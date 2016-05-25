New NSTA Press Book Helps Science Educators Master Grant Writing

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#K12—Be

a Winner! A Science Teacher’s Guide to Writing Successful Grant Proposals

explains how to master the art of proposal writing to fund

innovative science initiatives inside and outside the classroom. New

from NSTA

Press, this grant-writing guide specializes in advice and resources

gathered by science educators for science educators.





This practical workbook walks readers step by step through a successful

proposal-writing process. It covers

the top 10 reasons to write a grant proposal,

how to identify and refine ideas for a proposal,

basic proposal components,

ins and outs of submission, and

how to manage a funded project.

Be a Winner! also shows educators how to adapt grant-writing

skills to pursue professional development opportunities, apply for

awards, and help students participate in competitions and pursue

internships. Eight appendixes provide writing templates, a grant

proposal rubric, science-related grant listings and teaching awards, and

more. By the time readers complete the book’s practice exercises, they

will be well on their way to winning their first grant.

Browse sample

pages of this title for free at the NSTA Science Store website.

For additional information or to purchase Be

a Winner! A Science Teacher’s Guide to Writing Successful Grant Proposals,

visit the NSTA

Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m.

and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 152-page book is priced at $35.95 and

discount-priced for NSTA members at $28.76. (Stock # PB412X; ISBN

#978-1-68140-001-3)

About NSTA

The Arlington, VA-based National

Science Teachers Association is the largest professional

organization in the world promoting excellence and innovation in science

teaching and learning for all. NSTA’s current membership includes

approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors,

administrators, scientists, business and industry representatives, and

others involved in science education.

NSTA

Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year.

Focused on the preK–college market and specifically aimed at teachers of

science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific

content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook

for the latest information and new book releases.

