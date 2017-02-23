NewGen Concepts, Inc., formerly Vapor Group, Inc., VPOR, Reports First Production Run of 20,000 Units of Easy Grinder™ Is Sold Out

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewGen Concepts, Inc., formerly Vapor Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPOR),

(“Company”), reports that its initial production run of Easy Grinder™

scheduled to produce 20,000 units which will produce over $1,000,000 in

gross revenue is sold out due to exceedingly strong retail and reseller

pre-orders and reservations. Online demand is increasing daily

and wholesale distribution requests are now arriving from resellers in

Europe. The Company believes that such international demand for Easy

Grinder™ is just beginning and will become a significant driver of

2017 revenues and profits.

Total Vapor Inc., the Company’s subsidiary and the worldwide

distributor of Easy Grinder™, will begin customer deliveries by

the end of March.

Total Vapor continues its focus on its online retail strategy while

accepting wholesale pre-orders and reservations. It is promoting Easy

Grinder™ worldwide through online marketers reaching over 100

million potential customers via social media.

For more information or to place pre-orders, visit www.easygrinder.com,

or email sales@easygrinder.com,

or call 844-420-EASY (3279). To view our new video demonstration of Easy

Grinder go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fveTEGXfG8I

or www.easygrinder.com.

About NewGen Concepts, Inc.

NewGen Concepts, Inc., www.newgenconcepts.com,

acquires and develops commercially viable intellectual property.

Formerly Vapor Group, www.vaporgroup.com,

it focused on the manufacture and marketing of vaporizers, e-cigarettes

and e-liquids. Through its subsidiary, Smart Wheels, Inc., it markets

“Whizboard” scooters.

