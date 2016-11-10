NTT Solmare Releases a New Title from the “Shall we date?” Series! “Shall we date? : Teen Samurai -I’ll be back, my love-” (Paid Version) First Collaboration with Opera House

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT Solmare Corporation (hereafter referred to as “NTT Solmare”) is

thrilled to announce that the dating sim game, “Teen Samurai -I’ll be

back, my love-”, will be released worldwide for both iOS and Android

devices today, November 10, 2016. Teen Samurai -I’ll be back, my love-

is proudly presented as the latest offering from the fan-favorite series

of romance games, Shall we date?.





Originally released by Opera House Corporation as “Byakko-tai

-Shishiibunki-” (白虎隊 志士異聞記), a Japanese-only platform for mobile phones,

“Teen Samurai -I’ll be back, my love-” has been translated into English

for people abroad to enjoy. “Teen Samurai” is a collection of love

stories of the heroine and young samurais who lived through the

turbulent times at the end of the Edo period. These love stories are now

globally accessible to iOS/Android users for $3.99 per character at the

NTT Solmare App Store found here: http://shallwedate.jp/ts

“It was great working with Opera House to produce this new title. We are

certain that many people will enjoy these sweet yet sorrowful stories of

love with young samurais, and that those stories will touch their

hearts,” said Senior Vice President, Yasuhiro Manabe.

Story Introduction

It is 1868, the third year of the Keio era and the twilight hours of the

Tokugawa Shogunate.

One day, the heroine and her brother Chitose

begin serving at Nisshin-kan School. The retainers near Tsuruga-jo

Castle in Aizu Domain send their children to Nisshin-kan School to train

from the age of ten. Their minds are refined and skills sharpened to

serve their lord and land. Although some young men like Mineji,

Matahachi, and Gisaburo attend Nisshin-kan School, others such as Kotaro

and Narihira live elsewhere in the castle town. For some time the days

pass and their friendships deepen. However, when war breaks out in Aizu

Domain, Mineji and the others in the Byakko-tai are shipped off to the

battlefield. Meanwhile, the heroine is faced with a pressing

decision…one that may shape their fates and their lives.

Price

Each character’s story highlights and Prologue: Free

Main story:

$3.99 (USD) per character

* Above price is available in the US iTunes App Store and Google Play

Store or equivalent amount in other currencies. * Special sets including story sets that entail multiple stories will

be released.

Release Date:

November 10, 2016（PDT）

Language

English

Supported OS versions:

* Android: 4.0 or later

* iOS: 7.0 or later

How to access:

Access the URL below from a smartphone or other mobile device.

URL：http://shallwedate.jp/ts

About NTT Solmare Corporation:

Game apps created by NTT Solmare have been enjoyed in over 160

countries. “Shall we date?” has gained support from all over the world,

having average review score of 4.4/5.0 in iTunes App Store as of

November 2016. The number of players has accumulated more than twenty

million worldwide and counting.

NTT Solmare Corporation will continue providing our customers with a

great satisfaction in creating advanced services from the customers’

perspective, holding the corporate mission: “We, NTT Solmare, offer new

kinds of surprise and plenty of excitement to our customers,

contributing to enrichment of our society.”

(URL：http://www.nttsolmare.com/e/

)

