New NSTA Press Book Helps Science Educators Master Grant Writing

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#K12—Be
a Winner! A Science Teacher’s Guide to Writing Successful Grant Proposals
explains how to master the art of proposal writing to fund
innovative science initiatives inside and outside the classroom. New
from NSTA
Press, this grant-writing guide specializes in advice and resources
gathered by science educators for science educators.
This practical workbook walks readers step by step through a successful
proposal-writing process. It covers
- the top 10 reasons to write a grant proposal,
-
how to identify and refine ideas for a proposal,
- basic proposal components,
- ins and outs of submission, and
- how to manage a funded project.
Be a Winner! also shows educators how to adapt grant-writing
skills to pursue professional development opportunities, apply for
awards, and help students participate in competitions and pursue
internships. Eight appendixes provide writing templates, a grant
proposal rubric, science-related grant listings and teaching awards, and
more. By the time readers complete the book’s practice exercises, they
will be well on their way to winning their first grant.
Browse sample
pages of this title for free at the NSTA Science Store website.
For additional information or to purchase Be
a Winner! A Science Teacher’s Guide to Writing Successful Grant Proposals,
visit the NSTA
Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m.
and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 152-page book is priced at $35.95 and
discount-priced for NSTA members at $28.76. (Stock # PB412X; ISBN
#978-1-68140-001-3)
About NSTA
The Arlington, VA-based National
Science Teachers Association is the largest professional
organization in the world promoting excellence and innovation in science
teaching and learning for all. NSTA’s current membership includes
approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors,
administrators, scientists, business and industry representatives, and
others involved in science education.
NSTA
Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year.
Focused on the preK–college market and specifically aimed at teachers of
science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific
content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook
for the latest information and new book releases.
Contacts
NSTA
Kate Falk, 703-312-9211
kfalk@nsta.org