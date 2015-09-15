NBA LIVE 16 Demo Tips Off

Fans Can Get Their First Taste of Basketball Action in LIVE Pro-Am

and More

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Electronic

Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) launched the NBA LIVE 16 demo on Xbox

Live and PlayStation Network. The demo is currently live on Xbox Live,

and will be appearing on PlayStation Network later today. The free demo

gives fans their first chance to check out the brand new LIVE Pro-Am

mode, featuring both the competitive LIVE Run and cooperative

Summer Circuit. Those looking for an offline experience can also choose

one of six NBA teams and take the floor in an exhibition game, or get a

head-start on learning the nuances of the game in the Learn LIVE tutorials.





For an added dose of customization, players can also download the

official NBA LIVE 16 Companion App (available on the App

Store and Google

Play) featuring GameFaceHD.

This exclusive mobile scanning tech allows fans to quickly and easily

scan their face and upload it to their in-game character for use in LIVE

Pro-Am. The app provides clear feedback at every step of the

process, a preview of how a face looks when it is finished and the

ability to customize the final scan before uploading it. The scanning

process takes seconds, and the entire procedure, from scanning to

uploading to receiving the finished product typically takes around five

minutes.

Those who download the demo will be able to progress and customize their

in-game character by playing LIVE Pro-Am and transfer their

progress to the full game when it launches on September 29. All unlocked

skills, upgrades, shoes, gear and more will make the transition, so this

is the perfect opportunity to get a two-week jump on the competition and

be ready to own the court on launch day. This is also an ideal time to

put together an online squad and prepare to rise together when the game

launches and the competition heats up.

EA Access members can also play the full retail version of NBA LIVE 16

before it’s released for a limited time starting September 24, only on

Xbox One.

NBA LIVE 16 is developed in Orlando, Florida by EA Tiburon and

will be available for Xbox One, the all-in-one games and entertainment

system from Microsoft, and PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system,

and will be available on Sept. 29 for $59.99. To learn more about NBA

LIVE 16, visit https://www.easports.com/nba-live.

EA SPORTS is one of the leading sports entertainment brands in the

world, with top-selling videogame franchises, award-winning interactive

technology, fan programs and cross-platform digital experiences. EA

SPORTS creates connected experiences that ignite the emotion of sports

through videogames, including Madden NFL football, EA SPORTS™

FIFA, NHL® hockey, NBA LIVE basketball, Rory

McIlroy PGA TOUR® golf, SSX™ and EA SPORTS UFC®.

For more information about EA SPORTS, including news, video, blogs,

forums and game apps, please visit www.easports.com

to connect, share and compete.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive

entertainment. The Company delivers games, content and online services

for Internet-connected consoles, personal computers, mobile phones and

tablets. EA has more than 300 million registered players around the

world.

In fiscal year 2015, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.5 billion.

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a

portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality blockbuster brands such

as The Sims™, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Dragon Age™ and

Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, The Sims, Dragon Age, Plants vs. Zombies and Battlefield are

trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. and its subsidiaries. John Madden,

NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with

permission.

Contacts

Electronic Arts Inc.

Brad Hilderbrand, 407-386-4246

Communications

Specialist

bhilderbrand@ea.com