NewGen Concepts, Inc., formerly Vapor Group, Inc., VPOR, Reports First Production Run of 20,000 Units of Easy Grinder™ Is Sold Out

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewGen Concepts, Inc., formerly Vapor Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPOR),
(“Company”), reports that its initial production run of Easy Grinder™
scheduled to produce 20,000 units which will produce over $1,000,000 in
gross revenue is sold out due to exceedingly strong retail and reseller
pre-orders and reservations. Online demand is increasing daily
and wholesale distribution requests are now arriving from resellers in
Europe. The Company believes that such international demand for Easy
Grinder™ is just beginning and will become a significant driver of
2017 revenues and profits.
Total Vapor Inc., the Company’s subsidiary and the worldwide
distributor of Easy Grinder™, will begin customer deliveries by
the end of March.
Total Vapor continues its focus on its online retail strategy while
accepting wholesale pre-orders and reservations. It is promoting Easy
Grinder™ worldwide through online marketers reaching over 100
million potential customers via social media.
For more information or to place pre-orders, visit www.easygrinder.com,
or email sales@easygrinder.com,
or call 844-420-EASY (3279). To view our new video demonstration of Easy
Grinder go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fveTEGXfG8I
or www.easygrinder.com.
About NewGen Concepts, Inc.
NewGen Concepts, Inc., www.newgenconcepts.com,
acquires and develops commercially viable intellectual property.
Formerly Vapor Group, www.vaporgroup.com,
it focused on the manufacture and marketing of vaporizers, e-cigarettes
and e-liquids. Through its subsidiary, Smart Wheels, Inc., it markets
“Whizboard” scooters.
Safe Harbor Statement:
This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that
may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or
achievements, and may contain the words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”,
“forecast”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “planning”, “expect”, “believe”,
“likely”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “may” or similar words or
expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance
and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the
company’s actual results and financial position to differ materially
from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties,
including those relating to the Company’s ability to grow. Actual
results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported
should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential
risks and uncertainties include the Company’s operating history and
resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.
Contacts
NewGen Concepts, Inc.
Dror Svorai, 954-792-8450