Nintendo News: Nintendo Reveals Details on the High-Octane New Features in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–3-2-1 … GO! The definitive version of Mario Kart 8 is coming to
the Nintendo
Switch console on April 28 with new features, new characters, new
karts, new modes and enhanced visuals. The Mario
Kart 8 Deluxe game contains every character, track and kart from
the Wii U version – including all the previously released DLC – with the
addition of even more content. Even previous owners of Mario
Kart 8 will find fun new surprises around every hairpin turn while
playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And with the portability of Nintendo
Switch, for the first time ever, players can take the game’s
anti-gravity action anywhere they go!
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is overflowing with new content. The five new
characters (Inkling Girl, Inkling Boy, King Boo, Dry Bones and Bowser
Jr.) bring the total number of racers to 42, a record for the beloved
series. New karts inspired by Splatoon, the ability to hold two
items at once, returning items like the item-stealing Boo and jumping
Feather, a new Smart Steering control option, and even more awesome
features truly make this the definitive version of an already classic
game.
One of the most robust new features in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the
addition of a revamped Battle mode that can be played both locally and
online*. The multiplayer Battle modes in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
offer a variety of fun options across eight colorful and well-designed
Battle courses.
-
Renegade Roundup: Making its debut in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,
this new mode has one team trying to capture the other and put them
into jail before time runs out. The opposing team must try to escape
and can break their own teammates out of prison by pressing a button
under the jail cell.
-
Balloon Battle: In this oldie but goodie, players earn points
by popping balloons on the back of their opponents’ karts.
-
Bob-omb Blast: Originally seen in the Mario Kart: Double
Dash!! game, this mode finds players throwing a barrage of
Bob-ombs at opponents.
-
Coin Runners: By racing across the Battle course, players try
to collect the most coins as possible in this fast and frenetic mode
introduced in Mario Kart Wii.
-
Shine Thief: Steal the coveted Shine Sprite and try to hold
onto it for a 20 count in this classic multiplayer Battle mode.
The multiplayer options in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are as plentiful
and diverse as the colors in Rainbow Road. Traditional split-screen
returns with up to four players (additional accessories are required and
are sold separately) by docking the Nintendo Switch system, but players
can also undock the system, detach the Joy-Con controllers and use them
horizontally to play anywhere comfortably with two players. In
addition, races can be played online or hosted in LAN multiplayer
sessions with up to 12 players (additional games and systems are
required). Two players can even share one Nintendo Switch system when
experiencing LAN play. Playing with friends and family members has never
been this easy and accessible.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launches in stores and Nintendo eShop on
Nintendo Switch on April 28 at a suggested retail price of $59.99. When Mario
Kart 8 Deluxe launches on April 28, Nintendo will also release the
Joy-Con Wheel accessory at a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a set
of two. For more information about the game, visit http://mariokart8.nintendo.com/.
*Online services require a Nintendo Account. Starting in fall 2017, some
online services will also require a paid subscription. Online service
availability, including online gameplay limited based on location.
