Crow in the inspiring “Love

Song to Earth.”

As a dynamic performer with one of the most powerful voices of her

generation, Natasha has toured extensively around the world and

performed at numerous distinguished events including the Nobel Peace

Prize Concert, the Dalai Lama’s Common Ground for Peace and the White

House’s “The Motown Sound.” In 2016 she was one of the headliners on the

legendary “Night of the Proms” tour in Europe, mentored by artists like

Chaka Khan, Simple Minds and John Miles. In spring 2017 she embarks on

an extensive amphitheater tour into the summer across the United States

supporting Train. Additionally, she will be singing the end title

song for the new Disney Channel series “Tangled” based on the hugely

successful film and she will be releasing more new music coming in 2017.

Contacts

For NESTEA

Shy Ferguson, 314-814-4865

shyniece@thepurpleagency.com

or

Josh

Flaherty, 203-920-4503

josh@manncom.com