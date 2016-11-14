National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) Renews Call for End to Product Liability Shield for Vaccine Manufacturers During 2016 Vaccine Awareness Week

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the 30th Anniversary of the enactment of the National

Childhood Injury Act and during the Seventh

Annual Vaccine Awareness Week Nov. 13-20, 2016, the non-profit

National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) is renewing its call for an

end to the 1986 product liability shield Congress gave vaccine

manufacturers for injuries and deaths caused by government licensed and

mandated vaccines.

In the 1986

tort reform legislation that created a federal vaccine injury

compensation program alternative to product liability and malpractice

lawsuits, NVIC co-founders secured vaccine safety informing, recording

and reporting provisions that have not been enforced. In 2011, the US

Supreme Court banned design defect lawsuits when there was evidence

a drug company could have made a vaccine less reactive. Between 2011 and

2016, medical trade associations and special interest groups funded by

pharmaceutical companies and government have lobbied

state legislatures to remove non-medical and severely restrict

medical vaccine exemptions.

“Drug companies should be liable in civil court for vaccine injuries and

deaths and so should anyone giving vaccines to people being denied the

human right to informed consent to medical risk taking,” said NVIC

co-founder and president Barbara Loe Fisher. “There is an urgent need to

hold vaccine manufacturers and doctors accountable in civil court for

the safety of vaccines and how they are being given.”

The federal vaccine injury compensation program (VICP) has paid $3.5

billion to victims of vaccine injury and death, but two out of three

claims are denied. Today, most of the VICP awards go to adults injured

by flu vaccine and not to children injured by vaccines required to

attend school.

NVIC co-founder and vice president Kathi Williams said, “Thirty years

ago Congress promised parents that vaccine injured children would be

compensated fairly and generously. Not only has that promise been

broken, there is an attack on vaccine freedom of choice because nobody

is legally accountable for the safety of vaccines.”

During Vaccine Awareness Week, NVIC has added a video vaccine reaction

reporting feature to the International Memorial for Vaccine Victims

called Protect

Life: Witness and Vaccine Reaction on NVIC.org. In response to

proposals to eliminate the medical and religious vaccine exemptions,

NVIC has also published a 90-page state

legislative policy analysis, as well as posted Spanish

translations of NVIC’s most popular vaccine information brochures on

its website.

“I encourage everyone who has had an experience with a vaccine reaction

to share it with others by posting a video on NVIC’s Memorial for

Vaccine Victims,” said Dr. Joseph Mercola, a family practice physician

and founder of the world’s largest natural health information website.

“Making people aware that serious vaccine reactions are real and must be

prevented can save lives.”

NVIC and Mercola.com co-sponsor Vaccine Awareness Week and have been

working together since 2008 to educate the public about vaccination and

health. NVIC is a founding member of the non-profit Health

Liberty Coalition, which was launched in 2011 by Dr. Mercola to

advocate for the public’s right to know and freedom to make voluntary

decisions about vaccination, non-GMO food, mercury-free amalgams and

fluoride-free water.

The National Vaccine Information Center is a charitable educational

organization founded in 1982 to prevent vaccine injuries and deaths

through public education and advocates for inclusion of informed consent

protections in US vaccine policies and laws, including flexible medical,

religious and conscientious belief exemptions. NVIC operates three

vaccine information and advocacy websites: NVIC.org,

TheVaccineReaction.org

and NVICAdvocacy.org.

Mercola.com

was founded by Dr. Joseph Mercola in 1997 to share the most up-to-date

natural health information and resources with the public. The Mercola

website currently receives over 30 million page views monthly and the

online daily Mercola Newsletter has more than one million

subscribers.

Contacts

National Vaccine Information Center

Barbara Loe Fisher, 703-938-0342