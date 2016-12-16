On BizWireTV: Viacom, Chipotle Shakes Up Leadership Team and Shazam Expands Beyond Music

@BizWireTV

Featuring LeddarTech, Viacom, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, American Express

and Duracell

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AXP #BizWireTV–On the latest BizWireTV,

Viacom announces that it has discontinued the exploration of a potential

combination with CBS following receipt of National Amusements’ letter

and request. In addition, Bob Bakish was appointed as Viacom’s new CEO,

effective immediately.





Now you can watch BizWireTV,

and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands on any

screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple

TV and iPhone+App+Store&index=5&md5=89ae0729645a63cb6fa95b8d36072d33″ rel=”nofollow”>iPhone

App Store and Google

Play for Android devices:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/business-wire-pr-news/id1104136311?mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.frankly.channel.BIZWIRE&hl=en

Catch the weekly series that showcases the hottest news stories

published over Business Wire’s distribution network.

Watch the full episode for more stories including Chipotle, Luxottica,

Twitch, Amazon and more on BizWireTV

– featuring the Top Five Most-Shared Stories of the Week.

Sponsored Headline:

LeddarTech

Showcases 2D and 3D Solid-State LiDARs for Mass-Market Autonomous

Driving Deployments

Top of the Wire:

Improbable

Joins Forces with Google to Empower Developers to Build New Online

Gaming Experiences

Quick Biz Hits:

National

Grid Customers Are the First in the U.S. to Receive Offshore Wind Power

(LSE:NG; NYSE:NGG)

Duracell

Hosts Galactic Experience for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Launch Pad:

iFit

Launches iFit Coach, The First Ever Smart Health Hub

Shazam

Announces Integration with Snapchat

New

Groupon Survey Finds that 3 out of 4 Americans Fake Reactions to Gifts

They Don’t Like (NASDAQ:GRPN)

And the Top 5 Most Shared Stories of the Week:

Orbital

ATK Set to Launch Pegasus Rocket Carrying NASA’s CYGNSS Spacecraft

(NYSE:OA)

Chipotle

Founder Steve Ells Returns to Sole CEO Role; Outlines Plans for

Company’s Future (NYSE:CMG)

The

Coca-Cola Company Announces Senior Leadership Succession Plan

(NYSE:KO)

American

Express Increases Parental Leave and Family Benefits for U.S. Employees

Beginning January 1, 2017 (NYSE:AXP)

Viacom

Appoints Bob Bakish CEO (NASDAQ:VIAB, VIA)

A core component of the video programming is news-related data analysis

powered by Business Wire’s NewsTrak reports and NUVI social media

tracking. BizWireTV is hosted by Erin

Ade. Watch for new episodes each Friday available on BizWireTV’s

new home on Tempo.

The weekly schedule for BizWireTV episodes:

BizWireTV: Friday at 6:00am

BizWireTV Accelerator Report: Sunday at 3:00pm

Click here to share BizWireTV’s latest episode on Twitter: http://ctt.ec/1c7bZ

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire

Hathaway company, is the global leader in press

release distribution and regulatory

disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and

marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute

market-moving news and multimedia, host online

newsrooms and IR

websites, build content

marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide

audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target

markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news

organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory

authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading

online news sources via its multi-patented simultaneous NX Network.

Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying

needs of communications professionals and news consumers. In 2015,

Business Wire teamed

up with Al Roker Entertainment to create BizWireTV, a bi-weekly

digital video news program that features the top trending news releases

that cross the wire.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com

and Tempo,

the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on

Twitter: @businesswire

or on Facebook.

Click

here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire.

Contacts

Business Wire

Scott Fedonchik, +1-212-752-9600