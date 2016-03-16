New Videojet 9550 Print & Apply Corner Wrap Applicator Increases Throughput for Two-sided Case Labeling Requirements

New Applicator Can Replace Two Conventional Applicators While

Eliminating Mechanisms that Frequently Cause Operational Problems

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Videojet has announced its new Corner Wrap applicator for its highly

successful 9550 Print & Apply Labeling system. This applicator option

provides substantial improvements in production throughput for

applications that require labeling on two sides of the case so it can be

seen from multiple orientations.

“The 9550 Corner Wrap system prints the information on one continuous

label and in a single process applies it to the two adjacent panels of a

case, replacing two conventional applicators while ensuring that the

information on both sides of the package is synched,” said Bob Neagle,

business unit manager for Videojet. “The new applicator also follows in

the path of previous 9550 series applicators by eliminating most of the

causes of failures, adjustments and maintenance in conventional

applicators.”

The conventional approach to two-sided labeling uses two labelers to

apply two different labels with duplicate information. These label

printer applicator (LPA) machines use either blow applicators or

telescopic tamp applicators to apply printed labels to packs. Both of

these methods rely on the accurate and timely placement of the label

from the print engine onto an applicator pad. When this mechanical

process fails, the result is missing or wrinkled labels and sometimes

damage to equipment. For example, a mistimed tamp applicator stroke can

result in a collision with an advancing pack and can damage the

applicator.

Conversely, the 9550 Corner Wrap system uses Videojet patented Direct

Apply™ labeling technology to affix the side section of a label. Next, a

single pneumatic stroke of a wipe roller wraps the label onto the back

of the case. This simple design eliminates the swing arm that is

typically used for corner wrap labeling and can often be a point of

failure. Additionally, the 9550 method reduces wear and tear, as its

applicator rolls across the back of the case as opposed to the front of

the case where the case can directly impact the applicator arm.

Manual adjustments are frequently required in conventional LPA systems,

and when these sensitive adjustments are not made correctly, the result

can include label, web and ribbon jams and mechanical failures, all of

which can result in downtime that brings the line to a halt, reducing

production throughput. The Videojet 9550 Corner Wrap system overcomes

these problems by using Videojet patented Intelligent Motion™ technology

to maintain the correct amount of tension in the media supply reel from

the first label to the last. This design eliminates the need for manual

adjustments and numerous moving parts, which have a tendency to fail and

require maintenance, while at the same time helping to eliminate jams.

The result is a reduction in downtime, which helps increase production

throughput.

The trend toward increasing retailer and regulatory requirements, as

well as increasing SKU complexity, is a concern for manufacturers

seeking to safeguard their operations from costly labeling errors. In

order to help manufacturers improve quality and adhere to applicable

standards, the 9550 Corner Wrap system comes equipped with the Videojet

industry-leading CLARiTY® touch screen interface, which

includes intuitive job selection, comprehensive feedback and diagnostics

to minimize human error.

A single, integrated user interface removes the difficulties associated

with dual interfaces common on systems based on Original Equipment

Manufacturer (OEM) print engines. As few as three user touches are

needed to select a job from an on-board job database. A step-by-step

guided entry allows correct fields to be edited and bar codes to be

created automatically by linking data from multiple text fields.

Additionally, a preview of the job selection and the final message is

available for additional confidence that the correct job is programmed.

For more information about the Videojet 9550 Corner Wrap Print & Apply

Labeler, call 1-800-843-3610 or visit www.videojet.com.

About Videojet

Videojet Technologies is a world-leader in the product identification

market, providing in-line printing, coding, and marking products,

application specific fluids, and product life cycle services. Our goal

is to partner with our customers in the consumer packaged goods,

pharmaceutical, and industrial goods industries to improve their

productivity, to protect and grow their brands, and to stay ahead of

industry trends and regulations. With our customer application experts

and technology leadership in continuous ink jet (CIJ), thermal ink jet

(TIJ), laser marking, thermal transfer overprinting (TTO), case coding

and labeling, and wide array printing, Videojet has more than 325,000

printers installed worldwide. Our customers rely on Videojet products to

print on over ten billion products daily. Customer sales, application,

service, and training support is provided by direct operations with over

3,000 team member in 26 countries worldwide. In addition, Videojet’s

distribution network includes more than 400 distributors and OEMs,

serving 135 countries.

©2016 Videojet Technologies Inc. All rights reserved. Videojet is a

registered trademark of Videojet Technologies Inc.

Contacts

Outlook Marketing Services

Suzy Smith, (312) 957-8904

Public

Relations

sgsmith@outlookmarketingsrv.com

or

Videojet

Technologies Inc.

Diane Lanigan, (630) 694-3221

Marketing

Communications

diane.lanigan@videojet.com