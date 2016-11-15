New Muslim Prayer Room Opens at NCKU to Accommodate More People

TAINAN, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A newly-built large Muslim prayer room for more than 200 Muslim students
formally opened on November 14 at Sheng-Li Campus of National Cheng Kung
University’s (NCKU) this Monday.
At the opening ceremony, NCKU President Huey-Jen Jenny Su happily met
with the students and commented, “I’d like to take this opportunity to
express how earnestly we are and try everything we can to make sure that
your study life here at NCKU or in this city can be as fulfilling as you
deserve.”
NCKU currently has more than two thousand international students
spanning five continents enrolled, many of them are Muslims.
To provide proper prayer facilities for Muslim students on campus, the
university expanded its space in the Sheng-Li 6th Dormitory
so as to accommodate more people at the same time.
President Su said, “This place can be publicly used for all, not just
for you but also for your country fellows from the same religion who
would like to spend some time or have some use of this particular place.”
According to NCKU’s Muslim student, prayer facilities are essential for
school because Muslims are required to pray five times a day. During the
winter, most would expect to pray twice during a working day and once
during the summer.
Located at the third floor of the Sheng-Li 6th Dormitory,
this new prayer room is the biggest gathering place for Muslims in
southern Taiwan.
Currently there are more than 200 Muslim students studying at NCKU.
These students are from around the world, including Indonesia, Iran,
Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Egypt and other countries.
Several small prayer rooms had set up at the departments in the
university to meet the need of Muslim students for daily pray.
Muslim students’ needs and expectation are considered in the design of
this newly-built large prayer room. Its structural safety assessment is
also done by a team of architects and engineers.
