On BizWireTV: Viacom, Chipotle Shakes Up Leadership Team and Shazam Expands Beyond Music

Featuring LeddarTech, Viacom, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, American Express
and Duracell
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AXP #BizWireTV–On the latest BizWireTV,
Viacom announces that it has discontinued the exploration of a potential
combination with CBS following receipt of National Amusements’ letter
and request. In addition, Bob Bakish was appointed as Viacom’s new CEO,
effective immediately.
Catch the weekly series that showcases the hottest news stories
published over Business Wire’s distribution network.
Watch the full episode for more stories including Chipotle, Luxottica,
Twitch, Amazon and more on BizWireTV
– featuring the Top Five Most-Shared Stories of the Week.
Sponsored Headline:
LeddarTech
Showcases 2D and 3D Solid-State LiDARs for Mass-Market Autonomous
Driving Deployments
Top of the Wire:
Improbable
Joins Forces with Google to Empower Developers to Build New Online
Gaming Experiences
Quick Biz Hits:
National
Grid Customers Are the First in the U.S. to Receive Offshore Wind Power
(LSE:NG; NYSE:NGG)
Duracell
Hosts Galactic Experience for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Launch Pad:
iFit
Launches iFit Coach, The First Ever Smart Health Hub
Shazam
Announces Integration with Snapchat
New
Groupon Survey Finds that 3 out of 4 Americans Fake Reactions to Gifts
They Don’t Like (NASDAQ:GRPN)
And the Top 5 Most Shared Stories of the Week:
Orbital
ATK Set to Launch Pegasus Rocket Carrying NASA’s CYGNSS Spacecraft
(NYSE:OA)
Chipotle
Founder Steve Ells Returns to Sole CEO Role; Outlines Plans for
Company’s Future (NYSE:CMG)
The
Coca-Cola Company Announces Senior Leadership Succession Plan
(NYSE:KO)
American
Express Increases Parental Leave and Family Benefits for U.S. Employees
Beginning January 1, 2017 (NYSE:AXP)
Viacom
Appoints Bob Bakish CEO (NASDAQ:VIAB, VIA)
A core component of the video programming is news-related data analysis
powered by Business Wire’s NewsTrak reports and NUVI social media
tracking. BizWireTV is hosted by Erin
Ade. Watch for new episodes each Friday available on BizWireTV’s
new home on Tempo.
The weekly schedule for BizWireTV episodes:
BizWireTV: Friday at 6:00am
BizWireTV Accelerator Report: Sunday at 3:00pm
