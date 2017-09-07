Nintendo and Post Consumer Brands Team Up for a ‘Super’ Cereal Promotion

500 Chances to Win a Nintendo Switch System and Super

Mario Odyssey Game

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. Now it’s a

great meal for anyone who wants a chance to win a Nintendo

Switch video game system. This fall, fans can enter codes found in

specially marked packages of Post cereals for a chance to win one of 500

Nintendo Switch Prize Packs, consisting of a Nintendo Switch system and

the Super

Mario Odyssey game.





“Post Cereals evoke feelings of fun and nostalgia for people of all

ages, and those are emotions Nintendo can identify with,” said Doug

Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and

Marketing. “Nintendo Switch and Super Mario Odyssey are

must-haves for the holidays, and this promotion gives people 500 chances

to win them.”

Codes can be found across 20 million Post Consumer Brand cereal boxes,

including Honey Bunches of Oats, Grape Nuts, Honeycomb, Golden Crisp and

Alpha-Bits, as well as in Malt-O-Meal cereals such as Honey Graham

Toasters, Coco Roos and Marshmallow Mateys.

“Post Consumer Brands continues to prioritize and invest in family and

millennial consumers to drive growth across our portfolio of cereal

brands,” said Post Consumer Brands CMO, Roxanne Bernstein. “Partnering

with a highly recognized and family-friendly brand like Nintendo allows

us to deliver a special experience to consumers.”

In addition to a sweepstakes entry for the chance to win one of the

Nintendo Switch Prize Packs, each code can be redeemed for a reward.*

Codes redeemed on Post Consumer Brand cereal boxes will grant entrants My

Nintendo Platinum Points (while supplies last), which can be

redeemed for select downloadable rewards through the My Nintendo rewards

program. The Malt-O-Meal codes will reward entrants with a special

downloadable wallpaper. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and

redeem My Nintendo Platinum Points.

For official rules and more information about the promotion, visit http://postconsumerbrands.com/nintendo.**

For more information about Nintendo Switch, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch.

For more information about Super Mario Odyssey, visit http://supermario.com.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental

controls that let adults manage the content their children can

access. For more information about other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

*Each Code from a boxed participating product is unique and may only be

used once during the Promotion Period. Each Code from a MOM bagged

participating product is common and may be used one time per day.

Regardless of how many Codes are obtained by an Entrant or the method

used to acquire the Codes, there is a limit of three Code entries per

Entrant per day during the Promotion Period.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion starts 9/1/2017 at 12:00 PM

(noon) ET and ends 3/31/18 at 11:59:59 PM ET. Open only to legal

residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age or older. See Official

Rules for instructions on how to enter, how to obtain codes

without purchase, prize details, restrictions, odds of winning, etc.

Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Post Consumer Brands, LLC.

Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this

sweepstakes.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of

interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan,

manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™

system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems.

Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™,

Nintendo has sold more than 4.4 billion video games and more than 703

million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the

Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™,

Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™,

Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™

and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that

have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong,

Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of

America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for

Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about

Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at http://www.nintendo.com.

About Post Consumer Brands: Post Consumer Brands is a business

unit of Post Holdings, Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods

and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post

Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United

States, with a broad portfolio spanning all segments of the category —

from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to

natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high

standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To

make better happen every day. For more information about our brands,

visit www.PostConsumerBrands.com.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com,

a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the

site.

Contacts

GOLIN

Justin Aclin

212-373-6004

jaclin@golin.com

or

Eddie

Garcia

213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.com