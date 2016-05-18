Nitro Circus Announces New Online Store: shop.nitrocircus.com

Global Action Sports Leader to Offer Exclusive Headwear and Apparel
Not Available at Shows or in Stores
E-Commerce Launch Kicks Off Comprehensive Global Licensing and
Consumer Products Campaign
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nitrocircus–Nitro Circus, the biggest brand in action sports events and
entertainment, brings the excitement home with the announcement of its
new online store: shop.nitrocircus.com.
The initial rollout features ’47 headwear and new Nitro Circus apparel
not available at shows or in retail stores. These are the same designs
that Nitro Circus athletes like global superstar Travis Pastrana have
worn at sold out stadiums around the world. Now, for the first time
ever, fans can get the gear that Nitro Circus riders wear. For photos of
the new Nitro Circus Collection in action, backstage and behind the
scenes, go here,
and to see a teaser trailer, go here.
An assortment of on-trend t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats is available
now for purchase in men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ sizes. These fresh
lines are inspired by the rock-solid commitment to progression and
innovation that Nitro Circus athletes live day in and day out. Over 18
months in the making, they are the result of an extensive collaborative
process spearheaded by the Nitro Circus design team, including Jonathan
Dupree, global creative head, consumer products (formerly of X-Large USA
and Paul Frank Industries), involving the riders first-hand.
“These new designs look and feel great, and after wearing this gear on
tour they can take all of the punishment we dish out,” says Pastrana. “I
think fans are going to be really excited, too. We all remember wanting
to follow in our heroes’ footsteps as we came up.”
This announcement represents the first phase of Nitro Circus’ extensive
licensing and consumer products strategy. In the coming months, Nitro
Circus will unveil an expansive collection globally across both
soft-lines and hard-goods inclusive of sporting goods, toys, video games
and more.
“This site is a huge step forward for Nitro Circus, not only from a
revenue standpoint but also for brand growth,” says Mike Porra, Nitro
Circus CEO and creative director. “At the same time, it helps us connect
with our fans and gives them another way to experience Nitro Circus.”
“This is just the first step in a comprehensive plan extending our
licensing range into consumer products,” says Peter Maule, global head
of licensing for Nitro Circus. “Going forward, we will apply the dynamic
brands of both Nitro Circus and our athletes to reach fans worldwide.”
Shop.nitrocircus.com is a joint venture with Nitro Circus and global
licensing leader Velocity Brand Management (VBM). Already Nitro Circus’
agency of record in Australia and New Zealand, VBM brings years of
experience with the biggest brands in sports including the National
Basketball Association (NBA), English Premiere League (EPL), NRL
Australia and more.
Nitro Circus creates spectacular live events and unbelievable original
content for thrill seeking fans worldwide. With over two million tickets
sold to date, television programming that has aired in over 60 countries
and an aggressive slate of digital media offerings garnering 100 million
views per month, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of action sports and
entertainment. For more information regarding Nitro Circus, please visit www.nitrocircus.com.
About Nitro Circus:
Named #22 on Forbes magazine’s 2015 list of America’s Most
Promising Companies, Nitro Circus continues to position itself as the
world’s leading youth action sports & entertainment brand. From humble
beginnings in 2003 – with Jeremy Rawle, Gregg Godfrey and extreme sports
superstar Travis Pastrana producing DVDs from a Utah garage – to a smash
TV series which has aired in over 60 countries, Nitro Circus has
exploded to global popularity. In 2012, Nitro Circus: The Movie,
featuring cast members from the hit television series, was released in
cinemas worldwide. In 2015, Nitro Circus announced a partnership with
NBC Sports Ventures. The multi-year strategic alliance will feature TV
specials and series programming airing nationally in the U.S. on NBC and
NBCSN as well as streamed on NBC Sports Live Extra.
The TV show was transformed by current CEO and action sports industry
guru Michael Porra into a must-see live event in 2010, creating the
global touring phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live. Since its inaugural
Australian trek six years ago, the show has travelled the globe,
obliterating box office records and cultivating a legion of diehard
fans. Nitro Circus has now rolled across five continents, blown away
over two million fans and sold-out shows in the United States, Canada,
Europe, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, the Middle East and South
Africa. After close to 100 shows globally in 2015 and with a packed 2016
schedule, Nitro Circus is the world’s most successful action sports
touring brand.
