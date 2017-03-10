Nintendo News: Nintendo Reveals Details on the High-Octane New Features in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–3-2-1 … GO! The definitive version of Mario Kart 8 is coming to

the Nintendo

Switch console on April 28 with new features, new characters, new

karts, new modes and enhanced visuals. The Mario

Kart 8 Deluxe game contains every character, track and kart from

the Wii U version – including all the previously released DLC – with the

addition of even more content. Even previous owners of Mario

Kart 8 will find fun new surprises around every hairpin turn while

playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. And with the portability of Nintendo

Switch, for the first time ever, players can take the game’s

anti-gravity action anywhere they go!





Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is overflowing with new content. The five new

characters (Inkling Girl, Inkling Boy, King Boo, Dry Bones and Bowser

Jr.) bring the total number of racers to 42, a record for the beloved

series. New karts inspired by Splatoon, the ability to hold two

items at once, returning items like the item-stealing Boo and jumping

Feather, a new Smart Steering control option, and even more awesome

features truly make this the definitive version of an already classic

game.

One of the most robust new features in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the

addition of a revamped Battle mode that can be played both locally and

online*. The multiplayer Battle modes in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

offer a variety of fun options across eight colorful and well-designed

Battle courses.

Renegade Roundup : Making its debut in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ,

this new mode has one team trying to capture the other and put them

into jail before time runs out. The opposing team must try to escape

and can break their own teammates out of prison by pressing a button

under the jail cell.

: Making its debut in , this new mode has one team trying to capture the other and put them into jail before time runs out. The opposing team must try to escape and can break their own teammates out of prison by pressing a button under the jail cell. Balloon Battle : In this oldie but goodie, players earn points

by popping balloons on the back of their opponents’ karts.

: In this oldie but goodie, players earn points by popping balloons on the back of their opponents’ karts. Bob-omb Blast : Originally seen in the Mario Kart: Double

Dash!! game, this mode finds players throwing a barrage of

Bob-ombs at opponents.

: Originally seen in the game, this mode finds players throwing a barrage of Bob-ombs at opponents. Coin Runners : By racing across the Battle course, players try

to collect the most coins as possible in this fast and frenetic mode

introduced in Mario Kart Wii .

: By racing across the Battle course, players try to collect the most coins as possible in this fast and frenetic mode introduced in . Shine Thief: Steal the coveted Shine Sprite and try to hold

onto it for a 20 count in this classic multiplayer Battle mode.

The multiplayer options in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are as plentiful

and diverse as the colors in Rainbow Road. Traditional split-screen

returns with up to four players (additional accessories are required and

are sold separately) by docking the Nintendo Switch system, but players

can also undock the system, detach the Joy-Con controllers and use them

horizontally to play anywhere comfortably with two players. In

addition, races can be played online or hosted in LAN multiplayer

sessions with up to 12 players (additional games and systems are

required). Two players can even share one Nintendo Switch system when

experiencing LAN play. Playing with friends and family members has never

been this easy and accessible.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launches in stores and Nintendo eShop on

Nintendo Switch on April 28 at a suggested retail price of $59.99. When Mario

Kart 8 Deluxe launches on April 28, Nintendo will also release the

Joy-Con Wheel accessory at a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a set

of two. For more information about the game, visit http://mariokart8.nintendo.com/.

*Online services require a Nintendo Account. Starting in fall 2017, some

online services will also require a paid subscription. Online service

availability, including online gameplay limited based on location.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com,

a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the

site.

Contacts

Golin

Michelle Mandara

212-373-6051

mmandara@golin.com

or

Golin

Rich

George

415-318-4342

rgeorge@golin.com