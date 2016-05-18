Nitro Circus Announces New Online Store: shop.nitrocircus.com

Global Action Sports Leader to Offer Exclusive Headwear and Apparel

Not Available at Shows or in Stores

E-Commerce Launch Kicks Off Comprehensive Global Licensing and

Consumer Products Campaign

Nitro Circus, the biggest brand in action sports events and

entertainment, brings the excitement home with the announcement of its

new online store: shop.nitrocircus.com.

The initial rollout features ’47 headwear and new Nitro Circus apparel

not available at shows or in retail stores. These are the same designs

that Nitro Circus athletes like global superstar Travis Pastrana have

worn at sold out stadiums around the world. Now, for the first time

ever, fans can get the gear that Nitro Circus riders wear. For photos of

the new Nitro Circus Collection in action, backstage and behind the

scenes, go here,

and to see a teaser trailer, go here.





An assortment of on-trend t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats is available

now for purchase in men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ sizes. These fresh

lines are inspired by the rock-solid commitment to progression and

innovation that Nitro Circus athletes live day in and day out. Over 18

months in the making, they are the result of an extensive collaborative

process spearheaded by the Nitro Circus design team, including Jonathan

Dupree, global creative head, consumer products (formerly of X-Large USA

and Paul Frank Industries), involving the riders first-hand.

“These new designs look and feel great, and after wearing this gear on

tour they can take all of the punishment we dish out,” says Pastrana. “I

think fans are going to be really excited, too. We all remember wanting

to follow in our heroes’ footsteps as we came up.”

This announcement represents the first phase of Nitro Circus’ extensive

licensing and consumer products strategy. In the coming months, Nitro

Circus will unveil an expansive collection globally across both

soft-lines and hard-goods inclusive of sporting goods, toys, video games

and more.

“This site is a huge step forward for Nitro Circus, not only from a

revenue standpoint but also for brand growth,” says Mike Porra, Nitro

Circus CEO and creative director. “At the same time, it helps us connect

with our fans and gives them another way to experience Nitro Circus.”

“This is just the first step in a comprehensive plan extending our

licensing range into consumer products,” says Peter Maule, global head

of licensing for Nitro Circus. “Going forward, we will apply the dynamic

brands of both Nitro Circus and our athletes to reach fans worldwide.”

Shop.nitrocircus.com is a joint venture with Nitro Circus and global

licensing leader Velocity Brand Management (VBM). Already Nitro Circus’

agency of record in Australia and New Zealand, VBM brings years of

experience with the biggest brands in sports including the National

Basketball Association (NBA), English Premiere League (EPL), NRL

Australia and more.

Nitro Circus creates spectacular live events and unbelievable original

content for thrill seeking fans worldwide. With over two million tickets

sold to date, television programming that has aired in over 60 countries

and an aggressive slate of digital media offerings garnering 100 million

views per month, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of action sports and

entertainment. For more information regarding Nitro Circus, please visit www.nitrocircus.com.

About Nitro Circus:

Named #22 on Forbes magazine’s 2015 list of America’s Most

Promising Companies, Nitro Circus continues to position itself as the

world’s leading youth action sports & entertainment brand. From humble

beginnings in 2003 – with Jeremy Rawle, Gregg Godfrey and extreme sports

superstar Travis Pastrana producing DVDs from a Utah garage – to a smash

TV series which has aired in over 60 countries, Nitro Circus has

exploded to global popularity. In 2012, Nitro Circus: The Movie,

featuring cast members from the hit television series, was released in

cinemas worldwide. In 2015, Nitro Circus announced a partnership with

NBC Sports Ventures. The multi-year strategic alliance will feature TV

specials and series programming airing nationally in the U.S. on NBC and

NBCSN as well as streamed on NBC Sports Live Extra.

The TV show was transformed by current CEO and action sports industry

guru Michael Porra into a must-see live event in 2010, creating the

global touring phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live. Since its inaugural

Australian trek six years ago, the show has travelled the globe,

obliterating box office records and cultivating a legion of diehard

fans. Nitro Circus has now rolled across five continents, blown away

over two million fans and sold-out shows in the United States, Canada,

Europe, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, the Middle East and South

Africa. After close to 100 shows globally in 2015 and with a packed 2016

schedule, Nitro Circus is the world’s most successful action sports

touring brand.

