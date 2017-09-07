Nintendo and Post Consumer Brands Team Up for a ‘Super’ Cereal Promotion

500 Chances to Win a Nintendo Switch System and Super
Mario Odyssey Game
REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. Now it’s a
great meal for anyone who wants a chance to win a Nintendo
Switch video game system. This fall, fans can enter codes found in
specially marked packages of Post cereals for a chance to win one of 500
Nintendo Switch Prize Packs, consisting of a Nintendo Switch system and
the Super
Mario Odyssey game.
“Post Cereals evoke feelings of fun and nostalgia for people of all
ages, and those are emotions Nintendo can identify with,” said Doug
Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and
Marketing. “Nintendo Switch and Super Mario Odyssey are
must-haves for the holidays, and this promotion gives people 500 chances
to win them.”
Codes can be found across 20 million Post Consumer Brand cereal boxes,
including Honey Bunches of Oats, Grape Nuts, Honeycomb, Golden Crisp and
Alpha-Bits, as well as in Malt-O-Meal cereals such as Honey Graham
Toasters, Coco Roos and Marshmallow Mateys.
“Post Consumer Brands continues to prioritize and invest in family and
millennial consumers to drive growth across our portfolio of cereal
brands,” said Post Consumer Brands CMO, Roxanne Bernstein. “Partnering
with a highly recognized and family-friendly brand like Nintendo allows
us to deliver a special experience to consumers.”
In addition to a sweepstakes entry for the chance to win one of the
Nintendo Switch Prize Packs, each code can be redeemed for a reward.*
Codes redeemed on Post Consumer Brand cereal boxes will grant entrants My
Nintendo Platinum Points (while supplies last), which can be
redeemed for select downloadable rewards through the My Nintendo rewards
program. The Malt-O-Meal codes will reward entrants with a special
downloadable wallpaper. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and
redeem My Nintendo Platinum Points.
For official rules and more information about the promotion, visit http://postconsumerbrands.com/nintendo.**
For more information about Nintendo Switch, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch.
For more information about Super Mario Odyssey, visit http://supermario.com.
Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental
controls that let adults manage the content their children can
access. For more information about other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch/.
*Each Code from a boxed participating product is unique and may only be
used once during the Promotion Period. Each Code from a MOM bagged
participating product is common and may be used one time per day.
Regardless of how many Codes are obtained by an Entrant or the method
used to acquire the Codes, there is a limit of three Code entries per
Entrant per day during the Promotion Period.
**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion starts 9/1/2017 at 12:00 PM
(noon) ET and ends 3/31/18 at 11:59:59 PM ET. Open only to legal
residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age or older. See Official
Rules for instructions on how to enter, how to obtain codes
without purchase, prize details, restrictions, odds of winning, etc.
Void where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Post Consumer Brands, LLC.
Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this
sweepstakes.
About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of
interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan,
manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™
system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems.
Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™,
Nintendo has sold more than 4.4 billion video games and more than 703
million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the
Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™,
Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™,
Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™
and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that
have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong,
Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of
America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for
Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about
Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at http://www.nintendo.com.
About Post Consumer Brands: Post Consumer Brands is a business
unit of Post Holdings, Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods
and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post
Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United
States, with a broad portfolio spanning all segments of the category —
from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to
natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high
standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To
make better happen every day. For more information about our brands,
visit www.PostConsumerBrands.com.
