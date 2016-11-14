National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) Renews Call for End to Product Liability Shield for Vaccine Manufacturers During 2016 Vaccine Awareness Week

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the 30th Anniversary of the enactment of the National
Childhood Injury Act and during the Seventh
Annual Vaccine Awareness Week Nov. 13-20, 2016, the non-profit
National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) is renewing its call for an
end to the 1986 product liability shield Congress gave vaccine
manufacturers for injuries and deaths caused by government licensed and
mandated vaccines.
In the 1986
tort reform legislation that created a federal vaccine injury
compensation program alternative to product liability and malpractice
lawsuits, NVIC co-founders secured vaccine safety informing, recording
and reporting provisions that have not been enforced. In 2011, the US
Supreme Court banned design defect lawsuits when there was evidence
a drug company could have made a vaccine less reactive. Between 2011 and
2016, medical trade associations and special interest groups funded by
pharmaceutical companies and government have lobbied
state legislatures to remove non-medical and severely restrict
medical vaccine exemptions.
“Drug companies should be liable in civil court for vaccine injuries and
deaths and so should anyone giving vaccines to people being denied the
human right to informed consent to medical risk taking,” said NVIC
co-founder and president Barbara Loe Fisher. “There is an urgent need to
hold vaccine manufacturers and doctors accountable in civil court for
the safety of vaccines and how they are being given.”
The federal vaccine injury compensation program (VICP) has paid $3.5
billion to victims of vaccine injury and death, but two out of three
claims are denied. Today, most of the VICP awards go to adults injured
by flu vaccine and not to children injured by vaccines required to
attend school.
NVIC co-founder and vice president Kathi Williams said, “Thirty years
ago Congress promised parents that vaccine injured children would be
compensated fairly and generously. Not only has that promise been
broken, there is an attack on vaccine freedom of choice because nobody
is legally accountable for the safety of vaccines.”
During Vaccine Awareness Week, NVIC has added a video vaccine reaction
reporting feature to the International Memorial for Vaccine Victims
called Protect
Life: Witness and Vaccine Reaction on NVIC.org. In response to
proposals to eliminate the medical and religious vaccine exemptions,
NVIC has also published a 90-page state
legislative policy analysis, as well as posted Spanish
translations of NVIC’s most popular vaccine information brochures on
its website.
“I encourage everyone who has had an experience with a vaccine reaction
to share it with others by posting a video on NVIC’s Memorial for
Vaccine Victims,” said Dr. Joseph Mercola, a family practice physician
and founder of the world’s largest natural health information website.
“Making people aware that serious vaccine reactions are real and must be
prevented can save lives.”
NVIC and Mercola.com co-sponsor Vaccine Awareness Week and have been
working together since 2008 to educate the public about vaccination and
health. NVIC is a founding member of the non-profit Health
Liberty Coalition, which was launched in 2011 by Dr. Mercola to
advocate for the public’s right to know and freedom to make voluntary
decisions about vaccination, non-GMO food, mercury-free amalgams and
fluoride-free water.
The National Vaccine Information Center is a charitable educational
organization founded in 1982 to prevent vaccine injuries and deaths
through public education and advocates for inclusion of informed consent
protections in US vaccine policies and laws, including flexible medical,
religious and conscientious belief exemptions. NVIC operates three
vaccine information and advocacy websites: NVIC.org,
TheVaccineReaction.org
and NVICAdvocacy.org.
Mercola.com
was founded by Dr. Joseph Mercola in 1997 to share the most up-to-date
natural health information and resources with the public. The Mercola
website currently receives over 30 million page views monthly and the
online daily Mercola Newsletter has more than one million
subscribers.
