NBA LIVE 16 Demo Tips Off

Fans Can Get Their First Taste of Basketball Action in LIVE Pro-Am
and More
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Electronic
Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) launched the NBA LIVE 16 demo on Xbox
Live and PlayStation Network. The demo is currently live on Xbox Live,
and will be appearing on PlayStation Network later today. The free demo
gives fans their first chance to check out the brand new LIVE Pro-Am
mode, featuring both the competitive LIVE Run and cooperative
Summer Circuit. Those looking for an offline experience can also choose
one of six NBA teams and take the floor in an exhibition game, or get a
head-start on learning the nuances of the game in the Learn LIVE tutorials.
For an added dose of customization, players can also download the
official NBA LIVE 16 Companion App (available on the App
Store and Google
Play) featuring GameFaceHD.
This exclusive mobile scanning tech allows fans to quickly and easily
scan their face and upload it to their in-game character for use in LIVE
Pro-Am. The app provides clear feedback at every step of the
process, a preview of how a face looks when it is finished and the
ability to customize the final scan before uploading it. The scanning
process takes seconds, and the entire procedure, from scanning to
uploading to receiving the finished product typically takes around five
minutes.
Those who download the demo will be able to progress and customize their
in-game character by playing LIVE Pro-Am and transfer their
progress to the full game when it launches on September 29. All unlocked
skills, upgrades, shoes, gear and more will make the transition, so this
is the perfect opportunity to get a two-week jump on the competition and
be ready to own the court on launch day. This is also an ideal time to
put together an online squad and prepare to rise together when the game
launches and the competition heats up.
EA Access members can also play the full retail version of NBA LIVE 16
before it’s released for a limited time starting September 24, only on
Xbox One.
NBA LIVE 16 is developed in Orlando, Florida by EA Tiburon and
will be available for Xbox One, the all-in-one games and entertainment
system from Microsoft, and PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system,
and will be available on Sept. 29 for $59.99. To learn more about NBA
LIVE 16, visit https://www.easports.com/nba-live.
