New Muslim Prayer Room Opens at NCKU to Accommodate More People

TAINAN, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A newly-built large Muslim prayer room for more than 200 Muslim students

formally opened on November 14 at Sheng-Li Campus of National Cheng Kung

University’s (NCKU) this Monday.

At the opening ceremony, NCKU President Huey-Jen Jenny Su happily met

with the students and commented, “I’d like to take this opportunity to

express how earnestly we are and try everything we can to make sure that

your study life here at NCKU or in this city can be as fulfilling as you

deserve.”

NCKU currently has more than two thousand international students

spanning five continents enrolled, many of them are Muslims.

To provide proper prayer facilities for Muslim students on campus, the

university expanded its space in the Sheng-Li 6th Dormitory

so as to accommodate more people at the same time.

President Su said, “This place can be publicly used for all, not just

for you but also for your country fellows from the same religion who

would like to spend some time or have some use of this particular place.”

According to NCKU’s Muslim student, prayer facilities are essential for

school because Muslims are required to pray five times a day. During the

winter, most would expect to pray twice during a working day and once

during the summer.

Located at the third floor of the Sheng-Li 6th Dormitory,

this new prayer room is the biggest gathering place for Muslims in

southern Taiwan.

Currently there are more than 200 Muslim students studying at NCKU.

These students are from around the world, including Indonesia, Iran,

Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Egypt and other countries.

Several small prayer rooms had set up at the departments in the

university to meet the need of Muslim students for daily pray.

Muslim students’ needs and expectation are considered in the design of

this newly-built large prayer room. Its structural safety assessment is

also done by a team of architects and engineers.

Contacts

National Cheng Kung University

Sonia Chuang, +886-6-275-7575 Ext.

50042

News Center

sonia20@mail.ncku.edu.tw