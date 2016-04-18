Nintendo Partners with SONIC, America’s Drive-In to Add Some Mario & Luigi Fun to Kids Meals

Order a Wacky Pack to Receive One of Several Mario &

Luigi: Paper Jam Toys

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Folks that visit a SONIC®

Drive-In between April 19 and June 30 are in for a special Nintendo

treat. By ordering a Wacky Pack® – a kids meal that includes

a selection of popular items like hot dogs, chicken strips, apple slices

and juice – visitors will receive a colorful toy based on the Mario

& Luigi: Paper Jam game for the Nintendo

3DS system. Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam finds classic

Nintendo characters Mario, Luigi and Paper Mario teaming up for the

first time for a playful and absolutely hilarious role-playing adventure.





“Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam combines the charming world of Mario

& Luigi with the colorful Paper Mario universe,” said

Scott Moffitt, Nintendo of America’s Executive Vice President of Sales &

Marketing. “SONIC Drive-In is the ideal location to premiere the very

first toys based on this unique collaboration.”

Each of the five Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam toys looks and

plays differently, offering kids a variety of fun options. One toy

shaped like Mario races across the room on wheels, while another

featuring Paper Mario and Luigi spins around like a top. Two of the toys

even resemble the folded-up paper look of the outrageous papercraft

battles featured in the game.

SONIC Drive-in is the nation’s largest drive-in restaurant chain,

serving more than 3 million customers every day. Nearly 90 percent of

SONIC’s 3,500 drive-in locations are owned and operated by local

business men and women. For more than 60 years, SONIC has delighted

guests with signature menu items, more than 1.3 million drink

combinations and friendly service by iconic Carhops.

For more information about Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam, visit http://marioandluigipaperjam.nintendo.com/.

For more information about Sonic Drive-In, visit https://www.sonicdrivein.com/.

Remember that Nintendo 3DS features parental controls that let adults

manage the content their children can access. For more information about

this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

