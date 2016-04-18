Nintendo Partners with SONIC, America’s Drive-In to Add Some Mario & Luigi Fun to Kids Meals

Order a Wacky Pack to Receive One of Several Mario &
Luigi: Paper Jam Toys
REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Folks that visit a SONIC®
Drive-In between April 19 and June 30 are in for a special Nintendo
treat. By ordering a Wacky Pack® – a kids meal that includes
a selection of popular items like hot dogs, chicken strips, apple slices
and juice – visitors will receive a colorful toy based on the Mario
& Luigi: Paper Jam game for the Nintendo
3DS system. Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam finds classic
Nintendo characters Mario, Luigi and Paper Mario teaming up for the
first time for a playful and absolutely hilarious role-playing adventure.
“Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam combines the charming world of Mario
& Luigi with the colorful Paper Mario universe,” said
Scott Moffitt, Nintendo of America’s Executive Vice President of Sales &
Marketing. “SONIC Drive-In is the ideal location to premiere the very
first toys based on this unique collaboration.”
Each of the five Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam toys looks and
plays differently, offering kids a variety of fun options. One toy
shaped like Mario races across the room on wheels, while another
featuring Paper Mario and Luigi spins around like a top. Two of the toys
even resemble the folded-up paper look of the outrageous papercraft
battles featured in the game.
SONIC Drive-in is the nation’s largest drive-in restaurant chain,
serving more than 3 million customers every day. Nearly 90 percent of
SONIC’s 3,500 drive-in locations are owned and operated by local
business men and women. For more than 60 years, SONIC has delighted
guests with signature menu items, more than 1.3 million drink
combinations and friendly service by iconic Carhops.
For more information about Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam, visit http://marioandluigipaperjam.nintendo.com/.
For more information about Sonic Drive-In, visit https://www.sonicdrivein.com/.
Remember that Nintendo 3DS features parental controls that let adults
manage the content their children can access. For more information about
this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.
